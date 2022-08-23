By Bradlee Dean

August 24, 2022

“Apparently Americans still have not learned the lesson that this is history repeating itself at the expense of the young people.”

Well, Americans, you know how the unconstitutional Department of Homeland Security was sold to us. It was sold to us by a corrupt system of government that told you that a bunch of foreigners attacked the twin towers in New York and then, in turn, attacks a country (Iraq) that has nothing to do with the attacks; and in the end, that government attacks its own American citizens (Leviticus 26:15-17).

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

This is the same Homeland Security that was stacked with Muslim Brotherhood operatives after September 11, 2001 by that of Barack Obama during his criminal incumbency. Remember that we were told that we were under attack by the Muslims for 18 years by the Mainstream media (John8:44).

[Rumble Video]

The same Homeland Security was ushering in illegals into America thereby further endangering the American people (Deuteronomy 28:43).

[Rumble Video]

Well, now knowing this, and this is just the tip of the iceberg, it should come as no surprise that this is the same unconstitutional agency illegally trafficking young children (Luke 17:2).

Banned Video just found that the DHS is trafficking 30-40,000 kids illegally through the state of Texas.

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com