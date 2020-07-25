JW Bryan

Dr. Judy Mikovits, a high-level researcher who worked in the government program to combat AIDS, discovered that the nation’s blood supply from healthy donors was contaminated with disease causing retroviruses from mice and monkeys and that the source was in vaccines given to infants and young people.

Originally from the East Coast, Mikovits got her BS from the University of Virginia, spent 22 years working for the National Cancer Institute and got her PhD in biochemistry from George Washington University. Her thesis, according to Wikipedia was titled, “Negative Regulation of HIV Expression in Monocytes.”

Finding out that the blood supply from healthy donors was contaminated would be a blessing, but this wasn’t something the vaccine industry and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) looked upon with favor. A massive coverup was launched by both industry and the CDC to prevent the public from learning the truth.

We can immediately see why this discovery had to be covered up for it leads into all the warnings over the past several years by many scientists, medical experts, pharmacists and others of the dangers of vaccines.

Vaccine Dangers

The late Alan Stang pointed out in one of his books that one man whose name could not be revealed, had been high up in the medical establishment, and after retirement gave a very secretive interview to one whom he could trust. He stated that if he had children that could not avoid being vaccinated, he would move to another country where vaccination was not compulsory. He also stated that there was no doubt in his mind vaccines being given to infants as well as other young children were definitely the cause of autism.

He went on to reveal why he could not risk going public with what he knew because of the power and money behind these vaccines. If he went public with the information, this power would come down on him in such a way that would affect not only his retirement, but very possibly his life.

Shane Ellison, a developmental pharmacist, and former contributor to News with Views, authored several articles which were published by NewsWithViews.com that explained in detail the dangers involved with vaccination. In one article he warns against giving your child the HINI flu vaccine. Several other articles on the same subject should be read by everyone before subjecting their children to vaccines.

In the opening paragraph to Shane’s article entitled, Swine Flu Alert: Medical Chemist says, “Think Before You Vaccinate”, he states, “As a young chemist working in the chemistry labs of corporate America, I watched as they promoted cancer causing drugs as anti-cancer remedies (tamoxifen). I also witnessed the pharmaceutically complaint media convince the world that depression was a disease and you needed the so-called antidepressant drug Prozac to treat it. I began to wonder, how gullible are the masses? The reaction to the swine flu scare answered this.”

Shane Ellison’s article, “Should I Vaccinate My Child?” is another necessary read. He states, “Vaccine talk is riddled with shoddy science, emotional arguments, convoluted explanations and all out quackery. Very little common sense shines its way through the murky vaccine debate.”

Another extremely important Ellison article is, Modern Medicine’s Deceit and why I abandoned it. Shane states,“Western Medicine has become a billion-dollar empire. Not out of keen science, but rather deceit. The end result has been one nation under drugs. This subjugation has set a standard of health in America that, by definition, is sick care disguised as health care.”

For years there has been evidence submitted to support the claim that a certain vaccine or vaccines are the cause of Autism. However, a series of massive public relations campaigns managed to prevent the evidence from being considered despite Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr.’s massive efforts.

Nevertheless, more claims and evidence of autism being the result of vaccines are surfacing every day. If Dr. Mikovits goes public, as she plans to with her exposure about the contaminated blood supply, it’s going to focus a lot of attention down the back-trail concerning the truth about vaccines, and especially the forced vaccinations of newborns and pre-school children.

When the vaccine industry and the CDC launched their cover-up campaign to prevent the public from learning about it, Dr. Mikovits told her superiors she would go public with her discovery. The next day, she was arrested and sent to prison without a warrant or any charges of a crime. The press reported that she removed government documents from the laboratory. What she removed, however, was her own personal notebook, containing her handwritten summary of meetings, deadlines, and appointments.

The story was an attempt to demonize her in the public mind so no one would believe her. She was warned that if she spoke to anyone about the contaminated vaccines she would go back to prison – for life. Now, she has decided to speak out at all costs. She says that all of this was orchestratedby Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of President Trump’s Coronavirus task force, and chosen by none other than Vice President Pence.

If it was, and I believe her for the simple reason that it plays into the modus operandi, of the agents of the New World Order agenda.And this fits Fauci to a “T.”

The Chosen Plandemic

The Deep State is a part of this agenda. According to the Birch Society Bulletin for July, the Deep State has long been preparing to use the fear of a pandemic to weaken American’s rights, erode the middle class, and lead our people into their One World Order.

One example of this, cited by the Birch Bulletin is “Event 201,” a tabletop exercise that simulated a pandemic. Held in New York City on October 18, 2019, just a week before the Wuhan coronavirus was exposed, Event 201 was sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. That alone should give everyone pause.

The by-invitation-only audience watched while the panelists engaged in scenarios simulating a worldwide pandemic and formulated what the globalists could do to solve the problem on a global scale. The simulation was based on a coronavirus as the cause of their pandemic. While coronaviruses are quite common, in light of the worldwide outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic only weeks after Event 201, it is interesting this was chosen for their scenario.

The Birch Bulletin further pointed out, “that many interactions within the American government health community involve the Chinese. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave $3.7 million of U.S taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan laboratory for coronavirus development, even after the United States declared a moratorium on such funding.” This is only one example of China using American funding for viral research.

The obvious question arises here as to why and for what purpose is the development of the coronavirus necessary? As we have seen, its only use has been destructive. Actually, from all the evidence we have seen it is quite evident that the Wuhan laboratory was purposely brought into existence for the very thing it is being used for at present – to destroy America, her president and to coerce nations into accepting the New World Order.

In addition, in 2010, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the “Global Vaccine Action Plan” to guide the discovery, development, and delivery of lifesaving vaccines. The leadership council for this initiative included Dr. Fauci, Anthony Lake, executive director of UNICEF, who failed in his attempt to become Bill Clinton’s head of the CIA due to his openly pro-communist proclivities; and Tachi Yamada, president of the Global Health Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The plan called for ID technologies to track those vaccinated, conditioning people to accept the idea that they will need to prove their vaccination and health status before being allowed to engage in activities that heretofore were allowed by a free people without government restriction, such as the freedom to travel.

All this was only a part of the Birch report; there was much more along this same line. I would urge everyone to join the Birch Society to receive both their bulletins and the New American Magazine. Their research is impeccable.

What I have reported here is indicative of the proof of the conspiratorial interactions of many people who are involved in changing our republic into a one world communist totalitarian dictatorship. Americans (those who have a heart for America’s freedoms and liberties), should equate these vaccine pushing traitors as an armed invasion. They are just as diabolical as BLM/Antifa and other destructive communist organizations.

Conclusion

Ironically, the commanding general of this invasion, Dr. Fauci, has been placed in authority over our defense against the invasion. How has this happened? It’s happening because President Trump doesn’t seem to know all his real enemies, and he has people surrounding him who have been placed there to pull the wool over his eyes.

We must continue to support Donald J. Trump for he is the only person we truly have on our side. And don’t forget that he often plays chess while his enemy is playing checkers and even those of us who watch closely miss the cues of what he’s really up to. The man is not a fool, and we desperately need him to continue to be at the helm of our government.

