By Rob Pue

There’s been chatter for the past several months from many sources predicting we are headed into what they call a “Dark Winter.” That sounds ominous, but no one, to the best of my knowledge, has ever said exactly what they mean when they say a “Dark Winter.” Even one of the presidential candidates (and I will let you guess which one) stated during the last debate that we are heading into a “Dark Winter.” Not that we “might” be — that we ARE. So what exactly does that MEAN?

A quick internet search immediately brought THIS up from Wikipedia:“Operation Dark Winter was the code name for a senior-level bio-terrorist attack simulation conducted from June 22–23, 2001. It was designed to carry out a mock version of a covert and widespread smallpox attack on the United States.” Wikipedia goes on to state: “Dark Winter was focused on evaluating the inadequacies of a national emergency response during the use of a biological weapon against the American populace. The exercise was solely intended to establish preventive measures and response strategies by increasing governmental and public awareness of the magnitude and potential of such a threat posed by biological weapons.”

Huh. So why are so many — including one of the presidential candidates — stating that we are in for a “Dark Winter” NOW? I find it interesting that anytime the nefarious forces on the Left are planning to do something unspeakable, they talk openly about it ahead of time. They let us know AHEAD OF TIME what they’re planning, though they cloak their intentions in a lot of smoke and mirrors, so we really never understand exactly WHAT they’re referring to — until it happens. And I can’t help but be reminded of Event 201, which led almost immediately to the worldwide coronavirus “pandemic.” Like the Dark Winter of 2001, Event 201 was ALSO a “simulation” exercise. So, with so many predicting and warning about a “Dark Winter, I have to wonder what these evil “powers that be” are really planning in the coming weeks and months.

I’ve been doing a lot of intense study and research, and much of what I’ve uncovered is startling. With the month of November just around the corner we find ourselves now at the point that we’ve dreaded all year. Police departments nationwide are on high alert; the Federal government is on high alert; our military is on high alert, and I dare say the majority of Americans who are awake to current world events are, right now, bracing themselves for impact. ONE of the political parties (and again, I will let you guess which one) has promised unprecedented violence and rioting leading up to, and following the presidential election. They’ve promised, (and I quote), to “burn it all down” if their candidate doesn’t get elected. A recent poll shows that 61% of Americans fully expect a second civil war to break out within the next week or two. This should concern you.

We’ve never seen anything remotely like what’s happening in our nation today. It’s easy to see that we’re in the midst of nothing less than a highly organized, planned DESTRUCTION of our country. And even more to the point, not just America. This seems to be a final hard push for a New, One World Government revolution. Yes, America is probably the biggest “trophy” of all, but this is global in scale. And as my friend from the United Kingdom told me just yesterday, “things seem to be going swimmingly for the globalists.”

I’m going to ask you to think critically now and consider some things you may not have thought about before. Back near the end of last year, we began to see video footage coming out of Wuhan, China that was very disturbing. The videos showed people falling over dead in the streets from this coronavirus. They showed people being rounded up by military officers in “haz-mat” suits, tossing them into ambulances and vans and hauling them away. We saw images of an enormous city completely devoid of people, as Wuhan was locked down and became a virtual ghost town. But it’s those videos of people falling over dead, ostensibly from the “virus,” that were the most gripping.

These videos began coming out at the end of 2019 and continued into January, February and early March. We saw how China locked their citizens down, forcing them into quarantine; any who WERE allowed to move around in public were forced to wear masks… but never in our wildest imaginations did we EVER think such a thing could ever happen here. And then overnight, it did.

I have to wonder something about those videos from China. With such a totalitarian government in control there, where there is NO freedom of the press, NO freedom of speech and EVERYTHING is closely monitored and highly censored… I HAVE to wonder, WHY did China let such “negative press” get out freely on the internet and the world-wide mainstream media? Certainly, even if there was a deadly crisis there, it would have been in China’s best interest to make sure nobody ever found out. But those videos were everywhere, shared on social media millions of times worldwide.

So I’m wondering now, could those videos have been “staged?” Now, I’m not saying there’s no coronavirus. But we all know it’s not nearly as deadly as we were first led to believe. MOST people never contract it at all, and of those that do, more than 99% recover without the need for hospitalization. Yet suddenly, seemingly overnight, the entire WORLD was locked down, forced to wear masks, the healthy were quarantined, only those businesses that were arbitrarily deemed “essential” were allowed to remain open, while most small businesses were forced into bankruptcy. Not just here — but globally. It’s as if those “leaked” videos from China were all designed to frighten people into blind submission and compliance, destroy the world economy and bring the Western world — especially America — to it’s knees. Mission accomplished.

So where are we at today? Well, travel is greatly restricted worldwide. You can still travel by air here in the US, domestically, but strict protocols are enforced. You can go to most restaurants and public places here, but even today, nearly eight months after this all began, face masks are either mandatory or “strongly recommended,” and in many private businesses, if you’re NOT wearing one, you’re not allowed in. Also, in many private businesses, employees are required to cover their faces if they want to keep their jobs. And while the majority of Americans have blindly and sheepishly complied to the mask mandates (because we’ve been told they’ll stop the spread of the virus), we’re now hearing more fear mongering regarding “spikes” in cases, “hot spots” around the country, a “second wave” of COVID and warnings of more lockdowns being “necessary” to stop the spread.

If you watch any television at all, you’ll be indoctrinated with a steady stream of “feel good” messages about “these difficult times,” and how “we’re all in this together.” In other words, if you want to be a “good person” you’ll shut up, comply and wear your mask, social distance, limit gatherings, close your churches, and just continue to watch the mainstream news media propaganda closely, so you will know what to do and how to behave. In the words of ONE of the candidates for president, (and again, I’ll let you guess which one I’m referring to), “ Come on, man !” Most of the world now realizes we’ve been lied to from day one and there’s much more behind all this than meets the eye. This whole thing has been fishy from the start.

I spoke with another friend in New Zealand today. He informed me that after easing restrictions earlier in the year, parts of New Zealand have been placed back in a “level 3” lockdown again. Citizens can only drive cars to the nearest supermarket; schools are closed; only “essential workers” are allowed to travel and must have the required documentation to do so.

He reports: “Police are everywhere. Our army has been deployed around the country and given police status. Our police can now enter our homes forcibly for no reason, detain us, take us away for investigation, remove our children and vaccinate us. The media has been on a relentless brainwashing mission to aid the ‘virus agenda.’ I can see how the vaccine will be administered through industry,” he said, adding “you simply won’t be allowed to work unless you take the vaccine. We’re told New Zealand has secured a ‘top priority’ vaccine deal. We’ve had Bill and Melinda Gates visiting several times now, photos taken of them and the Prime Minister to help push the agenda. Reports today suggest the entire country will be going back into full lockdown again soon.” Those are the exact words from my friend in New Zealand.

Similar lockdowns are either already in place or planned to begin again soon worldwide… Ireland, Great Britain, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Panama, Mexico, and Canada.

Meanwhile, Russia and China have mostly re-opened (and Russia is the first country to accept a coronavirus vaccine, known as ‘Sputnik 5’) but Israel now has a second national lockdown in effect, causing tens of thousands of Israeli citizens to protest in the streets — despite the lockdown rules confining protests to groups of 20 or fewer, wearing masks, standing two meters apart and gathering no more than one kilometer from their homes.

Perhaps most disturbing of all is the recent news out of Canada, where we’ve learned that up to 20,000 communist Chinese military troops are now stationed in British Columbia — just a 2 1/2 hour drive from Seattle. What are they there for and why do they have planned?

Lifesite News reported on October 9th that an Ontario politician is raising alarm over the Trudeau Liberal government’s plan to build isolation/quarantine facilities coast to coast. Randy Hillier asked the Doug Ford government of Ontario if they knew how many of these camps will be built, and how many people they will detain. He brought documentation showing these camps are being built for “other” purposes, not just for COVID.

As he was asking questions about the camps during a meeting in parliament, he presented documentation showing the camps are already being built and on the “fast track” — and are intended to detain and isolate citizens as well as travelers, each one able to house up to 1600 people. Then suddenly, his microphone was cut off and he was told by leadership to “sit down” with no answers given. These camps are now being built in every Canadian province and documentation shows they will be operated by a “third party service provider.” I wonder who that “third party” will be.

Even more disturbing is Justin Trudeau’s “road map” for the coming months. This information was recently “leaked” by a Canadian politician and published in The Liberty Beacon. Trudeau’s plans include: a secondary lockdown in November, 2020. Rushing acquisition or construction of isolation facilities across every province by December 2020, with total and COMPLETE secondary lockdown in place by the end of December. Deployment of military personnel into major metropolitan areas as well as all major roadways and to establish travel checkpoints.

And here’s the scary part: “Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the new “Universal Basic Income Program.” This is expected to be implemented in the first quarter of 2021. What is it? It’s a plan to deal with economic collapse on an international scale , which will give Canadians total debt relief. But friends, we all know there’s NO “free lunch.”

Here’s how it works: the federal government will offer to eliminate all personal debts, including mortgages, loans, credit cards, etc. The money to do this will be provided by the International Monetary Fund (the IMF) under what will become known as “the World Debt Reset Program.” In exchange for acceptance of this total debt forgiveness, the individual will forfeit ownership of any and all property and assets forever. The individual would also have to agree to partake in the COVID 19 and COVID 21 vaccination schedule, which will provide them with unrestricted travel and living conditions, even under a full lockdown.

Those who don’t comply will be required to live under the lockdown restrictions indefinitely. They will then be deemed a public safety risk and relocated into isolation facilities. Once in those facilities, they will be given two options: participate in the debt forgiveness program and be released, or stay indefinitely in the facilities and have all their assets seized.

Members of Parliament who were opposed to this and brought up key issues and objections were completely ignored and told this is GOING to happen, regardless of what the people may want .

The IMF is an international organization headquartered in Washington DC and consists of 189 countries — and they’re the ones who plan to engineer this “global financial reset.” If you think such draconian measures cannot happen here, as they’re already being openly planned in Canada, just look around you. Did you think, ten months ago, that what happened in China could ever possibly happen here? Yet it has, and it continues. If you think the “virus” or all the various schemes for the orchestrated and well-planned destruction of America will all go away after November 3rd, you’re sadly mistaken. The ‘Dark Winter’ is at the door. It’s coming, folks. Brace yourself. America is badly wounded, brought to it’s knees, surrounded by — and infiltrated by — anarchists and New World Order globalists. And we are surrounded on all sides, with even CHICOM troops trained and ready on our northern and southern borders. It seems we are, indeed, in for a VERY “dark winter.” And the future of freedom in America — and the world — is looking very dark, indeed.

Audio CDs and transcripts of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066 or email: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com. Ask for message number 308.

© 2020 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com