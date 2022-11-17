By Lee Duigon

November 16, 2022

As a nation—one might even say “as a civilization”—how much trouble are we in?

In Arizona recently, two middle school teachers, a wife and her husband, have been fired for using the woman’s classroom as a studio for making pornographic movies starring themselves.

They thought they’d get away with it. After all, they weren’t doing it during school hours. They thought they could ensure that their “Only Fans” skin flicks wouldn’t be seen anywhere within their own school district. But of course once it’s on the Internet, everyone can see it; and everyone did. First students, then staff, then parents. Public uproar forced the local school board to fire the pair of them.

They did it, they said, to make ends meet: they couldn’t run their household on just two teachers’ salaries. Boo hoo. Well, heck—if you’re strapped for cash, what could be more natural than to make pornographic films and sell them on the Internet? Doesn’t everybody?

You want your children to be “educated” by characters like this because ______. Fill in the blank and win a tin-foil hat.

Now, if all they did was assign gay porn for reading, and encourage the kiddies to volunteer for “gender reassignment,” as public school teachers are now doing to their hearts’ content all over the country, they’d still have their jobs. And maybe the FBI would spy on parents who objected, and list them as “stochastic terrorists.” Certainly SloJo Biden’s administration would support them to the hilt—“transgender rights,” y’know.

Meanwhile, down in the Swamp, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), who intends to be re-elected to his post, has a 7% approval rating, nationwide. And 80-plus percent of Americans think the country’s going in the wrong direction, big-time. Seven percent. Vladimir Putin could probably match that.

Historically, the president’s party loses, and often loses big, in the midterm elections. But not this time. It’s a miracle!

What are we to do when the government steers the country straight to the edge of the cliff and a national election somehow fails to put it right? What went wrong with this year’s elections?

Ooooh! That sounds like Election Denial! Better call the FBI.

Speaking only for myself, heh-heh, you’re damned right I deny it. Up, down, and sideways. There is certainly something wrong with our election process, and many people know what it is: mail-in votes, ballot harvesting (illegal in many states, but no one’s found a way to stop it yet), voter rolls full of dead people and people who don’t live there anymore and people who never existed in the first place. That is how you end up with miraculous Democrat victories. And the guy charged with leading the opposition in the Senate has a 7 percent approval rating! What was he leading us to?

Somehow Republicans squeezed out a hair’s-breadth victory in the House of Representatives. It should have been 40, 50, or 60 seats gained—in the aggregate, they received some 6 million more votes than Democrats—but mysteriously, unexpectedly, astoundingly, their resulting majority is only paper-thin. And now we can wait to see what they do with it. Last time we gave them good majority in both the House and Senate, they did… nothing.

Yo, Congress! We have teachers making dirty movies in their classroom, and the FBI intimidating parents, and $5-a-gallon gasoline—and you had freakin’ well better do something about it! Don’t let our House of Representatives be just a house of cards.

We’re running out of time to save our republic.

