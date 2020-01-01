by Lee Duigon

How do you govern a country when roughly half the citizens, and very likely more, believe you have no right to govern them at all? Because you lied, cheated, and stole votes to rig an election: that’s how you got your power.

Historically, the answer to that question is “by brute force and a reign of terror.” And we have already seen Democrats begin their journey down that road. The party’s blackshirts, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, stage riot after riot in our major cities. And there’s censorship, cancel culture, doxing, and other forms of intimidation. And wait till they go back to turning the IRS loose against all dissidents.

The Far Left Crazies in the House of Representatives have already put forth a bill to let hundreds of thousands of convicts out of prison: the “Dismantle Mass Incarceration for Public Health (!) Act”. Depending on which standards are finally used, this would release anywhere from 200,000 to 680,000 convicts, including convicted murderers, rapists, and child molesters.

Who would get this Get Out of Jail Free card? Any prisoner who’s 55 years old or older, or “obese”—very loosely defined—or in any other way “unhealthy.” Out they go, to prey on the public. And that’s not counting all of the illegal aliens they wish to release. Some of them are in prison for committing crimes of violence. One way or another, some half a million predators would be turned loose on our society—despite the fact that urban crimes rates have already skyrocketed due to earlier releases: can’t let the killers catch the virus, don’t you know.

It seems as good a way as any to terrorize and punish Americans for supporting President Donald Trump.

But even more potent than brute force and a reign of terror is a brand-new approach to practical politics: Manufactured Consent.

Our Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson, proclaims that “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” This consent is foundational to the legitimacy of government. Without it, government is only brute force.

Ah! But what if the ruling party, or the party that wants to rule, can manufacture “consent” as needed? Just pre-program the computerized voting machines to crank out however many votes are needed to win an election—as has been done here, this year, in the United States of America.

The party that can manufacture consent no longer requires any real consent at all. Elections become meaningless, mere fruitless exercises to make the plebs think they get to decide who governs them. Manufactured Consent: the greatest abuse of technology since the invention of the atomic bomb. And much less destructive. Who wants to rule a heap of radioactive rubble?

This is what we are up against. We are robbed of our power to grant or withhold consent. This is what Democrats, corrupt courts, and spineless Republican surrender monkeys are asking us to settle for. It seems that Donald Trump is all alone in trying to fight it.

Thanks to Manufactured Consent, we can be told by our rulers that it is “the will of the people,” God help us, to see their taxes raised, their national borders thrown down, sweetheart deals that benefit China but not America, insane Climate Change treaties, violence in the streets of our cities, more transgender “rights,” and all the rest of the Democrats’ deluxe fun-pack. We are actually told that we somehow voted for all this! Hey, the hi-tech Dominion voting machines don’t lie…

This is what must not be allowed. The travesty that was this year’s presidential election must not stand.

Because if it does, all our elections from now on will be rigged against us.

And the light of liberty will be snuffed out.

