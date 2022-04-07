By Frosty Wooldridge

April 7, 2022

Part 5: Cultural disintegration

As a reminder validating the reason for this series: demographic experts project the United States adding 100 million immigrants to this country by 2050—a scant 28 years from now. All totaled, since we reached 335 million in 2021, we will add 100 million people by 2050 to total 435 million people—enough to duplicate 20 of our top cities’ populations to our country. The Pew Research Center, U.S. Population Projections by Fogel/Martin and the U.S. Census Bureau document those demographic facts.

If you’re not in tears or feel a shot of fear up your spine when you read the facts, you might be brain dead. Your children will inherit this demographic nightmare. My latest book describes their coming ordeal: America’s Overpopulation Predicament—Blindsiding Future Generations. (free electronic copy at the end of this column)

In other words, we expect to add 33 million immigrants within 10 years by 2030. (Source: Roy Beck at www.NumbersUSA.org) Those numbers accelerate from there with immigrant birth rates, chain migration, diversity Visas and continued illegal migration from a desperate world that adds 83 million people net gain annually—or, 1 billion desperate people every 12 years.

But as you can imagine, the folks coming to our country lack the ability to speak English, arrive without any needed skills and throb with their own distinct cultures.

They arrive from warn-torn Somali, Sudan, Ethiopia, Congo (rape capitol of the world outside of Chicago), Iraq, Afghanistan, Kurdistan, India, China, Indonesia and just about every overpopulated God-forsaken country on the planet. Are the members of Congress completely out of their minds or what?

They continue changing the culture of America from one cohesive American Culture to a polyglot of poverty-stricken, educationally-wanting and religiously-incompatible mismatches. Few of them hold anything in common with Americans. Further, they don’t want to have anything in common with Americans. They want their culture manifested within the United States. This quote in 1991 by James Walsh cannot be stressed enough:

“Immigrants devoted to their own cultures and religions are not influenced by the secular politically correct façade that dominates academia, news-media, entertainment, education, religious and political thinking today,” said James Walsh, former Associate General Counsel of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. “They claim the right not to assimilate, and the day is coming when the question will be how can the United States regulate the defiantly unassimilated cultures, religions and mores of foreign lands? Such immigrants say their traditions trump the U.S. legal system. Balkanization of the United States has begun.”

We already see separation in Detroit, Michigan with Muslim immigrants practicing female genital mutilation on their children, multiple wives, arranged marriages and honor killings. We see women draped into non-beingness by wearing black Burkas that cover women totally into a black shadow. Also, in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, LA and other cities where Muslim enclaves congregate.

We see Mexican immigrants forcing Spanish onto hundreds of our schools. Additionally, they force us to pay for their medical, educational, food and housing bills. They force their language onto retail stores across the nation. You must press “1” for Spanish and “2” for English. In Detroit, Michigan, you must press “1” for Arabic, “2” for Spanish and “3” for English.

As you can see, the “melting pot” of becoming an American no longer applies.

Cultural clashes within America

As we no longer hold onto one culture, we become endless cultures that hold no compatibility of likeness for one another. Such multiculturalism grows like a cancer inside host countries from America to Canada to Europe to Australia.

Samuel Huntington, author of Clash of Civilizations, wrote: “It is my hypothesis that the fundamental source of conflict in this new world will not be primarily ideological or primarily economic. The great divisions among humankind and the dominating source of conflict will be cultural. Nation states will remain the most powerful actors in world affairs, but the principal conflicts of global politics will occur between nations and groups of different civilizations. The clash of civilizations will dominate global politics. The fault lines between civilizations will be the battle lines of the future.”

In other words, we set ourselves up for endless internal conflict of clashing cultures from Mexico, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Ironically, we scoff at all the violence in the Middle East and the poverty of Mexico. But we continue importing the violence with millions of Muslims that adhered to violence for the past 1,400 years. We import Mexican poverty as if we can magically solve it.

Poverty originates with culture and no one can solve cultural propensities by moving the poor cultures of the world into America. They will duplicate themselves in our own country. They multiply at this moment: 38 million people in America subsist on food stamps. It costs more to educate their children, but the vast majority of them become high school dropouts: over 42 million Americans cannot read, write or perform simple math.

As a civilization, we will not survive this Human Katrina, this endless migration, this onslaught of cultures wreaking havoc inside our country.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

