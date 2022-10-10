By Frosty Wooldridge

October 10, 2022

Have you ever seen a country turned inside out and outside in? Have you seen a country lose its culture, lose its identity, and lose its own people?

Take a look at Sweden, Denmark, Norway, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Finland and Belgium. They are losing their identities, their languages, their cultures and their way of life. Here’s a harsh reality: they are not going to get their countries back.

Look around you at the United States of America. It’s becoming a minority-minority country. No single culture, no single language, no single identity. It’s become a fractured, fragmented and disassociated multicultural, diversified, politically abrasive and racially splintered country.

NPR on Sunday featured a Latino lady who could not identify with her white doctor because he couldn’t speak her language or identify with her culture. “He didn’t understand me,” she said. She couldn’t find a Latino doctor.

Our country faces an uncertain future. “It’s a deliberate government policy. Important contributions are made by the so-called NGOs – non-governmental organizations. Although supposedly independent, these NGOs often work hand in hand with government agencies to further the mass immigration agenda.” Alan Wall

“If you follow the money, you see government and “non-governmental organizations” sharing funds, much of it originating from you, the taxpayer.” Alan Wall

On September 28, Fox News reported, “The Biden administration awarded $41 million in taxpayer-backed government contracts to a new liberal nonprofit working to help illegal immigrants fight deportation amid the escalating border crisis…”

“The group under discussion is the Acacia Center for Justice, an organization “born from a partnership between the Vera Institute of Justice and Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR).”

Earlier in the year, Fox News reported that same Vera Institute had “landed a $171.7 million taxpayer-funded government contract that could potentially hit $1 billion to help unaccompanied minors avoid deportation…”

Look at our completely invaded borders. We no longer possess a border. We no longer can claim being a sovereign nation. Your tax dollars are being used to destroy your own country.

Influence Watch reports, “The bulk of the VIJ’s funding in the 2020 fiscal year came from the U.S. Department of Justice to represent illegal immigrants and refugees through various subagencies, …it has received over $811 million in funding from the federal government since 2008. As of July 29, of the 2021 fiscal year, VIJ had received over $89 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal government agencies.”

A document from NILC titled ‘Strategic Framework for Transformational Change’ lays out the organization’s plan to ​​‘consolidate immigrant power’ and ‘forge consensus for culture change.‘”

There you have it in writing! Joe Biden and company proceed to tear apart America’s culture and implement cultural change into what most certainly will be a third world culture. Think “India.” It’s a multi-lingual, multicultural, living, breathing nightmare for most of its citizens. India is SO confused and SO disparate that 70 percent of its citizens do not have access to a toilet. Its water is undrinkable and its “misery index” is right up there with Africa’s.

Here is what’s going to happen to you as an American citizen: “The Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), which “has received over $2.3 million from OSF in eight different grants between 2016 and 2020. The organization seeks to encourage immigration and naturalization and then mobilize them as a newly imported voting bloc.” Alan Wall

If you remember Barack Obama…he promised to fundamentally change America. Well, he’s still at it and he’s under the radar along with George Soros…to fundamentally change America from a successful culture, language and “The American Way” to the same nightmare now engulfing Europe and Canada.

If America keeps voting for more legal immigration, more illegal immigration, more birthright babies, more chain migration, more languages, more cultures, more religions and more illiteracy that goes with this invasion—we’re going to see our civilization degrade, devolve and overpopulate into history’s worst quagmire, mayhem and cesspool that has ever been seen, EVER!

How can you tell it’s coming? Just watch the news for a week. A black guy beat the living hell out of a woman in the subway. He kicked her in the head and stomped on her face. Another minority shot four people and wounded three in Memphis…for no reason. Another illegal immigrant (Guatemala) knifed two people to death and six wounded in Las Vegas. Another immigrant pushed a lady onto the subway tracks in NYC to see her sliced up by the oncoming train. Black Chicago gangs kill at least a dozen people every weekend.

New Orleans is now the new murder capital of America. Detroit is now the new Islamic Center of America. Southern California is an extension of Mexico into America. Another black guy walked into a furniture store in LA and shot the single girl to death. Another minority, pissed that his fries were too cold at a McDonald’s, pulled out his gun and shot the 23 year old cashier, dead.

You do not dare walk into “Somaliland” in Minneapolis, Minnesota if you are a white person. There are 125,000 Somalian immigrants who don’t like you, period!

San Francisco…crime ridden, few Americans, mostly immigrants, 36,000 homeless and a deadly place to visit. Los Angeles…crime ridden, 69,000 homeless, murders galore, carjacking’s the norm.

Detroit, Michigan, 300,000 Islamic followers, all immigrants, all practicing Sharia Law, and none flying the American flag. Talk about racism! If you are not one of them, you are the enemy.

If what’s left of American citizens don’t stop this invasion by voting for elected officials who will close our borders, none of us will make it through the race wars, religious wars and cultural conflicts facing our country. One other note: we need to deport over 25,000,000 illegal aliens, and do it now!

Make your voice heard. Write these addresses and demand they interview yours truly and dozens of other top voices on the greatest crisis facing America in the 21st century. Write Jesse Watters at FoxNews, watters@fox.com ; Martha McCallum at thestory@foxnews.com ; 60 Minutes, 60M@cbsnews.com ; Lester Holt, nightly@nbcuni.com ; Face the Nation ftn@cbsnews.com ; Terry Gross, npr.org/contact ; FoxFriends, foxfriends@foxnews.com ; Neil Cavuto, cavuto@foxsnews.com ; Anderson Cooper, www.cnn.com

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com