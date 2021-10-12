By Kelleigh Nelson

If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools. —Plato

When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil. —Thomas Jefferson

There is no denying that Hitler and Stalin are alive today… they are waiting for us to forget, because this is what makes possible the resurrection of these two monsters. —Simon Wiesenthal

Man can never improve on God’s creation; all man can do is destroy it. Their desire is to replace God, but they are doomed to failure. The reality of Communism and Fascism is the hatred of the Creator and the control of mankind’s descent from freedom to subjugation and ultimate slavery.

History repeats itself; the destruction of the past, including historic monuments, and the burning of books is here again. “You cannot live amongst us unless you have taken the jab,” is the new mantra…do you have your vax passport or will you wear a star on your clothes?

First it was the Jews and God’s Torah being burned in 1934, now it’s anything perceived as inequities in past history.

Book burning is happening in 21st Century Canada as reported by the WSJ on October 7th, 2021. More than 4,700 children’s books from 30 schools across CSC Province were targeted. The list included old encyclopedias, biographies of French explorers Jacques Cartier and Etienne Brule, and even French and Belgian comics including Tintin, Asterix, Obelix and Lucky Luke. All were destroyed in a “flame purification” ceremony.

Just what is a “flame purification” ceremony when the destruction is of historic documents?

Canada claims they’re burying the ashes of racism, discrimination and stereotypes in an inclusive country where all can live in prosperity and security. This is a lie, a scandal and an evil unto itself. The destruction of history is the willful destruction of the records and the knowledge that can help humanity better understand itself.

This is just as evil as the removal of decades old books children have enjoyed for years and never taught or promoted any racist ideas; in fact, it did the opposite. The Marxist police have targeted and destroyed the best of our past that we were proud of…the Indian lass on the Land of Lakes butter, Uncle Ben on his rice, Aunt Jemima on her maple syrup, the Song of the South with Uncle Remus and so many more. Those beautiful brands we grew up with are destroyed and forgotten with the statues, the books and the truth of history.

The latest victim of “cancel culture” is a renowned composer who survived China’s Cultural Revolution only to be accused by college undergraduates of racism for showing the 1965 film “Othello” featuring Laurence Olivier. Othello was written by Shakespeare and the “woke” students are demanding the destruction of written works as well as the ruination of the professor who defied the agenda and taught literary truth.

Bright Sheng, the Leonard Bernstein Distinguished University Professor of Composition at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater, and Dance, is by all accounts a renowned composer, conductor, and pianist and now he is called a racist for showing the magnificent Olivier movie, Othello.

Destroying True Science

The “woke” culture is a dynamic resulting in decades upon decades of communist training in America’s government schools. It has brainwashed our youth into promoting the destruction of liberty and individual freedom and is encouraged by our Pravda mainstream media.

Covid-19 is the greatest fraud ever perpetrated on mankind. It is not about a pandemic. It is a virus that has never been isolated. Within the lungs of Covid patients, the only thing biopsies found were flu type A and B.

Hospital protocols by the CDC, NIH, FDA, AMA and others, allow this virus to kill our elderly by withholding the combination of safe, cheap and effective drugs. Multiple physicians and scientists state that these drug combinations would have saved 86% of the comorbidity-ridden elderly in nursing homes. (The “useless eaters” are those Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel says should die at age 75.) Ezekiel works as advisor to Joe Biden on Covid, and was the top advisor to WHO’s president Dr. Tedros. The cheap and effective drugs of Hydroxychloroquine given daily or Ivermectin given weekly as prophylactics would have saved the elderly as it has done in countless other countries.

The Story of Ivermectin

This 24-minute video, tells the entire story of ivermectin (IVM) and the villains who restricted its use. It was founded by a Japanese biochemist in 1970. It was a bacterium that had intriguing effects against roundworm. He got together with Merck’s Dr. William Campbell and Campbell used the bacterium to create a medicine called ivermectin. In 1980 Merck released it. River blindness, caused by a parasitic worm was nearly wiped out in central and South America and much of Africa by IVM. It is listed as one of the World Health Organization’s essential medicines. Merck’s patent expired in 1996. The drug is cheap to produce, available all over the world, and extremely safe.

In 2015, the Japanese founder of IVM along with Dr. Campbell were given the Nobel Prize. Australian scientists at Monash University found that IVM was successful against viruses like Zika, West Nile and influenza. Their experiments revealed that IVM showed remarkable results against Sars-coV-2. The results were in a paper published in April of 2020. Millions of lives could have been saved, but for the love of money.

When countries using IVM were compared to countries without the use, they found that Covid-19 was rare. Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter of Florida, a critical care and pulmonary specialist, whom I’ve mentioned in previous articles, working at the large Broward Health Medical Center, was on the frontlines of fighting Covid-19. One day he was talking to the son of an elderly woman who was very ill with Sars-coV-2, and the son urged him to try anything. Dr. Rajter had seen test tube results with IVM, and he gave it to the patient. Within 48 hours, she was getting better and went home in a week.

In one of Canada’s care homes, scabies broke out on the 4th floor. Every patient was given IVM, and on the other floors smaller doses for prevention of scabies. None of the staff were given IVM and many of them contracted Sars-coV-2. However, not one patient on IVM ever contracted the virus.

Ivermectin is an inhibitor of the Covid-19 causative virus (Sars-coV-2) in vitro.

A single treatment able to effect 5000-fold reduction in virus at 48 hours in cell culture.

Ivermectin is FDA-approved for parasitic infections and therefore has a potential for repurposing.

Ivermectin is widely available, due to its inclusion on the WHO model list of essential medicines.

The Villains

A coalition of powerful forces acted together to completely suppress any information on the effectiveness of IVM in treating and preventing Covid-19. The first big player to suppress the truth of IVM was our Pravda mainstream media. The second player was Big Tech including social medias and Youtube, owned by Google. The next major group to suppress the truth of IVM was Fauci’s outfit, The National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Their panel came up with the protocol treatments for physicians in America, a treatment that has been called therapeutic nihilism. The NIH also called for the use of Fauci’s Remdesivir, a drug that had no significant impact on mortality and actually had adverse effects especially on the kidneys. The NIH actually paid for the study Fauci referred to when first introducing Remdesivir.

In short order, the World Health Organization (WHO) with much larger studies, ruled against Remdesivir saying there was no evidence that the drug improved survival or any other metric in Covid-19.

Despite WHO’s statements, the NIH continued to recommend Remdesivir and they still do today. The cost was over $3,100 per course, albeit IVM is nearly free.

Remdesivir is made by Gilead Sciences. The NIH treatment panel was strongly pro-Remdesivir because of financial ties between Gilead and members of the panel. Seven members of the panel disclosed financial support from Gilead.

From 1997 to 2001, globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) member, Donald Rumsfeld was Chairman of Gilead, one of the architects of the Iraq invasion. One of the board members was another CFR member, George Schultz, a George W. Bush ally who convinced W to run for President.

Two of the three chairs of the Covid-19 treatment panel who put the panel together, received financial support from Gilead Sciences. The third panel member was intimately involved in the study that attempted and failed to prove that Remdesivir was an effective treatment for Covid-19.

Given the professional and financial ties, is there any way we could reasonably expect them to impartially judge the best treatment for the virus or choose panel members who might advocate for repurposing cheap, off-patent drugs that would completely undercut the market for one of the main products of a company with which they enjoy close financial and professional ties?

Professional negligence was the result, along with hundreds of thousands or millions of deaths around the world as other countries looked to America’s medical leaders. Obscene profits were made off the backs of the Covid dead, not just Americans, but around the world.

The villains are Gilead, the NYTs, AP, YouTube, Twitter, Face Book, Fauci, the NIH and more. If you lost friends or family to Covid-19, you are also a victim. If your children can’t go to school and mingle with children, they are victims. If you lost your job or your business closed because of Covid-19, you are a victim. If you were elderly and cut off from your family, you are a victim.

Big Tech, the Mainstream Media and the NIH worked to suppress knowledge of the drug that would have saved lives and ended the so-called pandemic in the summer of 2020.

Congressional Testimony

Dr. Pierre Kory, a Frontline Critical Care Covid-19 doctor, testified in Congress on December 2020 regarding Ivermectin. He tells of Dr. Hector Carvallo’s study in Argentina where they know IVM is a valued prophylactic. In the study 800 healthcare workers were prophylaxed with IVM and not one got sick. Of another 400 not given IVM, 237 or 58% became sick.

Dr. Kory says that every study has proven IVM to be a valuable prophylactic and if you contract the virus, taking IVM will massively decrease your necessity for hospitalization. It is proving to be a wonder drug. Anthony Fauci’s organization, The National Institutes of Health (NIH), has not released IVM for the public. In over 30 studies on IVM, every one of them is showing the dramatic impacts of the medication.

IVM has proven to be critical in parasitic treatments, but it is also a critical medication for Sars-coV-2.

It is imperative that you watch Dr. Kory’s 10 minutes of testimony.

On October 8th, 2021, Dr. Kory tweeted that, “Between 100-200 United States Congress members, plus many of their staffers and family members with Covid, were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with IVM and the I-MASK+ protocol at http://flccc.net. None have gone to hospital. So, while all these members of Congress knew the value of IVM and were given the drug to cure them of Covid, not one of them helped American citizens to get this safe and inexpensive drug to protect their families. They were probably told to keep their mouths shut and tell everyone to get the Covid jab. Big Pharma has made multiple billions on the inoculation, and they lobby politicians with big bucks.

Natural Immunity

Universal healthcare advocates are turning on the unvaccinated as more companies and health insurance providers are now proposing insurance surcharges and other healthcare costs as a tool to drive up vaccination rates totally denying the lifelong antibodies in Americans who have recovered from the virus. Mandate walkouts are happening all over the country, but especially in New York City.

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary appeared as a guest on Thursday’s edition of “Morning Wire,” a podcast hosted by The Daily Wire.

“The data on natural immunity are now overwhelming,” Makary told the Morning Wire. “It turns out the hypothesis that our public health leaders had that vaccinated immunity is better and stronger than natural immunity was wrong. They got it backwards. And now we’ve got data from Israel showing that natural immunity is 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity. And that supports 15 other studies.” Link

Dr. Makary finds it bizarre that natural immunity is not seen as legitimate in the eyes of the U.S. government or for that matter the FDA, NIH, CDC and AMA. He is angry that nurses are being fired, soldiers are being dishonorably discharged and natural immunity is not taken seriously when it actually moved us towards “herd immunity.”

Dr. Richard Urso spoke about natural immunity at America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.org) White Coat Summit. Urso states that, The Achilles heel or kryptonite in the vaccine program is natural immunity. Science became political and the Hippocratic Oath became hypocrisy.

The whole vaccination program is intentionally deceptive.” He explains that even a mutation in the virus is recognized by our immune systems if we’ve recovered from Covid-19. He commented that he wished masks worked, but there are zero randomized control trials in the last four decades that masks stopped the spread of respiratory illness.

Vaccination status should not supplant immune status. Dr. Urso gives the example that if he had polio and recovered, why would he need the polio vaccine? The same goes for Chicken Pox, Measles, Mumps, Whooping Cough, etc.

Dr. Urso states that immune status matters more than vaccination status. If you have recovered from Covid, you have the proper T-cells who will recognize any form of this virus again because of the antibodies stored in your system, a system the Creator gave us. Covid infected and recovered people have a zero chance of ever getting Covid again.

The mutations are not coming from unvaccinated; they are coming from those who’ve received the jab. That is the source of the Covid mutants. The Cleveland Clinic came out with a study showing that there’s no need for the Covid recovered to have a “vaccination.” All the patients who had Sars-coV-1 are still immune competent against Sars-coV-2. They don’t have great antibody responses, but they do have great T-cell responses. T-cells are part of the immune system that focus on specific foreign particles. They circulate in the body to ward off invaders.

And here’s the clincher, in Sweden a study showed that some of the asymptomatic family members had developed immunity without symptoms. Then a study came out that stated there was robust T-cell immunity in asymptomatic Covid-19 family members. Asymptomatic people are spreading, but not the virus, they’re spreading immunity.

The reality is that it is dangerous to “Covid-vaccinate” immune-competent individuals. The jab to a Covid recovered patient with antibodies means they’re in danger of a war inside the body activating a hyper-immune response leading to significant tissue injury and death.

Conclusion

Over 15,500 physicians have signed a petition to alert citizens of the deadly consequences of Covid policies. The dangers and deaths are mounting. Link

