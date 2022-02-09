By Frosty Wooldridge

February 10, 2022

If you drive, walk or ride a bicycle in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Green Bay, New York City, Chicago, LA, Miami or Detroit, Michigan in 2022, be prepared for the new bastardized form of America in the 21st century.

Each day, Joe Biden and Congress import an average of 10,000 legal and illegal third world immigrants into our country. They can’t speak English. They lack any educational background. They carry corrosive cultural practices. They head toward the welfare and food stamp offices of each city where Biden flies them. They arrive from 190 different countries at your expense.

If you visit Detroit, 300,000 middle eastern immigrants have turned that “Motor City” into an Islamic City complete with blaring music across the rooftops. You won’t see Old Glory flying anywhere in Dearborn or Hamtramck. You will not hear English being spoken, but you will see women in black dresses with head-coverings. The spoken language? Answer: Arabic.

When you visit Miami, you will not hear English, but Spanish. It’s no longer an American city. It’s more like Mexico City. The same goes for Los Angeles where an excess of 4.0 million illegal alien migrants preside with immunity from our laws. They don’t act, speak or think like born/and raised Americans.

If you visit Minneapolis, you can’t avoid “Somaliland” where 125,000 Somalian immigrants dominate the welfare rolls, food stamp stores, and housing. They’ve trashed the schools and run drugs into every available “once” American neighborhood. Why is that? Answer: that’s what illiterate people do…they run drugs.

While visiting Chicago, you may have to dodge errant bullets at any hour of the day. The schools suffer trashing, gunfire, theft and disorder.

What’s coming with all “multiculturalism and diversity”?

Answer: when illiterate, angry immigrants cannot resolve their issues, they start shooting.

A suspect who allegedly shot a Milwaukee police officer last month pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.

A 22-year-old Asian immigrant thug, Jetrin Rodthong faces a $1 million bond in the case. In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, he’s also facing three counts of bail jumping, possession of drugs, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and hit-and-run involving injury.

“On the evening of Jan. 27, officer Herbert Davis III was called to the city’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood to check on a person who was sick or injured. Davis initially found Rodthong slumped over in the vehicle and the suspect tried to run away after being woken up.”

The two exchanged gunfire and both were struck before Rodthong allegedly fled the scene in Davis’ squad car. Rodthong crashed into another vehicle, fled on foot, and was later captured by police.

At the time of the shooting, Rodthong sported multiple open felony cases, according to court records. Policed arrested him twice in August 2020 on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drugs, and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was also arrested in March 2020 for attempting to flee a police officer in a vehicle.

It was the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in Milwaukee in two weeks.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte was shot on Jan. 26 while searching a neighborhood following a traffic stop. On Jan. 13, an off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot while trying to stop an attempted robbery. Both the deputy and detective survived their wounds.

The Rodthong thug is one case among thousands of refugee immigrants who arrived from the third world, and now, will be carrying on the same violent behaviors in your neighborhood as their 10,000 additional numbers, daily, reach your sweet little American city at some point.

How might this harsh reality disturb you? Answer: if Biden keeps importing them, and Congress keeps importing them into our midst…very little of America will be left for your children in the coming years.

As a journalist who watched it happen to Detroit, Michigan over a 20-year period, I “see” exactly the same future for all of our cities as we import the refugees of the world with wildly incompatible cultures, to foment the problems of the world within our very delicate culture.

How much time do we have left to save ourselves? By the end of the 2020’s, we are expected to add another 30 million more immigrants. Biden will add another 8.0 million illegals on his own. Why aren’t people speaking about this very harsh reality?

If we don’t stop all immigration, NOW, I don’t think we’re going to survive as an intact civilization. I doubt, and I don’t say this with any kind of optimism, America will be fractured beyond repair before 2050.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com