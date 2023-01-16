By: Amil Imani

January 17, 2023

Historical precedent aside, present Shiite Iran is home to over 300,000 Mullahs. The most descriptive term for “Mullah” is “parasite.” A Mullah begins his career as a parasite, lives as a parasite, and dies as a parasite, simply because he contributes absolutely nothing to the necessities of life, yet gobbles disproportionately more of whatever resources he can grab.

As a true parasite, a Mullah’s very survival depends on others. It is critical for a Mullah to procure and maintain a docile, obedient host. A flock of gullible ignorant fanatics makes excellent hosts and the Mullahs’ main task is to keep the sheep in their pen by hook or crook. They scare the flock with horror stories of hell and entice them with the promise of unimaginable glorious paradise – if and only if they behave and keep on supplying them with milk, wool, and meat.

The ruthless mullahs of Iran are plenty evil without the bomb. With the bomb, the end is truly at hand. Some influential pundits pontificate that we can live with nuclear Islamists in Iran if it comes to that. They argue that the Islamists would never use the bomb. Because the mullahs, the fanatic zanies as they may be, are not going to risk Iran becoming a radioactive parking lot by the massive U.S. retaliation. Wrong. Civilized people cherish and celebrate life. The Islamists relish death as stated in their ideology and practiced daily.

Once again, these well-heeled know-it-all pundits are seeing things through their own spectacles. The mullahs have no compunctions about killing tens of thousands of their own people. They have set up a “Special Court of the Clergy” to try and imprison any of their own clerics who dare to oppose their doomsday designs. They even arrest and torture the ordinarily untouchable ayatollahs for speaking up for the rule of law and tolerance.

The time is ripe and the time is now. History will record this. The Western world must rid itself of the “happy talk” as we tranquilize ourselves by reasoning that these doddering old-world religious fools may be mischievous, but they could never do real harm. Oh, sure, they might be arming some Iraqi Shiites, killing a few US soldiers, providing a little support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas terrorists in Palestine, building several bases in South America and Africa, murdering Iranian people, and calling for the eradication of Israel—but they have no global destructive capacity. After all, we pacify ourselves that we’re not exactly talking about criminal masterminds like Hitler, or are we?

Islamic clergy, the parasitic prime beneficiaries of Islam, are master practitioners of the carrot-and-stick strategy. By drawing heavily from the Quran and the Hadith, the conniving mullahs and imams have assembled a potent arsenal of threats and promises to keep the faithful in line. They have little trouble in so doing, by shooting at peaceful demonstrators, killing a large number of unarmed people, and arresting tens of thousands of protesters for the past 5 months.

I REPEAT: The U.S. and its allies have, in secular Iranians, their best friends in the entire world. It is imperative for the U.S. to help these Iranians to dislodge the vicious doomsday Mullahs, not as an act of altruism, but as a prudent measure of enlightened self-interest.

