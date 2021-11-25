by Lex Greene

While you take a few days off to celebrate Thanksgiving, I’d encourage my fellow Americans to think about a few important facts, so that we may return to the work of fighting for our lives, our freedom, liberty, and Justice, after the holiday.

#1 – We are NOT enslaved subjects of our elected or appointed public servants. Unlike most countries on earth, The United States Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, is the “Supreme Law of this Land.” Not our politicians, their underlings, any federal or state agency, the courts, or anyone else. We do not exist to serve them…they only exist to serve us. They do not care what each other say, which only confirms that we do not need to care what any of them say.

#2 – The only Rights we have, including those which are constitutionally “inalienable,” are those which we are ready to fight and die for. We have no other Rights than those we are prepared to defend and enforce… If we won’t defend and enforce them, then we no longer have them.

#3 –Over 70% of Americans claim the Christian faith, just like all of our nation’s Founders. But many have been taught from contemporary pulpits that they do not have a job in the battle between good and evil on earth. Many modern-day Christians believe that their mere words are enough…when scripture is quite clear, to the contrary. If our faith is not visible in our works, then that faith is dead. If our patriotism is not present in our actions, then that too, is dead.

#4 – What scripture teaches about “lukewarm” faith, “since you are like lukewarm water, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth!” –Also applies to our patriotism, our commitment to standing against all evil. Forget what you are willing to say about freedom. What are you willing to do for the cause of freedom? Evil will prevail, where good men and women do nothing.

#5 – If you find yourself on the broad road, moving in the herd, directed in your decisions by “group think” and mass propaganda, going-along to get-along, then self-correct immediately. Leave the broad road and find the narrow path quickly, as “the gateway to life is very narrow and the road is difficult, and only a few ever find it.” Only those who have found the narrow path and remain on it, will hold the future of freedom and life itself, in their hands.

Be thankful for the many gifts we have been endowed by our Creator, under the Laws of Nature and of nature’s God. But, let no man take from us, that which God has given…

Happy Thanksgiving!

