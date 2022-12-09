By Coach Dave Daubenmire

December 9, 2022

“And some of the Pharisees from among the multitude said unto him, Master, rebuke thy disciples. And he answered and said unto them, I tell you that, if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.”

This one is going to tick some folks off.

But that is alright. My job is to deliver the mail. Your reaction is not my concern. I call them like I see them. That’s all I can do.

It is my experience that God never does things the way that we expect Him to. In fact, He warned us that “My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor your ways my ways.” To paraphrase Frank Sinatra, God is going to do it HIS way.

I hope you are sitting down.

I thank God today for Kanye (Ye) West, and Elon Musk. They seem to be a mixed bag. Elon Musk, as far as I know, has never claimed to be a Believer. On the contrary, many say he serves the dark side.

Ye is a self-proclaimed Christian. Believe him or not…he claims Christ as his Savior…publicly…often. Admittedly the way Ye practices his faith does not fit the mold of the average Evangelical. But it is dangerous for any of us to judge another man’s heart.

What did your Christianity look like when you first got saved?

The Bible is full of examples where God used fallible men. I look in the mirror every day.

Heck, people tell me all the time that my version of Christianity is “too harsh…not loving enough…judgmental…divisive…” so I can relate.

America already has enough cookie-cutter Christians.

Ye and Elon are rocking the world. Both are shaking kingdoms. Kingdom shaking is God’s business. Like it or not…they are doing God’s business.

As my buddy Joe likes to say…who wuddah thunk it?

America is in dire need of some boat rocking…

Corruption is deeper in America than any of us could have realized. The puss is oozing out of every crevice in ALL of America’s foundations. God promised us that there was nothing hidden that would not be revealed. God keeps His promises. Things are changing…gradually…rapidly.

Perhaps we Christians would have felt a little more comfortable if one of “God’s Men” had risen to the challenge and launched an all-out assault on the “workers of iniquity.” What if God had to turn His eyes in a different direction because those men who had earn the respect of fellow Christians were not up to the task of fighting a war? Fighting is dirty business. Most Christian men are too sissified to actually engage in the fight. Being a Christian is not a spectator sport.

Joel Osteen. John McArthur. TD Jakes. Rick Warren. Frank Graham. Benny Hinn. Name your favorite Pastor. None of them have lifted a finger to do what we are commanded in the Scriptures.

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprov e them. Reprove evil. Expose it. Talk about it. Actively fight it!

What if one of these national Christian leaders had led the charge to restore righteousness in this nation? Instead, when their voice is needed most, they hit the mute button. Blind guides Jesus called them. Wearing masks. Complying. Closing up shop.

I am reminded of what Jesus said concerning John the Baptist. “And as they departed, Jesus began to say unto the multitudes concerning John, What went ye out into the wilderness to see? A reed shaken with the wind? But what went ye out for to see? A man clothed in soft raiment? behold, they that wear soft clothing are in kings’ houses.” Jesus said that of all those born unto a woman “none was greater than John the Baptist.” Evidently, Jesus loved edgy men.

America’s churches are full of soft men sitting in king’s houses. They are afraid to bark. Most harsh men want nothing to do with feminized Christianity. They want to keep their gonads. They are not interest in being TRANS-CHRISTIAN.

Ye and Musk have gonads. That why the soft men sitting in the king’s house are turned off by them. Never send a woman to do a man’s job. God needed some harsh men.

Say what you will…neither guy is cowardly. They say the harsh thing…the hard thing…they have STONES.

(Save your emails. Don’t give me the antisemitism crap. It is a smokescreen. America is corrupt and these guys are pointing it out.)

Perhaps if our pulpits weren’t filled with such womanly men, God wouldn’t have had to use such “unclean” men. Ye and Elon…are they a match made in Heaven?

I know, I know…it would be so much easier to root for them if they were more…what’s the word…pious?

We’ve tried pious. Maybe God has a better idea…

You better watch what you speak against…what IF they are handpicked by God? What if we just can’t see it? There is nothing hidden that will not be revealed. Rather than criticizing them perhaps we should pray for them…

God is doing something. The Luciferians are being exposed. Are the rocks are crying out?

