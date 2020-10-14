Servando Gonzalez

Unbeknownst to the American public, almost since its very creation the CIA has actually been a dual organization. Like the two halves of the Viscount in Italo Calvino’s novel, one of them is the CIA that was the good CIA, allegedly created to protect the interests of the American people, the other one is the evil CIA, the one controlled by the bad guys.

This evil CIA, which I would call CIA B, is the CIA that overthrew Mossadegh, Arbenz, Nixon and Allende; the CIA that betrayed the Cuban invaders at the Bay of Pigs; the CIA that spied on Americans; the CIA that experimented with psychotropic drugs and mind control on unaware U.S. citizens; the CIA that sabotaged Powers’ U-2; the CIA that assassinated Lumumba, and perhaps even John F. Kennedy and William Colby.[1]

This is the CIA that helped Nazi war criminals escape from justice and even put some of them on its payroll, the CIA that brought drugs to the ghettos, the waterboarding CIA. In synthesis, the CIA of the Directorate of Special Operations, the CIA’s covert action arm.

This CIA B, is the one that has been working hard not to protect the intersts of the American people but to advance and protect the interests of U.S. Government B, that is, the illegal invisible government of the United States under the control of a Mafia of Wall Street bankers, oil magnates and CEOs of transnational corporations ensconced in the Council of Foreign Relations. A typical employee of CIA B was Richard Bissell (CFR), Deputy Director for Plans (covert operations).

In contrast, the other one, which I call CIA A, is the good CIA where patriotic Americans anonymously do their daily job, under the false assumption that they are working for an organization whose goal is defending and protecting the American people.

This is the CIA that forecasted the failure of the Bay of Pigs invasion, the CIA that predicted the Soviets would not deploy nuclear missiles in Cuba in 1962; the CIA that alerted the government about the upcoming 9/11 attack, but nobody paid attention; the CIA that discovered that there were no WMDs in Iraq and was unmercifully defamed. This is the CIA of the Directorate of Intelligence, the CIA working hard to accomplish the mission expressed in the National Security Act of 1947. In synthesis, this is CIA A, working for U.S. Government A, the legal government of the United States. A typical employee of CIA A was Sherman Kent (not a CFR member), Chairman of the Board of National Intelligence Estimates.

While the patriotic CIA A is centered on the Directorate of Intelligence, the traitorous CIA B is centered on the Director’s Office and the Directorate of Special Operations,[2]

Unfortunately, as the result of an enormous disinformation campaign made possible thanks to the CFR conspirators’ control over the mainstream media, most anti-CIA books and articles have been written about the good CIA A guys, who are usually depicted as unfaithful dissidents bordering on treason.[3] In contrast, most of the pro-CIA books and articles are about the bad CIA B guys, the traitors who are disingenuously described as all-American heroes.[4]

The conflict between the two CIAs is not new. It began just a few years after the CIA was created in 1947, increased in the late 1960s, and began to be known publicly by the mid-1970s. Yet, most authors who wrote about it erroneously saw this conflict as an internal problem, something happening within the CIA instead of between two quite different CIAs.[5]

The fact that the globalist conspirators have their own people to collect, analyze and evaluate information at their private intelligence agency, the CFR, explains why the few times they have used intelligence provided by CIA’s analysts, they have treated it as raw information and have reevaluated it by their own intelligence analysts at the Harold Pratt House —which is exactly why they did during the Team A-Team B charade. Given the fact that the CFR intelligence analysts are privy to the CFR’s true goals and policies, they often arrive at diametrically opposite conclusions and estimates than the true patriots at CIA A. That is the true cause for the CIA’s constant “failures” in the field of intelligence forecasting.

CIA A’s analysts do their job under the assumption that they work for the American people, that is, for U.S. Government A, and have the American people’s interests in mind when they produce their National Intelligence Estimates. In contrast, CFR analysts do it from the point of view of defending the interests of U.S. Government B, the one under the full control of their Wall Street and Big Oil masters. Due to the fact, however, that most of the time the interests of the American people (government A) and the CFR conspirators (government B) do not coincide, it is not surprising that CIA NIEs and CFR NIEs differ so much.

The bottom line is that the CFR conspirators are never going to pay any attention to the CIA A’s forecasting that terrorists are about to take actions damaging to the people of the United States, when most likely they themselves, in cahoots with CIA B, are the ones who have incited the terrorists to take these actions or even facilitated them in order to use them as a pretext to justify taking actions damaging to the American people. A great part of the current low morale within the CIA’s ranks, and the cause for many dissidents inside the CIA leaking information damaging to the CFR conspirators, is because some CIA officers have reached the conclusion that our government is not what it purports to be.

The true origins of the CIA began with the Lovett Committee, chaired by Robert Lovett, a Skull & Bones member closely linked to the CFR. Secretary of War Robert Patterson (CFR) created the Lovett Committee in October 1945. The function of this committee was “to advise the government on the post-World War II organization of the U.S. intelligence activities.”

Lovett’s recommendations allowed the CFR conspirators to create a government organization that would actually be a renegade organization. Hiding under a cover of national security, this renegade organization, which eventually became the CIA, would work secretly to advance the conspirators’ secret goals.

As I have explained in a previous article, the Central Intelligence Agency was officially created on July 26, 1947, during the Truman administration, as part of the National Security Act. But one must keep in mind that Truman was an accidental president, brought to the White House by the sudden death of Franklin D. Roosevelt. And, contrary to Roosevelt, who was a trusted CFR secret agent, the conspirators did not fully control Truman, and they knew he would be opposed to the creation of “an American Gestapo.”

However, though the CIA’s overt purpose was to provide a central organization to coordinate the efforts of the different intelligence services of the U. S. government, its true, covert purpose was to act as a military arm to protect the interests of Wall Street bankers and oil magnates. This military arm was the CIA’s Directorate of Plans they had already created surreptitiously.[6]

Most authors who have written books about the CIA have painted a picture of Admiral Hillenkoetter as a sort of incompetent fool, an image these authors most likely got from the Dulles’ report on the Bogotazo riots. But that was not the case. The conspirators hated Admiral Hillenkoetter because, based on his wartime experience, he disliked clandestine operations and was convinced that an intelligence service could not effectively do both information gathering and analysis (the CIA’s alleged main mission), and covert action —which shows that Hillenkoetter was actually a very clever man.

As Hillenkoetter pointed out, having an intelligence agency, whose only job should be collecting, analyzing, disseminating, and other jobs relating to intelligence, was incompatible with performing covert military operations. He reasoned that allowing people working in intelligence to have the capability to affect their source of information would result in them trying to modify the information in order to fit it into their intelligence predictions. For example, in order to prove that their prediction about a possible coup d’e?tat in a particular country was true, the covert arm would contribute to produce the actual coup.

Moreover, something that made him even more dangerous in the eyes of the CFR conspirators, Hillenkoetter believed that the CIA should not engage in clandestine operations because they were illegal for the simple reason that the U.S. Congress had never granted the CIA such authority.[7]

Nevertheless, using the Bogotazo “failure” as a pretext, the CFR conspirators managed to get rid of Hillenkoetter. Eventually, once their trusted secret agent Allen Dulles was in command, they brought Wisner and his Office of Police Coordination into the CIA —practically creating the nefarious, treacherous CIA B.

Footnotes:

In their book Government by Gunplay: Assassination Conspiracy Theories from Dallas to Today (New York: New American Library, 1976), Sidney Blumenthal and Harvey Yazijian (eds.) argue that the U.S. government has used murder regularly and systematically as a way to advance its agenda, killing the likes of JFK, Dr. King, the Black Panthers leaders, and others. Unfortunately Blumenthal, a key adviser to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, failed to mention the long list of assassinations attributed to the Clintons. This does not mean, however, that all CIA officers working for CIA B have been traitors. On the contrary, most of them are true patriots under the wrong assumption that they are working, fighting, and risking their lives for the defense of their country. For a notable example of a true patriot unknowingly working for CIA B, see, Gary Berntsen, Jawbreaker: The Attack on Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda: A Personal Account by the CIA’s Key Field Pomander, (New York: Three Rivers Press, 2005). The book shows how CFR-controlled people in the CIA and the U.S. military allowed Bin Laden to escape from the battlefield at Tora Bora, Afghanistan. A good example of this type of books is Rowan Scarborough, Sabotage: America’s Enemies Within the CIA (Washington, D.C.: Regnery, 2007). According to CIA insider E. Howard Hunt, Regnery has been for many years subsidized by the CIA. Probably the most notorious of this type of books is Evan Thomas’ The Very Best Men: The Daring Years of the CIA (New York: Simon & Schuster, 2006) See, i.e., Edward Jay Epstein, “The War Within the CIA,” Commentary (August 1978; William Colby, Honorable Men: My Life in the CIA (New York: Simon & Schuster, 1978); Seymour Hersh, “Angleton,” The New York Times Magazine, June 25, 1978; and David Martin, Wilderness of Mirrors (New York: Harper & Row, 1982) In 1973 the Directorate of Plans became the Directorate of Operations. As everything related to the CIA, this is an intentionally misleading name. The Directorate of Plans had nothing to do with intelligence plans. It was the CIA’s department of dirty tricks, that is, covert operations, the only branch of the CIA that really interested its creators. Info on Hillenkoetter in Melvin A, Goodman, Failure of Intelligence: The Decline and Fall of the CIA (Lanham, Maryland: Rowan and Littlefield, 2008), pp. 35-36.

