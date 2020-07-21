Steven Neill

“Donald Trump’s behavior is the antithesis of patriotism.”

The Main Stream Media’s (MSM) reactions to President Trump’s speeches at Mt. Rushmore and Washington DC over the 4th of July weekend should trouble everyone who loves America and her continued existence as a republic. These addresses were undoubtedly some of the best since Ronald Reagan’s “Tear Down This Wall” speech in 1987. His choosing to hold his defense of the American ideal, monuments, and memorials, patriotic backgrounds, addresses on the 4th of July weekend should resonate with every American who loves This country.

So, what did Trump say to receive such venom from the press? Did he announce a new set of Jim Crow laws? Did he call for the reinstatement of slavery or the nullification of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution? Or authorize the use of lynching to reduce crime? Did Trump outlaw masks and put people with COVID 19 in with the elderly? No? So, what triggered such backlash and fear-mongering from leftist mouthpieces like the New York Times:

“In doing so, he signaled even more clearly that he would exploit race and cultural flashpoints to stoke fear among his base of white supporters to win re-election. As he has done in the past, he resorted on Friday to exaggerated, apocalyptic language in broadly tarring the nationwide protests against entrenched racism and police brutality, saying that “angry mobs” sought to “unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities” and that those seeking to deface monuments want to “end America.”

Or CNN’s: “In a jaw-dropping speech that amounted to a culture war bonfire?”

Or Time.com’s: “President Trump dug deeper into America’s divisions?”

Or the Washington Post hit piece, “Trump got his crowd and his fireworks, and peddled his fiction?”

“Mr. Trump is leaning on culture wars to buoy his base of white supporters.” —New York Times

Could the blowback be because, for the first time since President Dwight Eisenhower warned of the danger to our country from the military-industrial complex, a sitting President advised Americans of the coup happening in our country?

Using the powerful symbols of our proud heritage as a backstop, Trump called the “racial justice” protestors what they are:

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities. Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing.”

“The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal

Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions. Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains.”

Trump’s statements implied the mobs are agents of the “Cancel Culture” and tools in the left’s war to overthrow America as we know it:

“Make no mistake: this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.”

“To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage.”

A simple look at the issues reveals that the death of a black man at the hands of a cop and the lack of following COVID-19 protocol are not the reasons for the seething attacks on Trump’s speeches. But instead, because the left has followed the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) mantra of “the issue is never the issue the issue is always the revolution” for decades, and have pulled out all stops in their efforts to destroy Donald Trump

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York

Consider Black Lives Matter and the whole black death by cop theme. According to USA Today, there were thirteen unarmed black men killed by police officers in 2019. One is too many if the person is cooperating with the police. But, even if all thirteen were peacefully abiding by the police officers’ demands and died anyway, how does thirteen death by cop incidents compare to 2,570 homicides of black people by other black people in 2016 according to FBI statistics? How about black babies, don’t they matter? According to the CDC, the abortion rate for white women was 6.2 per 1,000 women in 2016. At the same time, the abortion rate for black women was 23.6 per 1,000 women, almost four times that of white women. Nor has there been a rise in the number of blacks killed since Trump took office. Is the issue Black Lives Matter, or is the issue the overthrow of the US?

Alternatively, is the issue not wearing masks and social distancing? According to a CNN article, 1,000 health “professionals” signed a letter encouraging the Black Lives Matter protests after the George Floyd killing implying, they have special voodoo magic protecting the participants from the germ. Further down in the article, it states that demonstrations protesting the mask policies increase the risk of contracting the disease. Yet the mayor of Miami-Dade County, FL, and the Los Angeles Police Chief are accusing the BLM protests of causing spikes in the virus in their counties. The MSM anger isn’t about the mask protocols Trump had implemented at the meetings, but rather, because they are pushing an agenda.

Since Trump’s election, there have been numerous attempts to impeach or overturn his election, all applauded and supported by the MSM. They included the Russian Collusion, firing of James Comey, Campaign Finance Violations, the Meuller Report, Syrian pullout, Ukrainian Quid Pro Quo, bribery, and extortion. When each has failed to topple Trump, another shows up supported by the same people.

Trump’s speeches are, in fact, a wake-up call that many Americans need to hear. The issues are not police shooting of black men, or social distancing, or Trump’s Russian Collusion or even statues of Confederate generals. The issue is a revolution by trained Marxists in this country.

So, for the first time in a long time, the MSM is accurate when they report Trump’s speech as divisive, not between races; however, but between those who love the Constitution and those who follow the Communist Manifesto. It’s as simple as that.

The democrats/Marxists are well funded, organized, and preparing for war, and if we do not get there immediately, the battle is already lost. Every day more and more of the BLM protestors are armed and demanding revolution as the ones did on July 4th at Stone Mountain Memorial. The time for hoping things will get back to normal or counting on the Republicans in political office is over. The left is acknowledging the divide in America; I am glad that the president is as well because: “Freedom and not servitude is the cure of anarchy; as religion, and not atheism, is the true remedy for superstition.” Edmund Burke.

© 2020 Steven Neill – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Steven Neill: scneill@msn.com

Information:

1- IN FULL: President Trump’s Historic, Anti-Marxist Speech at Mount Rushmore

2- Trump blasts ‘left-wing cultural revolution’ in fiery Mount Rushmore speech

3- Trump tries to drag America backward on a very different July 4th

4- Trump Hits Back at Statue Destroyers by Creating a ‘National Garden of American Heroes’

5- Trump doubles down on divisive messaging in speech to honor Independence Day

6- President Trump Pushes Racial Division, Flouts Coronavirus Rules at Mt. Rushmore Speech

7- Trump got his crowd and his fireworks, and peddled his fiction

8- Dying in Darkness: Mount Rushmore Media Coverage Exemplifies ‘Enemy of the People’ Critique

9- This Week in politics

10- Tara Setmayer

11- Ultra-Liberal ‘New York Times’ Attacks Mount Rushmore

12- At Mt. Rushmore and the White House, Trump Updates ‘American Carnage’ Message for 2020

13- Trump repeats vow to defeat ‘radical Left’ in July Fourth speech

14- In Fourth of July speech, Trump slams his enemies within

15- 2016 Crime in the United States

16- Abortion in the United States

17- ALL THE WAYS THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TRIED TO GET RID OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

18- Miami-Dade County GOP Mayor Blames BLM Protests for Coronavirus Case Spike

19- LAPD coronavirus cases spike, adding to debate over role of protests in spread

20- Heavily Armed ‘Soldiers’ Demand ‘Reparations’ From White Motorists

21- Man shot dead in Bronx while walking with 6-year-old daughter

22- I was born in New York, and I’ve never seen the city so scared and uninhabitable. I fear we’re on the brink of a second civil war

23- Alan Derchhowitz: “You Have No Rigt To Refuse A Corona Vaccine.”

24- Fatal Force

25- Fact check: Police killed more unarmed Black men in 2019 than conservative activist claimed

26- Over 1,000 health professionals sign a letter saying, Don’t shut down protests using coronavirus concerns as an excuse

27- Travis Rowley: Statues of Limitation

28- The 5 Most Outrageous Things Trump Said at Mt. Rushmore

29- The 28 most outrageous lines from Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech

30- S.D. governor Tweets Mount Rushmore wont be targeted on her watch

31- S.D. Governor Weighs in on Idea of Blowing Up Mount Rushmore

32- Georgia governor declares state of emergency, deploys National Guard after deadly weekend

33- Trump uses July 4 speech to defend “American heroes,” attack China and the media

34- Trump targets ‘Marxists’ in July 4th speech, boasts of coronavirus response despite record case numbers

35- BLM Leader: We’ll ‘Burn’ the System Down If U.S. Won’t Give Us What We Want

36- Founding Fathers Quotes: Our Favorite Quotes from America’s Courageous Revolutionaries

37- Black Lives Matter Storm Target: We Will Shut Your Business Down

38- DNC’s Plan to Replace Our Police with NATO Contractors – Dyncorp and Blackwater Again