“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by one-party rule, or a dictatorship ….. [or an Absolute Democrat Monarchy!”] (multiple author version)

Today, January 20th, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden will give his Inaugural Address to the nation under the backdrop of 25,000 troops protecting the city against ….. what? His speech will be full of platitudes, clichés, bromides, promises, propaganda, lies and a hollow call for unity. It will be punctuated by the need to spend trillions of American taxpayer dollars on pays offs to constituents, Climate Change, the Green New Deal and provide amnesty for illegal aliens. Instead of unity, the speech will widen the division between the rich and poor, white, black, Latinos and Asians, man and woman, gay and straight, religious and non-religious, gun owner and non-gun owner.

The unity that Joe hopes for is a mirage. In a recent article we wrote: “Republicans and Democrats are engaging in cynical, destructive combat and have for at least a Century. Until the Democrats retreat from their headlong advance into Progressive socialism, radical environmentalism and globalism, and their attempts to destroy the foundation of individual freedom along with the Constitution itself, the combat will continue unabated. There will be no unity. There will only be division, vitriol, contempt, hostility, acrimony, disdain and quite possibly, civil war. Joe Biden’s call for unity is not only hypocritical, it is a hollow attempt at reconciliation after waging a relentless, 4-year coup d’etat on a duly elected president of the United States!”

Nevertheless, Joe will focus on social and environmental justice, equity and gender equality. He’ll say that elections have consequences and the voters have spoken and because elections have consequences he has a mandate to implement all of his socialist policies. Laced within the speech is the implied “shut up and comply” directive and “don’t let those conservative nut cases convince you that you are free and you don’t have to comply.”

Diversity and identity politics will play a big role in Biden’s speech. His administration and cabinet are being built on diversity and identity politics. It’s not what you can do well that counts, it’s the color of your skin, or confusion about your gender that matters. What the speech won’t do is to strengthen the pledge to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States since the Constitution acts as an impediment to the goals and agendas of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Under Democrat control for at least the next two years, (if not four years) the Constitution will take a terrible beating from which it may never recover.

It’s not likely that Joe will mention the other plans that Democrats have for the American people, our system of government and the justice system that include adding Washington DC and Puerto Rico as new states, repealing the electoral college and the filibuster rule, free college tuition, Medicare for all and a whole host of massive changes to the relationship between government and the people where the people are subservient to the government. He obviously won’t mention the exploding deficit that one day could catapult us into hyperinflation where your dollar isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. And of course, voter fraud will be purposely omitted. To the Democrats, voter fraud is a Republican created myth.

In short, the government’s (Democrats) transformation of America into a socialist nation is complete. Democrat Presidents Wilson, Roosevelt, Johnson, Carter, Clinton, Obama and finally President Biden will have sealed America’s fate. The deed is done and it only took a century to do it. Progressivism, the movement that started around the turn of the 19th to 20th Centuries, has prevailed. All of our institutions, the news media, social media and academia, have been corrupted with Progressivism. Millions of Americans, young and old alike, have been brainwashed into believing that the Progressive ideology is the only true ideology. All other ideologies are to be excluded by censorship, or by force if necessary.

Socialism, radical environmentalism and one-world government (globalism) are embedded in the folds of Progressivism. Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton and the other signors of the Declaration of Independence had it all wrong. The White Europeans that gave birth to freedom and settled America were flawed and of course, worse than that, they were racists, according to the Democrats and Black Lives Matter cult.

The Democrats, over the last 100 years, have managed to buy off a majority of the American people with government handouts, such that those Americans will always vote to preserve those handouts. It doesn’t bother those voters to be dependent on government. They have no pride in being self-sufficient, self-reliant, independent, responsible and free, just so long as “they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury.” As the Democrats have planned all a long, these dependent voters will continue to vote for those politicians (Democrats) that promise to keep the handouts coming until they have a majority that can’t be beat at the ballot box. That unbeatable majority arrived on November 3rd, 2020, accompanied by massive voter fraud that one day will be revealed.

The government-dependent urban coastal and Great Lakes cities now control the electoral process. By shear population, the big cities have overridden the Electoral College and rendered it irrelevant. The original 13 colonies, which gave birth to freedom, have gone wholly socialist because of the high-dense urban cities that have consumed those colonies. Conservative thought is now passé and out of touch with our contemporary society. The Constitution is an anachronism, out of date and incompatible with America’s high tech, fast-moving civilization, or so we are told.

In almost every word and deed, Democrats have forsaken our Constitution, even though Democrat politicians swear on oath to preserve, protect and defend that very same constitution. They counter with, “the Constitution is a ‘fluid’ document, subject to interpretation that changes over time.” They ignore the statements in the Constitution that mandate it to be the Supreme Law of the Land. They scoff at the notion that the Constitution is to be literally interpreted in accordance with the original intent of the Framers. Many U. S. Supreme Court justices have purposely overlooked these mandates in their decisions.

We have allowed the Democrats to turn our balance of power, designed by our Founding Fathers in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government, on its head and we have allowed un-elected bureaucrats to make our laws. We have allowed activist judges to make law instead of adjudicating law. Liberal, socialists and radical environmental graduates of our liberal colleges have infiltrated our bureaucracies. And these bureaucracies make law, after law, after law until we are sick of laws and end up becoming lawless. Through these laws, with no constitutional authority or legislative approval, they have taken away our land, our money, our health care and our individual rights as Americans. Sadly, we have stood by and let them do it.

America is and has been a beacon to the world and will continue to be that beacon unless we let Democrats and others who seek our destruction, try to dim that light with failed policies, negativism, despondency, dependency, the trashing of our constitution and embarrassment for our achievements, instead of being proud of them. We are great as a country and great as a people because of those achievements.

America needs to be the leader and the shining light to the World, not try to compete with the different forms of government and merge our “ways” with their “ways”. We are the most powerful country on Earth because we are free. (See: “We Are Free Because of Our Constitution”)

What America does, will determine the fate of the world. If we forsake freedom, if we sell our sovereignty in the name of globalism, or succumb to socialism for a few pieces of silver, if we break the bonds of our Constitution, if we abdicate our right and duty to defend freedom for ourselves and future generations, we shall descend into the mediocrity, apathy, disdain and self loathing under which the rest of the world operates and will be pulled down to their level, never to rise again. At that point American exceptionalism will be dead.

We have grave concerns that what we are facing today is a premeditated orchestration of the dismantling of our sacred institutions of freedom by Democrats and international elitists, that find that a free America stands in their way of their distorted concept of the one-world-order, social justice and environmental protection. (See: “Now You Can Watch Democrats Systematically Dismantle America”)

Their unconstitutional give-away policies have this country mired in debt, if not in bankruptcy. Their environmental policies of restricting everything that we do, has brought this once-proud, can-do nation to its knees. Their open-border and amnesty policies that allow anyone wanting to come here illegally, will radically alter our culture for decades to come and put us deeper in debt, from which we may never recover.

A clear and present danger hangs over this Country like a dark, ominous, angry cloud and threatens our freedom, if not our very existence. That dark, black cloud is the manifestation of abject socialism and radical environmentalism, the twin domestic evils that have invaded every corner of our society and that have been sold to us by a “liberal” mentality, promoted by Democrats.

Their ideas didn’t come from our founding principles and our laws, they came out of the bowels of socialist Europe and the United Nations and have been codified into law by Democrat presidential executive orders and a Democrat-controlled U. S. Congress that has lost all allegiance to the Supreme Law of the Land, our Constitution. These policies come at us with soft-sounding words like social equity, gender equality, compassion, smart growth, sustainable development, biospheres, wildlife corridors, endangered species, invasive species, climate change, mass transit and the one-world order. It’s all dressed up in motherhood, apple pie and Chevrolet and it is one of the biggest con games ever perpetrated on what have now become naïve, uninformed Americans.

But today, the hidden agenda of these perpetrators is finally being exposed all across America, as people are waking up to what has happened to them while they were sleeping. Resistance to ineffective coronavirus lockdowns and government tyranny are on the rise, even while China and other third-world countries are laughing at us. Politicians and bureaucrats are being “Challenged.”

It’s way past time to fight back. This is still a great country, full of great people and it is salvageable if we will just act in unison with one purpose, vigorously defend our constitution and hold government to its limits, against the onslaught of failed liberal policies.

America is at war with itself. It is a nation in distress from within. Representatives of the people have become enemies of the people. The Constitution has been shredded and a nation of laws has morphed into a two-tier legal system; no law for the ruling class and the full force of the law for the rest of us. There is only one symbol that represents this situation and every patriotic American should display this “SYMBOL,” anywhere and everywhere they can. To do otherwise is to capitulate to the enemy.

