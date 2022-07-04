By Kelleigh Nelson

July 4, 2022

I can’t imagine there has ever been a more gratifying time or place to be alive than America in the 1950s. No country had ever known such prosperity. —Bill Bryson – non-fiction author

Our flag honors those who have fought to protect it, and is a reminder of the sacrifice of our nation’s founders and heroes. As the ultimate icon of America’s storied history, the Stars and Stripes represents the very best of this nation. —Joe Barton – Texas Congressman 1985-2019

Yes, I grew up in the 1950s, and graduated from eighth grade in 1960. Those were some wonderful years in America. The war was over, the future was bright, and hard work promised prosperity.

Television was brand new and still pretty sweet. The cartoons of those days were so much fun. Mighty Mouse, Road Runner and Tom and Jerry were some of my favorites. And those Saturday morning programs…The Lone Ranger, Sky King, Adventures of Superman, Flash Gordon, Rin Tin Tin, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, The Cisco Kid, Andy Devine with “Plunk your magic twanger froggy.”

Famous evening shows I remember were Gunsmoke, Rawhide, Yancy Derringer, Cheyenne, the Rifleman, Lassie, Rod Serling’s Twilight Zone, Peter Gunn, Bonanza, Sea Hunt with Lloyd Bridges, father of Beau Jeff Bridges, and Paladin.

There were so many more, and I know readers born in the early baby boomer generation can name all their favorites from those marvelous days in America.

I miss those days. I want them back. And I want back the wonderful and patriotic American actors and actresses of that era. Here is one of our favorites, John Wayne and the celebrity ensemble. In the second half, they all share in singing God Bless America. Surely, you’ll fondly remember those stars who have long since passed on, but there are a few who are still with us. Each of them has a special place in my heart, but Duke was and is always at the top, right along with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.

Before you start the barbecues and fireworks, watch this six-minute video, and ask the Lord for help in resurrecting the marvelous America we once had. Won’t you take just a few minutes every day to bend your knees to the Lord and ask for Him to give us wisdom and guidance in saving our beloved country?

Then take six minutes to listen to the heroes and heroines of the past.

© 2022 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net