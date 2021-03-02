By Rob Pue

Well its been just over a month now, and Joe Biden has been very busy writing his name. Maybe in a few weeks he’ll be ready to move on to learning shapes and colors. So far, he’s signed more than forty Executive Orders — more (by FAR) than any president in history. But that was just his first two weeks. It seems he’s gotten quite adept at signing his name, circumventing Congress by issuing presidential edicts.

On his first day, he signed an order establishing the position of a “COVID 19 Response Coordinator.” He signed an order for the US to rejoin the World Health Organization, which we now know has been complicit in using their own invented virus to lock down the entire world. Then there was the order providing federal agencies more flexibility in implementing federal requirements to combat COVID 19.

He also signed an order to rejoin the US to the Paris Climate Agreement. This will most certainly stifle US industries and put more federal restrictions on all citizens, under the guise of working to stop “climate change.” He also stopped oil and gas drilling in the US and halted the Keystone Pipeline project, putting thousands out of work with a stroke of his pen.

Also on his first day, he reinstated federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants. Foreign nationals from seven Islamic terrorist nations may now, once again, enter the country freely; no questions asked. By the way, he also brought the construction of our southern border wall to a screeching halt. On his FIRST day.

Biden also signed an Executive Order to ensure preferential treatment for those who identify as LGBTQP+ within the federal government and our military. He’s also mandated that all federal agencies redefine “sex” to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” This order doesn’t just affect government workers. Employers, public schools, universities, colleges, health insurers, healthcare professionals and landlords have been warned that they’d better review their policies to conform with Joe’s magic pen. This also opens the door once again for males dressed as females to compete in female sports; and ‘transgenders’ to use whatever bathrooom and locker facilities they chooose in public schools and all public accommodations. Churches have not YET been specifically mentioned — but we all KNOW they’re on the list to be targeted for persecution if they don’t comply with the Left’s definition of “gender” or “equality.”

The next day, he signed an order enhancing data collection for COVID. He also established a COVID Testing Board to coordinate federal COVID testing efforts. Not to mention the one that requires new OSHA mandates for people in the workplace. Undoubtedly, this will soon make it more difficult for people to keep their jobs if they refuse to wear a mask or get the vaccines.

He was very busy on his second day. He signed an executive order regarding our children — and collecting THEIR health data in public and private schools. On the 22nd of January, he signed an order requiring a $15 per hour minimum wage for all federal workers and contractors.

On the 28th of January, he established a National Climate Task Force. Again, this will end the US production of our own energy sources, requiring us to buy oil and gas from foreign countries again. The same day, he reinstated the so-called “Mexico City Policy,” providing US taxpayers’ funding of abortions in other countries.

Mind you, those are just a few of the orders he signed in his first two weeks. There have been many more since then. But suffice to say, they ALL involve more federal regulations, bigger government, much higher taxation, more burdens on private businesses and more government intrusion into all of our personal information, data and privacy. Not to mention, once again rolling out the red carpet to illegal aliens, then catering to them in so-called “Sanctuary Cities,” with little to no “legal” processes required for entry into the United States. Bear in mind, we’re not just talking about poor immigrants from Mexico seeking a better life for their families. We’re talking about terrorists and foreign enemies flooding into our country, complete with weapons and drugs and supporting them with food, shelter, clothing and immunity from prosecution when they commit crimes. We’re also talking about expanding the child sex trafficking industry on an international scale, and it will all be done using OUR tax dollars.

We’ve already seen substantial spikes in the gas prices at the pumps, and it’s only been a month so far. But the price of gas at your local convenience store will be the least of your problems this year. It’s doubtful many will be traveling much of anywhere anyway, given the coming federally-mandated lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates. I know a lot of people were saying that “the day after the election, COVID will just disappear.” I could have told you that wasn’t going to happen, regardless of who “won” the election. COVID is here to stay. Mandatory masking and mask-shaming and “mask police” — that’s all here to stay. It’s NOT going away. In addition, there’s now been serious talk about airlines requiring “vaccination certificates” in order to travel; and the same for anyone who might want to attend a public event such as a concert or conference.

Meanwhile, our US Capitol remains surrounded by a 7-foot-high fence, topped with razor wire. Those now in charge want that razor-wire barricade to remain there indefinitely…. along with a minimum of 5,000 National Guard troops. Sounds like a completely legitimate administration in charge there now, after a completely legitimate election, doesn’t it? No… actually it sounds more like a country ruled by a communist dictatorship. We’ve become Castro’s Cuba. We are now Venezuela. We just don’t know it yet.

But walking around out in public, you’d easily see the comparison between the United States today and Communist China. Why? Because more than 90% of people are dutifully continuing to cover their faces with masks. As I said, the masks are not going away. In a previous message, I told you this interesting fact: More than 2300 years ago, long before Islam, Arabs discovered that forcing people to cover their nose and mouths broke their will and individuality, and depersonalized them. It made them submissive and compliant. That’s why they imposed on every woman the mandatory use of a fabric over her face. Then Islam turned it into the woman’s symbol of submission to allah, the male owner of his female harem and the king. Do you realize that the Chinese have been wearing masks since 2002? Look it up. The masks are NOT going away. Ever. If you’re not covering your face now, you’re an outcast. You are “UNCLEAN!” Get used to it.

Common sense and real science has nothing to do with it. Now, it’s all about conformity. I can’t help but think back to the days when I was a kid — and kids would ask their parents for permission to do something that was unwise, but popular. “But Mom, everybody’s doing it!”Or,“But Dad, everybody dresses like this!” And what would SMART parents’ response be? “If everybody decided to jump off a cliff, would you jump off a cliff too?” The sad thing is, today the answer to that would be “Of course! I don’t want to be an outcast!”

People want to know what will happen in 2021. I’m not a prophet and I have no “crystal ball.” But I can tell you, that the way things are shaping up, we’ll soon be longing for the “good old days” when all we had to deal with was toilet paper shortages, lockdowns, quarantines, curfews, riots, bankruptcies and suicides. So I wish I had better news for you, and maybe by some miracle things won’t get as bad as it seems they’re going to. But from where I stand, I see a total puppet in the Oval Office, more controlled by the Deep State than anyone before him, unable to make his own decisions even if he was capable of doing so.

America must collapse. Biden’s been wearing out his pen to get as many puzzle pieces together as possible as quickly as possible to destroy the country, bring about chaos and rule all Americans with an iron fist. The thing is, it’s not HIS fist. He only has a pen. It’s the Deep State’s fist — the Globalists’ fist. He just works for them.

People ask me what it is that I think will be the most significant event in 2021. I expect it to be the “Great Reset.” The “Great FINANCIAL Reset.” We now have proof of the Globalists’ plans to impose this “Reset” — world-wide, in 2021. This means a global economic collapse — orchestrated on purpose, just as surely as COVID was orchestrated and planned during Event 201. I believe what’s coming this year is going to make the Great Depression of the 1930s look like nothing more than a slow day at Sam’s Club.

People will be BEGGING for help. Not help from God Almighty, our Creator, the One Who wrote the Ten Commandments with His own finger — TWICE! No, they’ll be begging for help from their “small ‘g’” ‘god’ — big government. “Building Back Better,” as they say, first requires things to be destroyed. You can’t “build back” until you’ve first destroyed. The violence, riots and hatred we saw in our streets as our cities burned and our law enforcement was ordered to “let it all burn” will be nothing compared to what’s coming.

And as people beg for help from big government, when their jobs are gone, their homes are in foreclosure, their businesses in bankruptcy, their cars repossessed … government — which is creating the crisis right now, as we speak — will come to the rescue… with a plan. The plan will be tied to the vaccine. You may think I’m crazy… but if I told you this time last year that we’d be where we are today… ??? Just watch and see.

“COVID” is a means to an end. It’s never going away, until it’s no longer useful in the Globalist plan. So to implement the planetary Great Reset, all people on planet earth will be required to be “vaccinated” supposedly for “COVID,” and likely multiple times. At first, not so many will die from the vaccines, but eventually, MANY will die.

And each subsequent vaccine will be stronger and more invasive than the one before it. My guess is that by summer or early fall, we’ll be required to take a vaccine with a digital implant… to track our physical locations and our actions and movements, but it will be mainly used for all our financial transactions. The government will issue everyone a “universal standard income” amount of “credits” based on how well we’ve behaved and followed the rules. We’ll use these digital credits to obtain necessities as we stand in the “bread lines.”

Plans have been openly discussed in houses of parliament in other countries regarding this “Great Reset” and it’s been made clear that this is GOING to happen, whether people want it or not. Those who refuse this vaccine — this digital implant “mark” — will not be allowed to hold a job or to buy or sell. Private property will be eliminated. No more mortgage payments — but no more home ownership either. Likely you’ll be assigned where you will reside and personal privacy will be gone forever, along with the ability to own any kind of property. In keeping with the radical “climate change” agenda and the “Green New Deal,” we’ll also be moving to public transportation. Buses, trains, subways. No more ownership of cars.

So when you hear the mainstream news media, giddy with excitement about “Building Back Better” and “The Great Reset,” understand what that MEANS. Oh, and don’t bother writing your congressman. He doesn’t care. He already knows all this and he’s IN on it! Our “good Republicans” had four years to help rebuild America after the terrorism and destruction caused by Obama. And all they did was fight their own president every day for four straight years — and beyond. Come to think of it, I can’t think of a single thing Congress actually DID the last four years that had any positive significance. Can you?

So again, I am NOT a prophet, but I get news and information from a ton of sources 24 hours a day, every day. I also know God’s Word and I have a mind and I can think critically. What I’ve shared here is what seems most likely to mark the year 2021. But time will tell. At least now, hopefully you have a few things to be watching for as they occur, so you will know what’s happening.

Let me leave you with some words of wisdom, from Colossians 3, that seem very timely and relevant, right now. Here’s what “The Great Reset” SHOULD be : “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with Him in glory. Put to death, therefore, what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry. On account of these, the wrath of God is coming. In these, you too once walked, when you were living in them. But now you must put them all away.” RE-set your mind on the things above! But meanwhile, CONTINUE to watch and pray — and be GOOD STEWARDS and OCCUPY ‘til He comes for you.

Audio CDs and transcripts of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066 or email: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com. Ask for message number 316.

© 2021 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com