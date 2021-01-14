By Lee Duigon

Even as we sit here watching, horrified, incredulous, the Big Lie—or, if you’re a member of the nooze media, “The Narrative”—is being sculpted and imposed on us. We haven’t found a way to stop it.

Here are its chief components.

*There was no fraud in this past election. Thousands of statements under oath, by thousands of witnesses, and hours and hours of video posted for all the world to see… don’t count.

*Some 80 million people, who haven’t been seen or heard from since, supposedly voted for China Joe Biden. This goes beyond lying. It is simply preposterous.

*President Donald Trump incited a riot at the Capitol. The riots incited by the Democrats for the past four years don’t count. Those riots included several invasions of the Capitol, by leftists—remember Code Pink barging in on Congress? But that was okay. Also okay was the spectacle of a leftist mob pounding on the doors to disrupt Brett Kavanagh’s swearing-in as a Supreme Court justice. What would have happened, had they broken down those doors? But not a single Democrat had a single discouraging word to say about it.

*COVID-19 is the deadliest disease in all of human history and fully justifies any and all draconian measures and abridgements of our civil rights to…LOL… fight it. And wait’ll they unload on us some of the new restrictions being “discussed” by the British government. You can only go outdoors once a week. No talking allowed in supermarkets. No “social interactions” in the parks. Do you call this “living”?

*America is an evil racist country sorely in need of fundamental transformation by the worst people on the planet. Wow! We’ve got to amnesty 20 million illegal aliens and quickly give them voting rights! That’ll learn us.

*Communist China is our friend. It must take an awful lot of dark energy to come up with a lie like that.

And we don’t know what to do. How do we stop it? We’ve never before encountered a crisis quite like this. There are 75 million of us, if not many, many more—and we are helpless? The Far Left Crazy and their running dogs in our Free & Independent Nooze Media can just run right over us without even slowing down? But they stole our election and we don’t know what to do.

President Trump stood alone against the Deep State, against a globalist elite in all its corrupt power—and they finally struck him down. We are grateful to him for trying. No one else in the government even tried. All the institutions of government, in which we innocently placed our trust, have failed us. The three Supreme Court justices appointed by our president, for whom we fought, argued, and prayed: at their first opportunity, deserted us.

So now we’re stuck with an illegitimate government in bed with every crime combine in the world, paid satraps of Communist China, who will sell us out every chance they get: part of their “Great Reset,” don’t you know.

There’s nothing left to us but our prayers, nowhere to turn but to our God. And we haven’t exactly busted our humps to please Him, have we?

But the Bible exhorts us to pray unceasingly, and the Lord is our defense. Save us, O God.

