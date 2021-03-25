Frosty Wooldridge

Eleven American citizens, dead! From 21 to 65, dead. A 51-year-old police officer and father of seven kids, dead. Families devastated. Lives ruined. A community sickened at the deadly rampage of a religion not able to comprehend or engage with 21st century civilized society.

The shooter’s religion has raged with violence since its founder in the 6th century. The prophet proved himself a madman who beheaded his enemies, be-handed them, raped children and has torn through history with killing as his weapon for conversion to his “peaceful religion” that mandates in his holy book, the Quran, “Convert or kill all non-believers.”

That’s what we have imported into America at four million strong. They cut their girls with FGM and they honor kill their women here in America in the 21st century. They produce video films on how to beat their women into submission without leaving marks. They murder their women without a thought. The United Nations calculated that Muslims Honor Kill 20,000 women annually in Muslim dominated countries. That means Muslim women stand in fear for their lives, all of their lives.

Whether it’s the Christmas party in San Bernardino, California where 14 died and 22 suffered horrific wounds by a Muslim man and wife team or Fort Hood Army base shootings—it’s in their culture, in their blood and in their way of life.

The mainstream media rolls out the same old fodder, “He was mentally unstable.”

No, Islam teaches violence: “Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities. But the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science – the science against which it had vainly struggled – the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.” —(Winston Churchill / 1874-1865)

Voltaire said, “The Koran teaches fear, hatred, contempt for others, murder as a legitimate means for the dissemination and preservation of this satanic doctrine, it talks ill of women, classifies people into classes, calls for blood and ever more blood. Yet, that a camel trader sparks uproar in his tribe, that he wants to make his fellow citizens believe that he talked to the archangel Gabriel; that he boasted about being taken up into heaven and receiving a part of that indigestible book there, which can shake common sense on every page, that to gain respect for this work, he covers his country with fire and iron, that he strangles fathers, drags away daughters, that he leaves the beaten a free choice between death and his faith: now this is certainly something that no-one can excuse, unless he came as a Turk into the world, unless superstition has stifled any natural light of reason in him. ”

I used to live in Boulder. I owned a home there. I’ve shopped at that King Sooper’s. I passed it in my car last week. Today, I’m just down the road from Boulder in Golden. The shooter was a middle eastern Muslim Syrian immigrant. The fact is: we have imported millions from that culture, that there is no way to keep tabs on all of them. With all such immigrants, DHS top officials guarantee that 5-10 percent of them are on a mission to subdue or terrorize us. Yet, the MSM will make excuses, such as call him mentally ill, and then, any of us will become the next victim of that philosophy. Our country is being seeded with violence from their world…and they are more than happy to bring it to our world. If we continue the mass importation of violent cultures, we will become an even more violent country. Then, we can all become victims in a heartbeat such as a stop at the grocery store, or fast food, or mall, or ball game. We’ve created one horrible mess for our country. We really need to consider a 20 years moratorium of all immigration. Many of our lives depend on it.

My friend Ken said, “Mr. Wooldridge is 100% correct in the effect of allowing Muslim immigrants into our country. Islam is a barbaric religion, and it has no place in a civilized country, and 2) mass shootings can be stopped if we as a country had the courage to do what needs to be done, and I don’t mean gun control. Yes, background checks need to be done but that won’t stop the slaughter. We need to re-instill hope for working Americans. We need to pay our working people more. We need M4A. We need to reduce the wealth inequality gap and take back the stolen wealth the billionaires have siphoned out of our economy.

“We need to reduce our insane spending on war and destruction all over the world. We need to crack down on the immoral anti-life, anti-sex, anti-acceptance religious culture that grips out nation. Do these things, and we can begin to address the cause of this nightmare. In the meantime, we need to pull our polite heads out of our civilized society’s rear-end and begin to treat these killers like they deserve to be treated.

“If we made the consequences of these actions so ugly, so painful, so dreaded that no one would ever commit these actions again, it would stop. I cannot specify what actions against these killers could be done to stop these massacres or I will be kicked off of this forum, but if behaviors that have been taken against human pieces of garbage in the past were re-instated, these killings would stop right now. But if we want to continue to whine about how terrible these things are and wait for our cowards in the Congress to act, well, better get used to it.”

Finally, you must understand that Muslims are not migrating to America to assimilate or become Americans. They are ultimately working at conquest.

“Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any faith, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” Omar Ahmed, director of Council on American Islamic Relations.

If you’re nodding your head, you’re bearing witness to the destruction of your own country in the 21st century. Brought to you by your own U.S. Congressional members in Washington DC.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

