The American Gestapo?

August 23, 2022

You’ve got the NSA doing all this collecting of material on all of its citizens – that’s what the SS (Schutzstaffel), the Gestapo, the Stasi, the KGB, and the NKVD did. (NKVD is The People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs.) —William Binney – Former intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency and whistleblower.

We must rid this nation of the United Nations, which provides the communist conspiracy with a headquarters here on our own shores, and which actually makes it impossible for the United States to form its own decisions about its conduct and policies in Europe and Asia. —John T. Flynn – author of While You Slept

Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny. —Thomas Jefferson

No cause is left but the most ancient of all, the one, in fact, that from the beginning of our history has determined the very existence of politics, the cause of freedom versus tyranny. —Hannah Arendt

“Not yet, O Freedom! close thy lids in slumber, for thine enemy never sleeps” comes from William Cullen Bryant’s poem, The Antiquity of Freedom. Close not your eyes in slumber fellow citizens, but rise as warriors for the cause of freedom!

Are Americans so weak that they will keep their heads down and hope the evil passes? Are they so propagandized by the Democrat’s media comrades that they believe what is happening is righteous? Or are they oblivious to the very threats of evil occurring in our nation and around the world?

Not only are we a nation now known for genocide, we mirror third world tyrannical dictatorships. Hitler had his Gestapo and Biden has the armed federal agencies, including the entire intelligence community. Do our fellow citizens have a clue what the Gestapo represented? Afterall, few government schools teach world history, much less American history and the US Constitution.

Hitler’s Gestapo

In 1933, Hermann Goring combined the various political police agencies into an organization. It was called the Gestapo, an abbreviation of Geheime Staatspolizei, the official secret police of Nazi Germany. They were the policing arm of the dictator in charge. Goring’s Prussian Secret Police force was originally formed in 1851 with the police forces of Austria, Prussia, Bavaria, Saxony, Hanover, Baden and Wurttemberg. They were initially organized to suppress political dissent in the wake of the 1848 revolutions which spread across Germany. In previous articles I’ve mentioned the 1848ers who emigrated to America after their attempts to establish socialism failed in Europe. In 1933, Hermann Goring recreated them with the Gestapo, and in 1936, it became a branch of the Schutzstaffel (SS) run by Heinrich Himmler.

Think we don’t have the same thing here in America? We certainly do. Like Lenin, Stalin, Pol Pot, Hitler, Mussolini, Ho Chi Minh and others, Biden used dictatorial powers and his politicized DOJ in a huge show of force against an opposition leader and former president. The August 8th FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago was a wild abuse of power. We have seen these actions in other countries where it is immediately denounced as an act of a dictator.

Mainstream media comrades have always called January 6th an insurrection and attack, albeit the billions of dollars of damages incurred nationwide by BLM and Antifa communists is never mentioned. According to Roll Call’s article of April 2021, “Capitol hill lawmakers were grappling with how best to respond to the rising threat of violent white supremacy nationally. Lawmakers are divided over the need for a new domestic terrorism law. Every single democrat agrees that right-wing violence has become an alarming problem.”

What absolute rubbish!

The psychological projection propaganda used by Saul Alinsky acolytes in politics and media has much of America’s electorate fooled enough to believe conservatives are a danger. Yet, every violent insurrection in America during the COVID nightmare over George Floyd’s death was perpetrated by communists whose aim is to incite riots and division. The democrats, mainstream media and Justice Departments supported them, bailed them out, dismissed charges and squelched the truth of their roots and actions.

Church Committee Report – 1976

The 1970’s Church Committee Report details the dark history of the corrupt FBI, NSA and CIA propaganda and political interference. The Committee was chaired by Frank Church (R-ID) and Vice Chairman, John G. Tower (R-TX).

The Church Committee’s reports have been said to constitute the most extensive review of intelligence activities ever made available to the public. Much of the contents were classified, but over 50,000 pages were declassified under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

Writing for LifeSite News, on August 4, 2022, Robert L. Kinney III notes that the “agency previously engaged in ‘covert efforts to influence social policy and political action’ and at times used methods ‘reminiscent of the tactics of totalitarian regimes,’” as noted in an April 1976 Senate report called “Intelligence Activities and the Rights of Americans.”

The following two paragraphs are from the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities.

After holding 126 full committee meetings, 40 subcommittee hearings, interviewing some 800 witnesses in public and closed sessions, and combing through 110,000 documents, the committee published its final report on April 29, 1976. Investigators determined that, beginning with President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration and continuing through the early 1970s, “intelligence excesses, at home and abroad,” were not the “product of any single party, administration, or man,” but had developed as America rose to a become a superpower during a global Cold War.

“Intelligence agencies have undermined the constitutional rights of citizens,” the final report concluded, “primarily because checks and balances designed by the framers of the Constitution to assure accountability have not been applied.” In a separate appended view, Senator Tower acknowledged “intelligence excesses” and the “need for expanded legislative, executive, and judicial involvement in intelligence policy and practices.”

The reports on the intelligence agencies are 46 years old, and confirm that they are the most weaponized and politicized agencies against the American people and our Constitutional Republic. They are a menace and a danger to our citizens.

They are today’s American Gestapo.

Armed U.S. Agencies

The DOJ has been weaponized for years, and every single one of our 18 intelligence agencies is likewise politicized, including our military. Many are funded by largely classified budgets. Agencies you’d never suspect would need firearms are now armed.

John Watson’s American Thinker article of June 18, 2020, Where are All the Guns and Ammo Purchased Under Obama, gives us a good idea of the arming of civilian government employees during the Obama regime. The author quotes Obama’s troublesome statement during his campaign.

We cannot continue to rely only on our military … we’ve got to have a civilian security force just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded. We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we’ve set.

Like Herman Goring, Obama and Biden are creating an armed federal police force.

Watson then continues and lists all the various agencies who are now heavily armed, as well as the largess spent on ammunition and firearms. (The government purchased over a billion pieces of ammunition, causing a national shortage.) Agencies include the Small Business Association, The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, The Department of Health and Human Services, the Smithsonian, Social Security, the Forest Service, National Park Service, and Inspector General’s Office and tons more.

Some of these agencies are armed with sophisticated weaponry normally carried by special forces.

Are these government employees the new “civilian security force?”

The American Gestapo?

The Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the IRS are three of the largest and most dangerous agencies to citizens of the once free republic, and they’re all heavily armed.

DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put out a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Feb. 7, 2022, stating that, “The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”

No mention of Antifa or BLM.

On August 16, 2022 James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a leaked DHS document on Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) in wake of the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Florida residence. Here is the leaked bulletin.

Document lists perception of “government overreach” and “election fraud” as red flags.

“The threats we have observed, to date, underscore that DVEs may view the 2022 midterm election as an additional flashpoint around which to escalate threats against perceived ideological opponents, including federal law enforcement personnel.”

“Information contained in this intelligence bulletin is for official use only. No portion of this bulletin should be released to the media, the general public, or over nonsecure Internet servers. Release of this material could adversely affect or jeopardize investigative activities.”

Again, communist groups, Antifa and BLM, are never mentioned. However, Fox News tells us that the rosary has now become an extremist symbol, because they claim Catholics are a growing contingent of Christian nationalism! And just what is wrong with being a Christian nationalist?

ATF

Let us not forget the DOJ’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The ATF has a corrupt and abusive history, just as does the FBI and CIA. Harry S. Truman, Stalin’s number one choice for American president, created the CIA by presidential directive in 1946. (Page 41, Red Rat Race, by Morris Bealle)

An ATF agent allegedly created an illegal gun registry of Black Metal Firearms in Mesa, Arizona with her personal cell phone. That has been the agency’s goal as they have acquired nearly one billion 4473 “background check” forms to pin down how many and which Americans are purchasing firearms. This action by the ATF is an attempt to establish a permanent National Gun Registry, the first step towards outright gun confiscation. It is illegal, and unconstitutional, but they have it. The ATF was involved in the Waco Siege and Operation Fast and Furious, which left U.S. Border Patrol Agent, Brian Terry, and hundreds of Mexican citizens dead. The ATF needs to be eliminated.

IRS

As for the Internal Revenue Service, the recent $770 billion Inflation Reduction Act. will double the size of the IRS, and authorize it to hire up to 87,000 additional employees as well as an additional $80 billion in funding. The IRS currently has 93,654 employees. Their budget last year was $12.6 billion. On August 10th, National Review exposed the job listing for new agents “willing to use deadly force,” and then the IRS pulled the job post. Open the Books investigation showed that by 2019, the agency had spent over 20 million on guns, ammo, and military style equipment. How much more will $80 billion purchase?

Watch the alleged IRS “training” video here:

Any idea of what all those new armed agents are going to do? Their targets are defined as domestic terrorists. The DOJ classifies them as conservatives and Trump supporters along with parents who are unhappy with what is happening in the government controlled public schools.

The elite want the middle class totally destroyed, losing 46% of small businesses during COVID and the Antifa and BLM riots wasn’t enough for them. What is left of America’s small businesses will also be a new target…the harassment will be endorsed and promoted by Biden’s weaponized agencies. They’re coming after those earning $400K or less.

Small businesses operate on a tight marginal basis, not having the ability to survive a full up audit. In his August 7, 2022 article, John Hinderacker of Power Line believes that the new hires will be used like Lois Lerner was doing, going after conservative 501(c)(3) groups and political campaigns in order to shift the political wars in the democrats’ favor. Lois Lerner ended up being a test run, a successful test run congressional democrats just turned into a business model.

Most law-abiding citizens know they have something to fear from a state agency that doesn’t concern itself with due process, has no regard for your privacy and is empowered to target anyone it wants without any genuine oversight.

An American Gestapo.

The Enemies List

Trump allies and constitutional conservatives are the enemies of the illegitimate neo-Marxist collectivists. Aaron Kliegman’s August 17th article in John Solomon’s Just the News documents the blacklisting of conservatives who have been targeted by the DOJ.

From Mike Flynn to Rudy Giuliani, from Roger Stone and Paul Manafort to Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, a long list of Trump allies and Biden critics have been probed, raided, handcuffed, charged, and jailed by the Justice Department.

John Solomon’s June 6th article chronicled the two-tiered justice system. In just one comparison, Eric Holder escaped punishment of contempt of congress charges for not complying with a congressional subpoena in the Fast and Furious scandal and his own DOJ department failed to prosecute him. Ten years later, academic Peter Navarro “was handcuffed and shackled after being indicted for contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.”

Worse yet, those who supported our 45th president and went to the January 6th 2021 rally are excoriated as lawbreakers in what was called an insurrection worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11. John Solomon’s January 26, 2022 article tells us, “Trump gave the order to ‘make sure’ January 6 rally was ‘safe event,’ Pentagon memo shows.” Former career federal prosecutor, David Sullivan said the entire hearings lacked an accountability process and both the Justice Department and congressional hearings raised questions of fairness and gave viewers a reason to tune out what proved to be “very scripted” interrogations. Mr. Sullivan called the hearings Stalinist.

American Tyranny

John Guandolo stated the following in his August 10, 2022 article on his website, Understanding the Threat, “The Stalinist tactics should not surprise us. Why?”

This is the same federal government that:

Put America in debt to the tune of over $30 TRILLION dollars.

Let over 100,000 illegals into America each month while paying them and transporting them across America on the tax payer dime.

Funds the Iranian regime so it can develop a nuclear weapon.

Funds and supports terrorists of Al Qaeda, Hamas, the Taliban and others.

Supported the Chinese communist Black Lives Matter organization as it burned down American cities and killed American citizens on the streets.

Told us “There is no organized Antifa” while Antifa burned down American cities and killed American citizens.

Illegally electronically surveilled the President of the United States, his family and his staff with no prosecutions after 6 years.

Calls the MAGA Movement “the most dangerous political movement in American history” and targets Patriots for prosecution and persecution while wittingly lets felons free from jail and fails to prosecute high government officials for treason, sedition, and other crimes.

And the list goes on.

Conclusion

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has been a target of the left since 2015 and the raid on Mar-A-Lago was an obvious abuse of politicized power. This easily should have and could have gone through attorneys, but the DOJ loves using their comrades in the media to convince the propagandized and deliberately dumbed down Americans that Trump is a criminal with their explosive use of force.

Why would they take the family passports? Why would they take Roger Stone’s pardon when it was on the front page of the Washington Post? Why would they take declassified materials? Because the DOJ, i.e., Attorney General Merrick Garland gave them license to do so through approval of the warrant by Judge Bruce Reinhart who should have recused himself.

Trump is the target, but what has been done to him and the people who worked for him can be done to the average citizen. This time it’s not just our Jewish brethren, it’s all of us.

The enemies of freedom have created Obama’s civilian security force.

They are the American Gestapo.

