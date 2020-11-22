By Roger Anghis

As we watch this nightmare voting process get exposed there is so much that hardly anyone is talking about. It has been exposed that there was a software program that was used that had at its foundation money ties to George Soros but it gets better. The company that has Soros money also is majority controlled by Senator Diane Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum. Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell accused a leading voting machine firm of stealing votes from President Trump.

Powell, the lead attorney for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who is helping Trump’s legal effort in the 2020 election, said on Sunday that people with links to top Democrats are using Dominion Voting Systems to commit “fraud” on elections. She did not present any evidence to support her claims.

Mentioned during a Fox News interview by host Maria Bartiromo were Nadeam Elshami, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s former chief of staff who last year became a lobbyist for Dominion, and Richard Blum, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband, who she said is a significant shareholder in the company.

“They have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes. I think they’ve even stolen them from other Democrats in their own party who should be outraged about this also,” Powell said.

The attorney also suggested that Dominion had a hand in tilting the primaries in Joe Biden’s favor. “Bernie Sanders might very well have been the democratic candidate but they’ve stolen against whoever they wanted to steal it from,” Powell said.

Dominion did not immediately return a request for comment on Powell’s claims.

The company, which has a lock on a third of the voting machine market according to Bloomberg, has faced scrutiny in the past couple of days with voting problems reported in parts of Michigan and Georgia, although the company and local officials have discounted the idea that the software was to blame.

Dominion has customers in 28 states and Puerto Rico, including all of the battleground states where Trump and his allies are contesting and pinning their hopes on recounts after media outlets called the presidential race for Biden.[1] If a republican won by the votes Democrats say Biden won by and the spouse of a member of the Senate was in the place of Richard Blum the Democrats would be screaming bloody murder, voter fraud, and everything else but what they are saying is for us to accept it and move on.

It is not just our politicians that have been caught with their hand in the cookies jar. Federal employees are coming forth to expose the attempted voter fraud of the United States Postal Service. “BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted “Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE & put them through” #MailFraud,” read O’Keefe’s tweet.

Michigan has been building to this moment for quite some time. Numerous instances of ballot fraud have taken place here. Governor Whitmer may not care because she is too busy pandering to liberals but there are some of us who still wish to see democracy in action. The Democrats have been spending the past four years preparing everyone for the inevitable.

“The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges,” Finn continued. After a massive dump of Biden ballots magically popped up in Michigan overnight, the Trump campaign took decisive action. They have filed suit in this state.[2] It is not just the State of Michigan where we see blatant fraud attempt. Less than 24 hours after Project Veritas released a video of a United States Postal Service worker in Traverse City, Michigan, coming forward to expose their supervisor, Johnathan Clarke, potentially engaging in voter fraud, the watchdog group dropped another video. The video released Thursday afternoon allegedly shows a USPS worker in Las Vegas, Nevada, talking about handing over a “handful” of ballots to the undercover journalist. The blank ballots were collected because they were allegedly sent to the wrong address.

“Yeah, where can I find a handful of [ballots]?” the undercover journalist asked.

“I don’t know, man. I’m almost finished with the boxes today,” the worker named Art said, laughing.

“Alright, brother,” the journalist replied.

“Hey, not a problem, man. I’m gonna see if I can get you some like a nice little handful [of ballots],” Art replied.[3]

One of the most contested states is Pennsylvania. Their Supreme Court allowed ballots to be brought in three days after election day but Democrats forgot that courts can’t legislate so the state law would have to be legislatively changed for this to be legal, the law was not changed so any ballot that came in after seven o’clock November 3rd cannot be counted. Even the USPS was involved in that fraud attempt also. Project Veritas released an interview with another U.S. Postal Service worker, where the worker described how his leadership here ordered all late ballots to be postmarked for Nov. 3, Election Day.

“All these ballots that were coming in–today, tomorrow, yesterday—are all supposed to be postmarked the third,” said the postal service employee, who works out of the USPS General Mail Facility here.

The Project Veritas Insider said the supervisors are collecting the ballots and making sure they are postmarked.

“They’re getting these ballots in and they’re getting, they’re taking them from us,” he said.

“We have to separate out the ballots and give them directly to the supervisors,” he said. “They’re postmarking and they’re at the office and taking them directly to the ballot box.”

James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas, said the Insider’s storylines up with a similar story told by a postal service employee in Traverse City, Michigan.[4]

Notice that all six States that stopped counting on election night were Democrat. Why did they stop counting? They had to find out how many votes they needed to bring in to override Trump’s massive lead. When everybody went to bed on November 3rd Trump has a 700,000 lead in Pennsylvania and he led in Wisconsin and Michigan but overnight Biden caught up and surpassed Trump. This is a statistical impossibility. This is how Democrats win elections. This is what needs to be exposed and destroyed. America, literally, depends on the destruction of this corruption. What has been put in this series is only scratching the surface of the depth of corruption we are seeing in the Democrat Party concerning elections. Think about this, they are this corrupt with elections, what else are they corrupt in doing? It is a cancer we MUST eliminate.

Pray for America,

© 2020 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes