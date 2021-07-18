By: Amil Imani

Who are we? We are patriots. We are Americans. We are individuals dedicated to resist tyranny, lies and the propaganda of the media, high tech companies and voter fraud for what it is. We believe in the sanctity of the elections and sanctity of life. There are millions of us who are willing to sacrifice the comforts of life just to sound the alarm. We believe the US Constitution is the law of the land.

The Declaration of Independence is an important part of American democracy because first it covers the ideals and purposes of our nation.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Americans believe in religious freedom. We believe America is a nation and an ideal, birthed by a group of visionaries that gave us the Constitution to nurture it and protect it. What makes America, America the Beautiful, more than just a blessed land is our legacy, the Constitution. Sadly, the Constitution also makes for America the vulnerable by enshrining freedom that enables the malevolent to subvert and destroy America from within

We have been challenged. They call us extremists, white supremacists, racists and even terrorists. They say we want to overthrow the government. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are peaceful, non-violent individuals. We despise wars and killings. We despise racism. We condemn those (for political expedience) who call us racists. We stand for the rule of law. We support law enforcement. We support our military and our veterans. We stand for America.

The imposters need to know that we will never surrender. We will reject, in no uncertain terms, their unlawful ultimatum. We refuse to remain silent. In the Constitutional Republic called America, citizens exercise their power through the ballot box. The same ballot box that was stolen from us during the Presidential election of 2020. Let them know, we denounce, in strongest terms, the rise of Socialism, Marxism, and totalitarian ideology. We should be reminded that socialism always depends upon a dictatorship to attain and stay in power. The best strategy is to educate yourself with facts so you can better understand the issues and you can inform your friends.

De Vattel’s book Law of Nations was to the Founding Fathers in the lead up to our War of Independence. The Dennis Prager’s book “Still the Best Hope” expends significant effort in defining liberty. Simply stated, it is our well-known five familiar freedoms plus two: political, religious, assembly, speech, and press, plus economic freedom and as much freedom as practical from government interference in our lives. Prager’s first jewel regarding government interference is that “[i]individual liberty exists in inverse proportion to the size of the state.” Prager’s case for small government is overpowering:

1. The Founders believed that unnecessary government is dangerous and destructive of the moral character of its people.

2. Character begins in taking responsibility for oneself. State involvement, when a person can care for himself, damages moral character and reduces care for the truly needy.

3. Government entitlement programs have terrible moral consequences. These programs lead to a loss of self-worth, an attitude of entitlement, and a lack of gratitude for what is provided. Why work if the government provides a handout?

4. People need the emotional reward of feeling needed. Men especially have been denied rewards for their involvement. When the State becomes totally responsible for the financial support of their women and children, men are denied this reward. As the State expands its role, nothing is left of liberty and dignity.

5. American churches and other voluntary groups have been an essential part of American culture that becomes denigrated when government expands into their role. Charity and volunteerism are reduced substantially in leftist states, a detriment to the needy and to the volunteers’ sense of community contribution.”

When unelected politicians and their minions, the media, engage in propaganda, misinformation, psychological warfare, dissimulation, and all manner of soft war, we must remain vigilant and actively counter them. They ceaselessly use these weapons to subdue We the People. These weapons are just as deadly as guns, and at times, they can be more effective. They undermine and erode our culture and our way of life and prepare for a complete takeover of America by force. As Americans, it is our duty to neutralize these schemes.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.

For the traitor appears not a traitor – he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero 42 B.C.

Most Americans believe the current administration in Washington presents an imminent threat to our national security and is determined to subvert the United States Constitution that governs our lives. Unlike them, we only speak the truth. Truth should never be sacrificed at the altar of any goal. We firmly believe that truthfulness is indeed the foundation of all virtues.

Let them be aware that we are not fooled by the accusations and incurably sick leftists at home and America’s ill-wishers abroad level at this country. America is not perfect. Yet, it is the very best hope for a humanity struggling to find its humanness. America is worth defending. We must always vote for the candidate who is not going to cut and run in the face of evil.

Let them be aware that we will not waver. We will not tire. We will not not falter, and we will not fail. At the end, freedom will prevail. President Reagan rightfully said “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” This is our generation and we must prevent it from happening on our watch.

It is a crime to remain silent in the face of evil, it is said, hence, American patriots are speaking up and urging other freedom-loving Americans to raise their resonant voices and act while they can before they are brutally silenced and annihilated by the current Socialist-Marxists schemes and their Gestapo apparatus that staged an attack on the Capitol Building and then blamed it on Republicans, #MAGA Trumpers.

© 2021 Amil Imani – All Rights Reserved