By Cliff Kincaid

President Trump emerged from his White House bunker on Monday night to give a short speech and then travel to a burned-out church just a block away. He made sure that the police and the military cleared a path for him. Then he held up a Bible. He should have held up a copy of the Constitution, with the Second Amendment highlighted in red.

The government won’t save you or your property. You have to save yourself.

Millions of Americans don’t have personal body guards, in the form of the Secret Service, and can’t call on the military to use pepper spray and tear gas against rioters down the street.

In the middle of a civil war, Trump holds up a Bible, as if it can repel invaders that vandalized some of our nation’s greatest monuments in Washington, D.C. It was too late. The damage was done.

Trump promised to get tough, but that night the communists were out in force again in many different cities.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News gave an eloquent speech on Monday night, taking “conservative” leaders to task, such as Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Kay Coles James of the Heritage Foundation, for feeding the fires of rage and failing to advocate action to take out the killers on our streets.

He didn’t spare Trump, saying, “For people who voted for Donald Trump, who support his policies, who have defended him for years against the most absurd kinds of slander, this was a distressing moment.”

What is it going to take for Trump to realize that the liberal mayors and governors don’t want the riots to stop?

“Pride Was a Riot” was the title of an email sent out on Monday by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, dedicated to making sexual perversion mainstream and getting trans candidates elected. The term “pride” now refers to homosexuals demanding their rights, even rioting to do so. The group said, “…remember that the first Pride was a riot. The modern LGBTQ civil rights movement was born when Black and Brown trans women had enough.”

As noted by Carlson, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee in Virginia had released a statement that “Riots are an integral part of this country’s march towards progress.” The rest of the statement was that “When President Obama included the Stonewall Riots in his 2nd inaugural, he didn’t make that decision lightly.”

Barack Hussein Obama celebrated the 1969 homosexual riots at a seedy Mafia-run bar known as the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Several police officers trying to enforce the law at the sleazy establishment were injured by violent homosexuals.

Obama, whose childhood mentor, Frank Marshall Davis, was a bi-sexual drug-using communist, said that “…the riots at Stonewall gave way to protests, and protests gave way to a movement, and the movement gave way to a transformation that continues to this day.” They attacked the police and destroyed property. That’s what’s going on now.

So-called “Pride” is in fact a template for the George Floyd riots.

Perhaps the reason Trump hasn’t yet deployed “dominating” force against the rioters and looters is that too many in the Armed Forces and the police forces of the United States are on the other side of this civil war. Just like our intelligence community, those who are supposed to defend us have been infiltrated.

If it were not for the coronavirus, the Pentagon would be physically hosting another “Gay Pride Month” event this month. Which means that ordinary Americans can’t depend on our military or the police to defend us. We certainly can’t depend on governors and mayors.

Prior to his photo-op with the Bible at the burned-out church, Trump gave a few remarks, such as that he will defend the Second Amendment. “I am mobilizing all available federal resources — civilian and military — to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights,” he said.

Those are nice words. But Trump should have gone further, encouraging people to arm themselves and quickly.

Dr. Miguel A. Faria told this columnist, “The destructive riots and looting in Minneapolis, including the burning down of a police station, underscore the need for citizens to be prepare to protect their businesses, homes, and families. Rioters are marauding and destructive thugs who will use any pretext to destroy, rob, and even kill defenseless people. The fact is police cannot be everywhere to protect us. As these violent riots demonstrate, they cannot even protect their own police station! For the protection of businesses as well as home defense, especially during any national emergency, the only reliable method is the firearm, the great equalizer!”

His recently released book, America, Guns, and Freedom: A Journey Into Politics and the Public Health & Gun Control Movements, is an exhaustive look at the forces that are determined to disarm the citizens of America. One of his many insights concerns how liberal politicians and the public health establishment work together to deny our constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

We are seeing some strange things in America. The same governors and mayors who locked down law-abiding citizens during coronavirus are now refusing to protect them and their businesses against looters and rioters.

Facing a civil war that is accelerating, Trump cleared the streets around his house and walked to a church to hold up a Bible. That’s not good enough.

