By Servando Gonzalez

Over the years, and particularly after the 9/11 PsyOp and the popularization of the Internet, even the most gullible American citizen has suspected that there must be a secret reason why more often than not our government acts against the best interests of the American people, as well as helps our enemies and betrays our friends. Just a handful of scholars, however, have seriously studied the phenomenon.

The scholars who have done it concluded that the U.S. Government has been hijacked by a group of rich, powerful individuals, who have been using it to advance their own private interests. This super-elite of a few hundred immensely wealthy and powerful individuals has been called different names: the Power Elite, the High Cabal, the Secret Team, the Secret Government, the Insiders, the Usurpers and the Invisible Government.

Probably the most known among the authors who have studied the problem are David Wise and Thomas B. Ross, whose book The Invisible Government[1] became a best seller in the early 1960s. Another attempt was Bill Moyers’ documentary The Secret Government. But both works, mistakenly or intentionally, point to the Central Intelligence Agency as the source of this invisible or secret government of the United States.

For example, at the very beginning of his documentary, Moyers says,

“The Secret Government is an interlocking network of official functionaries, spies, mercenaries, ex-generals, profiteers, and super-patriots who, for a variety of motives, operate outside of the legitimate institutions of government.” A little after, a picture of the CIA building at Langley, Virginia, fills the screen, and Moyers’ voice off the screen affirms: “This is the house the Cold War built: The CIA, the core of the new Secret Government.”

In his book Prelude to Terror Joseph Trento made a similar mistake expressing his conviction that,

“Since its creation in 1947, the CIA has been a service dominated by a handful of individuals who carried out their activities as they saw fit, some honestly trying to serve the national interest, others focusing enormous energy on personal political advantage, even personal profit.[2] According to Trento, a group of unscrupulous, opportunistic CIA officers, lead by Theodore C. Shackley, created a secret splinter faction inside the CIA and put it to work for their personal gain.

More recently, even U.S. House Representative Ron Paul, a well-intentioned and otherwise incisive critic of the invisible government, fell into the trap of blaming the CIA for the current dismal state of events in this country. Speaking to an audience of like-minded Americans at a Campaign for Liberty regional conference in Atlanta on January 15-17, 2010, Paul said:

“There’s been a coup, have you heard? It’s the CIA coup. The CIA runs everything, they run the military. They’re the ones who are over there lobbying missiles and bombs on countries. … And of course the CIA is every bit as secretive as the Federal Reserve. … And yet think of the harm they have done since they were established [after] World War II. They are a government unto themselves. They’re in businesses, in drug businesses, they take out dictators … We need to take out the CIA.”[3]

Paul is right, but just on two counts. It is true that we need to get rid not only of the CIA, but also of the NSA, the OHS and the TSA and the rest of the alphabet soup of shady, unconstitutionally created agencies working hard to deprive us of our freedoms. He is also right that a silent coup has taken place in America. But the CIA is just a tool in the hands of the globalist conspirators. Blaming the CIA for everything would be tantamount to believing that the small tail is wagging the big dog.

Granted, the CIA has been in the drug and assassination business. It has overthrown democratically elected leaders around the world and replaced them with corrupt, blood-thirsty dictators. But the CIA does all of this following orders from its true masters, the ones who created the Agency in 1947 for their own benefit. Currently, the CIA is fading into oblivion, because, now with almost full control of the U.S. military, the conspirators don’t need the CIA anymore —except for using it as the fall guy in order to divert the attention from the true source of the problem.

Probably the first author who rightly pointed to the Council on Foreign Relations as the true source of the invisible Government of the United States was Emanuel Josephson in his 1952 book Rockefeller “Internationalist”: The Man Who Mis-rules the World.[4] Josephson titled Chapter XIII of his book, “The Council on Foreign Relations: “Foreign Office” of the Rockefeller Empire. The Invisible government.”[5] A few pages below he added, “So consistently have high, policy-making positions in the government been filled from the ranks of the Rockefeller’s Council that it can be called the invisible government of the United Sates.[6].

Another author who identified the CFR as the center of the invisible government of the United States was Dan Smoot in his 1962 book The Invisible Government.[7] Smoot, a former member of the FBI Headquarters staff in Washington, D.C., expressed his conviction,

“I am convinced that the Council on Foreign Relations, together with a great number of other associated tax-exempt organizations, constitutes the invisible government which set the major policies of the federal government; exercises controlling influence on government officials who implement the policies; and, through massive and skillful propaganda, influences Congress and the public to support the policies.” … “I am convinced the objective of this invisible government is to convert America into a socialist state and make it a unit in a one-world socialist system.”[8]

Later, John Stormer in his book None Dare Call it Treason,[9] Gary Allen in None Dare Call it Conspiracy,[10] Phoebe Courtney in her The CFR, Part II,[11] and my own Psychological Warfare and the New World Order and I Dare Call It Treason, further identified the CFR as the center of the invisible government.[12].

Like Ninja assassins, the main weapon used by the CFR conspirators to commit their crimes with impunity has been their invisibility.[13]. Until recently, this group of rich, powerful people, who has an almost total control over the three branches of the U.S. government, the mainstream press, Hollywood’s film industry,[14] the educational system, and currently has extended its tentacles to fully penetrate and control the U.S. military, has been almost unknown to most of the American people.

But we should not blame the people. This group of powerful conspirators is very rarely mentioned in the mainstream press and is totally absent from textbooks.[15] Though their names are known, their ties to the CFR have been kept secret, and the conspirators have thanked the press for their good job on their behalf.

Speaking in 1991 at one of the secret Bilderberg meetings in Baden-Baden, Germany, David Rockefeller expressed his gratitude to a servile press for their “discretion” for almost 40 years of blackout. At the same time, he seized the opportunity to proselytize for his treasonous work undermining the constitutional principles of this country. According to David, a government run by an elite of bankers like him was much better than national sovereignty.[16]

But now, thanks mostly to the Internet, that has acted as an ultraviolet light revealing the harmful bacteria, the CFR conspirators are losing their powers of invisibility and more and more people are discovering who they are, how they operate, and what their plans are. I am talking about the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and a whole constellation of associated organizations in the U.S. and abroad, such as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), the Bilderberg Group.[17], the Trilateral Commission,[18] the United Nations Organization, the World Forum, the Club of Rome, and others. Their ultimate goal is the establishment of a communo-fascist global government they disingenuously call the New World Order and, until recently, the CIA was one of their tools of choice.

So, claiming that at some time the Central Intelligence Agency worked for the American people is highly disingenuous, to say the least. As I have shown in this series of articles, the CIA has never worked for the American people. The best thing we can do with this good-for-nothing agency is to disband it.

In 1961, after the Bay of Pigs debacle, President Kennedy fired CIA director Allen Dulles (CFR). He told some close friends he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the wind.” Unfortunately, it was the CIA who splintered his brains.[19]

Now, what can we do with this costly, good-for-nothing agency that has never worked for the people who foot the bill? I suggest we sell it to Bezos who can turn the nice building in Langley into an efficient Amazon distribution center. And if Bezos also want to buy the NSA[20] that would be great. Or maybe we should sell the CIA and the NSA to the CFR conspirators and both agencies keep working for them as they have been doing all the time, but at least they, not us, pay for their services.

