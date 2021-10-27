By Bradlee Dean

“No one pushed the false narrative of Weapons of Mass Destruction against an innocent people more than this criminal.”

When you have treasonous and disgraceful Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Barack Obama singing your praises on and through the mainstream media, you know as well as I do that he was just as corrupt as the ones praising him (Luke 16:15), and in the case of Colin Powell, nothing could be truer.

No one played the Judas like that of Colin Powell (Luke 22:48). He sold himself out, as well as everyone and anyone else that would stand in the way of his climb up the political ladder regardless of who had to be sacrificed in the process.

Colin Powell pushed the propaganda narrative (weapons of mass destruction) for the Iraq war without any provocation on their part (John 8:44).

Population-based studies produce estimates of the number of Iraq War casualties ranging from 151,000 violent deaths as of June 2006 (per the Iraq Family Health Survey) to 1,033,000 excess deaths (per the 2007 Opinion Research Business (ORB) survey). Other survey-based studies covering different time-spans find 461,000 total deaths (over 60% of them violent) as of June 2011 (per PLOS Medicine 2013), and 655,000 total deaths (over 90% of them violent) as of June 2006 (per the 2006 Lancet study). Body counts counted at least 110,600 violent deaths as of April 2009 (Associated Press). The Iraq Body Count project documents 185,000–208,000 violent civilian deaths through February 2020 in their table. All estimates of Iraq War casualties are disputed.

And American casualties, As of July 19, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Defense casualty website, there were 4,431 total deaths (including both killed in action and non-hostile) and 31,994 wounded in action (WIA) as a result of the Iraq War.

Put what General Wesley Clark said of this up against what it was that Colin Powell, Donald Rumsfeld, George W. Bush, Paul Wolfowitz and Dick Chenney had to say.

Colin Powell was honored by Joe Biden, George W, Bush, and Barack Hussein Obama for lying to the American people and sacrificing their young men by sending them out into to a foreign nation to steal away their natural resources (Oil) (Proverbs 19:9).

Of course, after these warmongers here capitalize off their sacrifice in making them 34 billion dollars, they then admit that there were no weapons of mass destruction.

Remembering why American’s loathe Dick Cheney

Conclusion: When it comes to the honorability of Colin Powell, there is no honor, but dishonor and disgrace (Proverbs 17:15).

If the American people had taken the time to know the truth of the matter, Colin Powell would have been tried for his war crimes against an innocent people, both Iraqis and American soldiers (Isaiah 26:9).

The good news is that he has now met his Maker and will now pay in eternity for his crimes for all eternity (Hebrews 9:27).

