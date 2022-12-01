By Coach Dave Daubenmire

December 1, 2022

No Gospel At All

Sometimes I feel like a broken record. And sometimes, I’m sure, many of you reading what I write feel like I am a broken record. But the Truth is the Truth no matter how many times I say it and a lie is a lie no matter how many times we repeat it.

Only the TRUTH can set us free…to paraphrase the King of Kings.

Recently I have spent some time reviewing some of my previous commentaries…some written over 15 years ago…and if you don’t mind me patting myself on the back…it is amazing how spot on I have been over the years.

We are in the mess we are in because the church…and especially those passing as “pastors” have been preaching to us a different gospel…

Paul called it NO GOSPEL AT ALL…despite what you and I might opine about it.

“I marvel that you are turning away so soon from Him who called you in the grace of Christ, to a different gospel, which is not another; but there are some who trouble you and want to pervert the gospel of Christ. But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed. As we have said before, so now I say again, if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed.”

I am referring to the gospel of NICE. Interestingly…if you do a word search you will fail to find the word “Nice” in any reference to the teaching of the Gospel of the Kingdom of God. It simply is not there.

The Gospel of the Kingdom is not about individual people. It is about the advancement of the Kingdom of God HERE ON THE EARTH. Do you remember the now publicly-illegal recitation of the Lord’s prayer? “Thy KINGDOM COME, Thy will be done ON EARTH as it is in Heaven?” What the heck does that mean? Most pastors teach that Satan rules the world.

Satan was defeated at the CROSS. ALL POWER is given unto the SON…read it for yourself…

“And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth .”

If the SON has ALL POWER how much does Satan have?

Folks…God doesn’t simply win IN THE END…He is winning NOW…RIGHT NOW…HERE ON EARTH…

“…and of the increase of His government and peace there shall be no end.” Isaiah. Is God a liar? Is He confused? How can His power increase if Satan has control of the earth?

Oh, I have sooo much more to say…

I am not a theologian…but I can read and I can think. What if the Church actually BELIEVED Christ was ruling and reigning here and now? Right now. Today. Here on the earth? What if He, as He said, had given all power unto us…today…here…now? What did He mean when he said this…

And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations , baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.

What if the Church actually believed that the advancement of God’s Kingdom was in direct relationship to HIS COMMAND to GO and TEACH? What would happen if we purposefully went and taught? To schools…colleges…governments…individuals…experts. How do we hope to ADVANCE A KINGDOM if our KING is not in POWER?

Satan is a defeated foe. Christ triumphed over him on the cross. He “spoiled principalities and powers, He made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” Can someone please show me where Satan’s authority was increased?

Are there any examples where Christians have even attempted to overthrow the works of the wicked Satanists at work in this nation? (Hat tip James Kunsler)

Think of it: all the college presidents and deans, all the corporate CEOs, all the judges, all the governors, mayors, and agency heads, all the news editors and network producers who did nothing and said nothing about the wholesale demolition of truths, values, and principles carried out by Woke-Jacobin maniacs under their watch. And what’s more appalling: they all pretended not to notice each other’s craven inaction and silence.

No attempt has even been made by the Christian establishment to TRY to win. We don’t know if ALL POWER has been given unto the church. We haven’t even tried to fight back. Submit. Wait on the rapture. We win in the end.

Such thinking makes me want to barf. And I think the Lord feels the same way.

“I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.”

I spent a career as a high school coach and I never played or coached in a game where we went into the game thinking we would lose. My life’s mantra has remained consistent…

If you think you CAN or if you think you CAN’T…you are right.

Does the Church think we can win? Is our only hope the return of Christ to settle the score?

What if Christ really was in control? What if He was waiting for someone to pick up a stone…grab a spear…stand up and speak up? What if He was powerless without a vessel to work THROUGH. What if He was waiting for YOU to DO something?

What if the Church was His Weapon? What if He Really wanted us to “go and teach?” What if the advancement of the Devil’s Kingdom was nothing more than surrendered ground by defeatist, cowardly Christian leadership? What if ALL POWER really had been given unto HIM?

What if it was available to us? What if the advancement of the Kingdom was dependent on our own willingness to fight? What if Satan only had control of what we had surrendered to him? The gospel of defeat. The gospel of surrender. The gospel of nice.

Jesus told us to “Occupy till I come!” What will we think if we make it to the other side and find out that we really could have won NOW…if only we had tried? A victorious Gospel…

A cowardly, submissive, throw-in-the-towel gospel is no gospel at all.

