What is The Real Objective? You!

“A list of 72 types of Americans that are considered to be “extremists” and “potential terrorists” in official U.S. government documents. Are you a conservative, a libertarian, a Christian or a gun owner? Are you opposed to abortion, globalism, Communism, illegal immigration, the United Nations or the New World Order? Do you believe in conspiracy theories, do you believe that we are living in the “end times” or do you ever visit alternative news websites (such as this one)? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you are a “potential terrorist” according to official U.S. government documents.” –Michael Snyder

I want you to show you how the government in this country creates the very problems that it later comes in through the back door, only to play the problem solvers to, the very problems that they themselves created.

The Wall Street Journal reported

Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami are among cities anticipating raids; orders include detention and deportations, administration officials say.

WASHINGTON—Immigration and Customs Enforcement will launch an effort to round up thousands of undocumented migrants across the country on Sunday as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, according to three administration officials.

Details of this weekend’s operations remain unknown, but the officials said that the orders include detention and deportations.

OK, sounds good on paper, but what is the reality of what is actually taking place here?

Think with me for a moment. The questions that we need to be asking is why are they coming here, and who is responsible for doing so?

We have felons masquerading as mayors, within the states, in America that are alluring these illegals here.

These mayors are alluring them in on the American taxpayer’s dime by putting them onto unconstitutional welfare (2 Thessalonians 3:10), as well as with all-inclusive work permits, licenses, housing, etc. and all of this is being done by the same said representatives that are simultaneously attempting to strip you of your God-given rights.

The federal government has no business in superseding the states in going into each state to round up illegals. In fact, the states should be rounding up these mayors and said representatives that are alluring illegals into their unconstitutional sanctuary cities and prosecuting them for their treasonous activities (Article 3 section 3 US Constitution). https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1324

Keep in mind, the federal government is a creature of the states. The states are sovereign.

The 10th Amendment reads, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

This is how this deceptive game is being played on the people that they are to represent.

What we see happening here is that the states are forfeiting themselves, or opening themselves up, to the federal government by alluring these illegals coming into their states and then making it a federal issue by not enforcing their state law. This is all by design, which in the end gives the federal government the power for which they have always longed.

I can just see how happy this administration’s supporters are about all of this when it comes to addressing the problem.

Remember the problem was created by the government.

What they do not realize is that this is designed to undermine the very rights and freedoms that they think this administration is upholding. In the end, it is all aimed at them.

Let me ask you, who has the government labeled terrorists? Those who are Christians, Constitutionalists, anti-illegal immigration advocates, anti-Islam and 68 other government definitions.

This is happening because of the blatant ignorance of those who should know better (Hosea 4:6).

There is no knowledge of their founding documents such as the Declaration of Independence, The US Constitution, The Bill of Rights and that is the perfect recipe for those who mean to bear rule over them. The American people have made themselves an easy prey to and by the dupes of ill-designing men that are taking advantage of every bit of it (Ephesians 4:14).

