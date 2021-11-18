By Dave Daubenmire

November 18, 2021

“First do no harm.”

That is one of the basic tenants of what is called the Hippocratic Oath. It was once at the foundation of all medical care. You can find more information on the Oath here.

Although the Oath may not hold legal standing in the medical field today, most of the Physicians in America are in direct violation of that Oath. In fact, the medical system is killing patients.

Unfortunately, most Doctors in America are under the direct control of the American Medical Association. The Centers for Disease Control, and Medicare edicts of the Federal Government. This is Big Medicine locking arms with Big Pharma and both organizations are designed to cover everyone’s ass. Except for the patients. Patients have no one to protect them from the misfeasance and malfeasance of the Big Medicine machine.

Most people only go to the Doctor when they are ill. They go expecting that they will be properly treated in hopes of returning to the life to which they are accustomed. They literally trust their lives to the man, or woman, in the white coat.

Perhaps I come from a different age, but I remember when the doctor actually came to the patient. That was long before Big Medicine got their hands wrapped around the government’s wallet. I remember Dr. Whetstone visiting our home to care for me or one of my siblings. He was on his own on in making a diagnosis of the ailment and subsequent treatment. My parents paid him in cash.

We all appreciate and are grateful for the advancement in medical science and patient care. Some of the things Physicians are able to do today border on the miraculous. Just spend time in a preemie baby ward in a hospital and you will see how wonderful medicine can be.

But, somewhere on the road to immortality, medicine has left behind the ingenuity of the individual physician and instead has subjected them to “established protocol” by which they must treat their patient.

Hence, no Ivermectin. No Hydroxychloroquine. Those medicines are not “approved” by the Bishops of Pharmacology lurking somewhere in Government-funded echo chambers. Remdesivir, ventilators, and isolation are the “required protocol” in most Medicare-supported hospitals. If you want the Government money…follow the Government experts. Pay no attention to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, America’s Frontline Doctors, and especially not Dr. Stella Immanuel. If you want the money…follow Fauci and his Government financed ghouls.

Because of the Government restrictions and regulations, Doctors are killing patients in America’s hospitals. Why won’t thy speak up and defend their patients?

You will find this in the middle of the Hippocratic Oath “I will follow that system of regimen which, according to my ability and judgment, I consider for the benefit of my patients, and abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous. I will give no deadly medicine to any one if asked, nor suggest any such counsel; and in like manner I will not give to a woman a pessary to produce abortion.” (No abortion…no wonder they stopped the Oath).

The Doctor has lost all autonomy of the decision-making process in the treatment at the hospital. Big Bucks are at stake. Follow the established Government protocol or face dismissal or personal liability. It is a version of the old joke…I’m from the Government and I am here to help…well the Government runs the hospital and the results are the same.

Which brings us to the Nuremberg Codes. We hear a lot about it these days as it is becoming obvious that the treatment for COVID is worse than the effects. Vaccinated people are dying. Do you get that folks? The purpose of the vaccine is to PREVENT you from getting sick. The COVID jab is MAKING people sick. Killing them actually. Thousands of them. The Codes read in part:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion, and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

Ten points to re-cap.

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. (NOPE) The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society. (NOPE) The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease. (Nope) The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury . (Nope) No experiment should be conducted where there is an a prior reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur . (Nope) The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment. (NOPE) Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death . (Nope) The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. (Nope) During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end. (Nope) During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject. (Link)(Nope)

Doctors should know better. Big Medicine protocol is killing American citizens. Isn’t it time we asked why? Aren’t doctors subject to the Nuremberg Codes? America’s Doctors are either ignorant of the facts, or ignoring the facts. Neither excuse excuses their behavior.

Wake up America! Our medical system is being bought and sold. The love of money is the root of all evil.

The Doctors’ blind compliance are killing their patients!

