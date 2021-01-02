By Cliff Kincaid

Clueless FBI agents and other law enforcement personnel are scrambling to understand the motives of the Nashville suicide bomber. But a friend says he “loved smoking weed,” as records do show an arrest for marijuana possession. Other descriptions include hippie and long-haired flower child. This is all we need to know about the bomber, Anthony Quinn Warner, who couldn’t think straight and probably suffered from brain damage as a result of heavy drug use. This is America’s future.

In response to a pandemic, unemployment, small business bankruptcies, and suffering in general, Democrats passed a marijuana legalization bill. Marijuana is their “Soma” for our Brave New World under the “Great Reset.”

Soma was the drug that kept people silent and compliant as they became slaves to the World State in the Aldous Huxley novel.Marijuana and other drugs can not only sedate the population but alter the minds of many suffering from the problems of isolation and depression, sparking more suicides, even violence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. Most, of course, can be blamed on Chinese-supplied Fentanyl, but marijuana is also playing a role in drug deaths.

I say “other drugs” because Oregon just decriminalized cocaine, meth, and LSD by passing a measured backed by money from billionaires George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg.

It seems that many of America’s billionaires, who have increased their wealth dramatically during the pandemic, want to get America hooked on mind-altering drugs.

In a major victory for the “progressives,” the House Dems voted for the pot industry (228-164)even before Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought up the new China virus “relief” bill that passed both Houses. That demonstrates their priorities.

Our friends to the north, who have been living under the legal marijuana regime of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since 2018, have known about the disturbing evidence that birth defects have been associated with marijuana use by pregnant women. Marijuana, warned the Canadian Marijuana Victims Alliance, could be the new Thalidomide, the drug marketed in the 1950s and the early 1960s in Europe and Canada as a sleeping pill for pregnant women but which caused thousands of children to be born with missing thumbs, underdeveloped limbs, eye and ear defects, and congenital heart disease.

Anti-drug activist Pamela McColl notes that the Canadian government still officially warns that marijuana should not be used if you are pregnant, are planning to get pregnant, or are breast-feeding, or are a man who wishes to start a family. This is because of the link between THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, and birth defects. McColl appeared on my ASI TV show to discuss this threat to young people eager for children.

America has a Food and Drug Administration for a reason. It doesn’t always do its job, and sometimes acts too quickly in approving drugs.

Birth Defects

One excellent FDA reviewer by the name of Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey refused to authorize thalidomide for the U.S. market because she doubted the drug’s safety. She resisted the corporate pressure to market the drug for pregnant women in the U.S. and received the President’s Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service from President John F. Kennedy in 1962

Today, in regard to marijuana, the FDA “strongly advises” against the use of cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and marijuana in any form during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Nevertheless, marijuana is flooding the U.S. for “medicinal” and “recreational” purposes. Why? As noted in a new lawsuit against New Jersey officials filed by attorney David G. Evans, it is money, greed, and tax revenue for government. The issue is implementation of State Public Question # 1 that attempts to legalize “cannabis.”

Attorney General Bill Barr, who didn’t detect voting fraud during the election and suppressed news of investigations of Hunter Biden during the campaign, has failed to enforce federal marijuana laws. He was a disgrace and bears some of the blame for allowing this poison to spread across America.

Meanwhile, more cases like that of Andy Zorn will take place. The son of Sally Schindel, he developed a marijuana addiction to the point of having a psychotic break with reality leading to suicide, after leaving a note proclaiming, “Marijuana killed my soul + ruined my brain.” She tells the terrible story in an ASI TV program.

Creating one public health crisis on top of another is of no consequence to the profiteers making money on a bipartisan basis. The Big Pot business guarantees more obedient slaves who will vote to keep the goodies (or marijuana gummies) coming, and result in more financial donations from the slave masters marketing marijuana to the kids and then turning over blood money to the politicians.

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul was once involved in the pot industry. Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner works for the pot business Acreage Holdings. Matthew Whitaker, who served as the country’s top cop for three months after Jeff Sessions resigned from the Department of Justice, works for a CBD firm named Alternate Health Company.

On the Canadian side, Brian Mulroney, the eighteenth Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993 and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada from 1983 and 1993, is on the board of Acreage.

The company declares, “We deeply believe in the transformational power that cannabis can have to heal and change the world and aim to help it achieve its full potential in helping people to lead better lives.” This is dangerous New Age gibberish.

Meanwhile, Newsmax, supposedly the new “conservative” alternative to Fox, has sent out a “breaking news” alert, with advice on “Using Edible Marijuana Responsibly” from Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen, MDs. The message tells us, “Martha Stewart is now selling gourmet, hemp-derived CBD edibles.” She says, “I can pop 20 of them and just feel OK. But some of my friends do two and feel high. I don’t know why.”

Sounds like a bet worth taking, right? Richard Kirk is the Denver man who ate a marijuana gummy, went nuts, and murdered his wife.

The China virus attacks the lungs, in the same way pot does. But pot also attacks the brain, creating more mental illness.

Our already over-stretched health care professionals will just have to spend some of their time trying to calm down stoners going through psychotic episodes linked to pot. They will then want guaranteed national health care to take care of their physical and psychiatric problems.

In terms of COVID-19, pot enables people stuck at home or waiting in lines for free food to get stoned and think about other things. It’s the perfect “cure.” Perhaps smoking dope will replace going to church. Plus, cities get tax revenue from the weed sales. This helps explain why pot shops were allowed to stay open during the lockdowns while churches were closed. Churches don’t pay taxes.

As George Soros, the godfather of drug legalization, undoubtedly realized, pot is the perfect commodity, guaranteed to keep those customers coming back for more, in higher and higher doses. Until, of course, they’re dead.

The money angle is a very important one, not only for the politicians but for the marijuana “industry” itself.

Getting America Hooked for Profit

CNBC and its anchors and analysts are heavily promoting the pot business, even while they shed crocodile tears over hospitals filling up with China virus patients.

CNBC interviewed the CEO of an outfit called “Weed Maps,” which is supposed to be a guide to score pot and “find medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries, brands, deliveries, deals & doctors near you.” These days you don’t have to meet a dirty street dealer in a dark alley. You can buy dope from a “respectable” businessman with a doctor’s “prescription.”

Billions are being made at the expense of public health. These people are shameless in their pursuit of profit and are counting on the Harris/Biden Administration to follow through with legalization of marijuana (and perhaps other drugs) nationally. CNBC’s Jim Cramer regularly promotes pot stocks and predicts legalization under Biden/Harris.

Kamala Harris loves marijuana and Joe Biden knows a lot about it, too. His daughter was busted for weed and his son Hunter experienced harder drugs like cocaine, forcing him out of the military after he was caught snorting.

Reporter Alana Goodman reported, “In 2017 divorce papers, Hunter Biden’s then-wife Kathleen stated he spent ‘extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations).’ The same year, it emerged that Hunter Biden was in a relationship with his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie. Hunter Biden separated from Kathleen five months after Beau’s death from brain cancer at age 46 in May 2015.”

People like Carla Lowe of Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana are hoping to spark a new parent movement to combat the threat.

But don’t look for any marijuana victim stories on CNBC. The truth will cut into the profits of the pot stock pushers like Cramer.

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org