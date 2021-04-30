By Ron Edwards

Every morning that by the grace of God I arise from my overnight slumber I give thanks to our Creator for another day of life. I am also thankful for being born in the United States of America. My wonderful Dad taught me at the age of eight how blessed we are to be sovereign United States citizens. Dad grew up during the era of Jim Crow and other horrible Democrat party encouraged cruel racist practices. Yet he was intelligent enough to understand that by hard work, faith and a no quit spirit, he could carve out a good life for himself and his family. Dad was a successful man, because he first identified himself as a child of God destined for success. He not only told me, but by example Dad backed up his belief with action and thus was blessed and long remembered for the fine example he set for myself, my two sisters and many other people throughout his relatively short time on earth. My Dad passed away when I was only twelve years of age. But I believe with all my heart, that he was greeted by almighty God for a job well done for his effort to properly raise my sisters and I.

Of course, there were Dad’s traditional teachings concerning right and wrong and how we must always strive to do what is morally correct. Dad, like the founding Fathers clearly understood that for our nation to be free, we must maintain high personal moral standards. He advocated for self defense if necessary against democrat party KKK racist bullies or any criminals, if the situation would present itself. But never, ever did he express hatred for the United States overall. Neither did Dad ever dream that it would be beneficial to destroy the USA from within by adopting a brutal socialist form of government which would make life even more miserable. Dad experienced the pain of discrimination, race identity bigotry, etc. But rather than seek to find ways to destroy our republic, he believed that “We the People” should push for the adherence to the God inspired principles enumerated in our Bill of Rights, Constitution and the Holy Bible. Dad was proud to be a firm believing Christian privileged to live in this great republic. He concluded that the good of the United States of America far outweigh her foibles.

I believe if my Dad were alive today, he would be appalled at the current state of affairs in regards to the so called battle against racism. The horrendous use of identity politics in order to try and intimidate black Americans who have escaped from the oppressive/racist democrat party plantation is immoral and only leads to destruction. Just recently, racist white democrats viciously attacked Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina for over 18 hours on social media. The reason was because, Senator Scott stated during his great rebuttal speech, that “America is not a racist nation”. Not only is the good senator’s statement true, but just as important, that I is also his own opinion. The last time I checked, we have the right of free speech, which includes opinions and stating facts. The cancer of identity politics is literally eating away at the ability and the will of the American black community to strive for excellence and appreciate the great potential in life the United States still represents. Unfortunately, the identity politics crowd and their democrat party allies are not interested in seeing black Americans, particularly black men succeed in life like own father did, or Senator Tim Scott today.

The reason being is because they know that if black Americans on average received the sort of upbringing my father gave me, they would have no influence whatsoever. The identity politics pushers are part of a cadre of evil doers who are dependent upon a population no longer encouraged to seek high moral based solutions to problems like inequality and racism. We must stop allowing people to be treated like politically identified groups. We were fearfully and wonderfully made by a loving creator who immensely cares for us all individually. That was a major influence on the Founding Fathers who recognized our importance as individuals with God given unalienable rights. If the goal of the progressives was to overcome the racism they find in every nook and cranny, they would insist America refer to and adhere to the instruction manuals known as the Bill of Rights and Constitution. We can crush identity politics and restore our great nation. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God. Don’t miss a page from The Edwards Notebook commentary on kstartalkradio.com, Mojo50.com, LNMRadio, etc. Also, the Ron Edwards American Experience talk show blows away the Myths and reveals the Truth every Sunday through Friday 3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PT via Mojo50.com, iHeartradio, Spreaker and Saturdays on Nevada Talk Network kely/radio.com.

