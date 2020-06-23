by Kathleen Marquardt

What’s it all about, Alfie?

The American public is being played. Played, not by virtuosi, but by those who want to bring, not just America down, but the whole of Western Culture.

Now that there has been enough time for people to dig deeper into the Wuhan flu, the shutdown of the economy to ‘protect lives’, the protests/riots, and the corruption in the Swamp and Deep State, bright minds and conscientious people are exposing the lies – lies that are meant to bring down a nation.

First, the Wuhan Flu:

Med/Cram.com is one of the best sites to find solid, factual, information; as they say on their site: use“MedCram to learn and review concepts with lasting clarity. Enjoy an ideal balance of relevant pathophysiology, clinical pearls, and exam prep (USMLE, Boards).” It is a site for the medical professionals, but we benefit greatly. Now, re the Wuhan flu, they posted:

“The World Health Organization and a number of national governments have changed their Covid-19 policies and treatments on the basis of flawed data from a little-known US healthcare analytics company (Surgisphere), also calling into question the integrity of key studies published in some of the world’s most prestigious medical journals. (see above) … an investigation of Surgisphere, “whose handful of employees appear to include a science fiction writer and an adult-content model, provided date for multiple studies on Covid-19, …but has so far failed to adequately explain its data or methodology. …It was also behind a decision by the WHO and research institutes around the world to halt trials of the controversial (only because it was whipped up in the MSM) drug hydroxycholoroquine.”

COVID-19 Update 80 with Roger Seheult, MD, who discusses the recent retractions from well-established peer-reviewed journals: The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine.

But, as has been the case for decades, the initial ‘story’ is what people remember, especially because it is put out by MSM. The retractions come often only in obscure sites and journals; seldom do the MSM outlets do retractions – and when they do, it is softly and almost hidden or obfuscated. This is on top of all the restrictions, denial of elective surgeries that thus have endangered (if not ended prematurely) peoples’ lives, destruction of the economy and many peoples’ livelihoods. All for a flu that was much along the lines of the average yearly flu as to infected and deaths. I don’t need to elaborate on the Wuhan Flu, we’ve all lived it way too long.

Next, the ‘protests’:

Think about this. One day we were told we had to wear masks and social distance by 6 feet. The next, we saw thousands upon thousands of protesters crammed together protesting. All of a sudden, the Wuhan Flu was inconsequential, and the protests plus

Then, almost (?) instantly, Black Lives Matter and Antifa were a big part of the picture – along with piles of bricks conveniently placed sometime earlier than the start of each rally. Remember, these are supposedly peaceful protests in the name of a man who was murdered by police with dozens of cellphone users capturing the scene.

A number of those killed during the ‘protests’ were black people. Did their lives not matter? It has become rioting – murder, mayhem, looting. And the speculation is that George Soros is behind this – under the guise of one or more of his NGOs.

In a news story about Candace Owens’ sparing with “Soros-funded NGO over alleged hand in Minneapolis unrest”, the reporter actually states, “Soros’ Open Society Foundations has indeed provided cash to activists linked with the Black Lives Matter movement – although the organization has long maintained that they “don’t fund protests, per se.”

And then, the Media:

In an expose, Out of the Shadows, Mike Smith and Brad Martin expose the Hollywood/CIA, along with Pizzagate. What made me want to add this here is the first part – Hollywood and the Deep State. It started in 1943, when the Office of Strategic Services (OSS0, the forerunner of the CIA, sent a ‘memorandum to the head of a studio that they wanted to “do a study of the use of motion pictures in America as a means of psychological warfare fronts. They can be aimed at the civilians and the armed force of the U.S. to inform and instruct, to create attitudes, to stimulate or inhibit action, to build morale.”

A former CIA officer, Kevin Shipp, is interviewed, and points out that … back to pre-1947, U.S. Intelligence was using motion pictures to alter the thinking of Americans. That the CIA funnels information into Hollywood and Hollywood puts it out in the movies. That they can present “new facts on which people are ignorant and on which they ought to be informed; they can clarify complicated problems on which people are confused.” When William Colby was Director of the CIA, Operation Mockingbird was in operation. He commented, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

It wasn’t only in movies. The CIA paid journalists to write stories that were pure lies, but nevertheless some earned Pulitzer Prizes for them. When Bush became Director of the CIA, he said, the CIA would no longer pay journalists to write their lies; it would now be voluntary. So Mockingbird is still going on. And we all know how unbiased the mainstream media is.

In a 1963, op ed piece in the Washington Post, President Harry S. Truman said, “There is something about the way the CIA has been functioning hat is casting a shadow on our historic position (of freedom), and I feel we have to correct it.

One last note on the CIA and media. Allen Dulles was an associate of Heinrich Himmler, and he brought the leading Nazi scientists into the CIA. From there they got MKULTRA. A 1952 memo notes that it is mind control using mental, physical and sexual abuse, along with psychotropic drugs (LSD). “The aim is controlling an individual to the point that he will do our bidding against his will and even against such fundamental laws of nature as self-preservation.” The aim is to “wipe the mind clean and implant new messages via listening to tape repetitions as many as a quarter of a million times. MKULTRA has never been terminated, according to Shipp.

Moving on to Religion:

In February, the UN’s Council on Human Rights delivered their Report on “Freedom of religion or belief”. In it, the Special Rapporteur, “explores freedom of religion or belief and non-discrimination as two and mutually reinforcing rights and clarifies the existing international legal framework that governs their intersection. He concludes by emphasizing the responsibility of States to creating enabling environments to advance the non-discrimination and freedom of religion of belief rights of women, girls and LGBT+ persons.” But, instead of being about freedom of religion, this report is about individuals from social justice protected groups wanting to say how a religion must conform to their desires.

It doesn’t matter what your religious documents say, as a report in CBN news put it, “It’s all about who should have the final say on issues of law and policy, and the UN expert is saying the UN’s ideas should override the beliefs of mainstream religions.

Last, but not least, the central theme of Agenda21/20302050 and Green New Deal, Climate Change:

In North Rhine Westphalia, Germany, 19 year old Naomi Seibt has been threatened with prison for two videos she did on Climate Change. “Though the two videos of which the Authority continues to complain would constitute a first offense – Naomi is only 19, after all, and cannot be expected to have known that free speech had been shut down in her part of Germany by an obscure and inspissate law – the Authority is trying to make her pay a fine of 1000 euros plus another 200 euros costs for each of the two videos: total 2400 euros. If she doesn’t pay, this is the threat these wretches have made:

“If the enforcement of the penalty payment is unsuccessful, the competent administrative court may, upon application by the enforcement authorities, order first-time compulsory detention. The substitute compulsory detention is at least one day and at most two weeks.”

All for saying what the actual figures on climate show.

So, what are we looking at?

In my opinion, we are seeing that the drive toward a global government is coming to an end. We are very close to losing our freedom and, for many, our very lives. All of the things I listed above are just tools to that end. There is nothing legitimate in any of them. Nothing!

The question now is, what are we going to do about it? Are we going to be blithering idiots and sit on our hands and fearfully wait for the inevitable? Not me, not us at American Policy Center. We are ready to go full-out to save our country. I just ask that you join us.

© 2020 Kathleen Marquardt – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kathleen Marquardt: koikpm@yahoo.com