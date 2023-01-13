By Sidney Secular

January 13, 2023

Total domination of the world may sound like an impossible feat but it’s plain to see that it is well on its way to fulfillment. The bulk of all the money and property in the world is passing into the hands of a small band of super rich billionaires and trillionaires and Mega Corporations that now mastermind the fate of the people. All the major institutions of society constitute one interlocking cabal that dictates to the rest of the people of the world, the result of which is that nearly all of “We the Sheeple” are locked out of any significant decision making, and are now being told what we can (and cannot) say and do and even what we are permitted to think. We have also been assured that soon the rest of mankind will own nothing and love it because it is for the “greater good!” And, sadly, those people who are good, compliant socialists, find that claim sufficient to accept their “safety” – a/k/a slavery. Of course, this means everyone will have the same net worth or income from the otherwise worthless ghetto ghoul to hard working, decent fireman and even Nobel prize winners. It is a form of extreme communism about which Marx could only dream. The better term for it would be “common-ism” or “equity-ism” in which all distinctions disappear and everyone shares a common fate consisting of misery under poverty and the loss of basic human freedom. Parenthetically, this fate never applies to our elite rulers. No matter how poverty stricken and wretched the society, the rulers and their minions are always well provided for.

But we also have today impressive sounding articles from so-called “think tanks” analyzing the situation and proposing that we all rise up together and disobey our new masters. However, the Covid lockdowns and restrictions and the increasing restrictions on freedom of speech have turned most of “the masses” into mindless stooges incapable of independent thought and action and easily prompted into Pavlovian displays of the proper responses to the demands of our rulers. Such a situation only worsens the conditions that brought about the problems in the first place! Of course, there are patriotic groups here and there along with patriot-oriented print and digital publications, but there is no coordinated response or resistance amongst them, just chest beating and bleating over the now defunct Constitution about which no one in authority has been concerned for literally decades!

Conservatives suffer from a major malignancy that has pretty much cancelled their value to the defense of the nation. What used to be considered “conservative” is now identified as “paleo-conservative” as in paleontology or the study of ancient and extinct things. Alas, it is well named. The newer “brand” of conservatives are called “neo-conservatives” and these are hardly any different from the Left as they embrace globalism and big government. Their only difference from the Left is that Neo-cons prefer private enterprise rather than socialism but as the elites are now in bed with Big Business (Big Tech, Big Pharma etc.), the old Marxist dichotomy of workers vs. bosses has gone the way of the dinosaur. When the two types of conservatives have to work together, they are accustomed to fighting over the fine points of their proposals and use their inability to reach a “consensus” as an excuse for inaction, or, in the alternative, as an excuse for the “neo-cons” following after the far left as it continues its organized march towards perdition with the rest of us following a few steps behind! Mass meetings, marches and mobilizations are out of the question today as they are easily broken up by thuggish government forces and infiltrated by traitors who turn peaceful events into free-for-alls or spur mob behavior – see the events of January 6th, 2021. Participants and other activists are labeled “terrorists” and often lose their rights and bank accounts as a direct result of their failure to comply. They are even thrown into gulags as political prisoners* [*See the article The American Gulag in the last issue of the Freedom Movement Action Newsletter.]

The infamous destruction of the World Trade Center on September 11th 2001, served as a major catalyst to turn the public into willingly compliant wimps, a matter that was made possible by the fact that all truth about the attack was hidden by a massive coverup. The perps were “identified” but not legally or even realistically and no one was punished for the dereliction of duty that supposedly permitted the attack in the first place. Meanwhile as a part of this mass collusion, the judiciary threw out any challenges to the accepted fairy tales while the major media, as usual, acted as an appendage of the Government. Everyone, including those assigned to investigate the event, (including those who had to be coerced into doing so) knew the establishment versions were lies, and to date many have admitted that!. Everyone instinctively knew a bunch of rag-tag third-worlders with box cutters could never carry out such a sophisticated and coordinated assault that actually required foreknowledge of the activities at Ground Zero in both New York and Virginia. As time went on, the result of 9/11 –government intrusion into the life of average Americans in the name of “protecting the country” – led to a general feeling of helplessness and hopelessness that lay like a pall over society.

The deep state operatives and murderers who carried out these monstrous and unprecedented attacks left everyone confused, dumbfounded and feeling betrayed by unknown forces, a condition that deepened their emotional unease over the many unresolved issues involved not only in 9/11 but other such attacks – everything from the Kennedy assassination to horrors like Oklahoma City, Waco and Ruby Ridge – leaving the average patriotic American feeling adrift and powerless. Furthermore, these attacks served as an excuse for insane, worthless wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, wars that duped Americans into filling the coffers of the military-industrial complex while more of the cream of American leadership returned to the nation in body bags or crippled. Worse, the climate of betrayal and suspicion doubled and trebled as the government continued spying on Americans, all in the name of “protecting the nation.”

Amidst the national confusion there then erupted a sudden assault on the history of the nation, an assault validated by the stated belief that America was “evil” and that blacks in this country had all been victims of “systemic white racism” even while a black man resided in the White House. In this, the South suffered most as the region “blamed” for sustaining black slavery and, secondly, for starting the most sanguine war in American history, the so-called “Civil War.” This destruction of our national history continues and even worsens, but one consequence that was little recognized at the time is this: a major segment of our fighting forces have historically come from the South! Many join the military out of (what today is misguided) patriotism as well as a lack of sufficiently attractive employment opportunities in that region. But with the assault on the heroes and monuments of the South, this “pool” of manpower is drying up, leaving our ever more WOKE military in a very bad position given the current political and military situation in the world around us.

The Covid exaggerations including the long-planned barbaric “lockdown” restrictions and response to it have been monumental in advancing the control mechanisms already deeply implemented and whose full implementation is necessary for total communist tyranny to operate. The lockdowns have been temporarily called off but can easily be reinstated with a modest media campaign once the next bugaboo scare is foisted upon us. Many of the invaders entering the US via the southern border have latent TB, and a mass breakout of that malady could occur at any time, a matter that would be much worse than Covid, which, after all, is merely a run-of-the mill variety of flu. The next time around the restrictions will likely be worse and many people will feel as if they are in straight jackets for all practical purposes, especially in the blue demonrat areas. Once the submissive mindset is in place, as is in the process of happening now, the loss of freedom will both increase and actually be welcomed by those who have been made to believe they must obey state directives for their own survival and the public good. Another very frightening outcome of these lockdowns is that our “Green” tyrants “discovered” that the “environment” improved while people were locked away and unable to move about on Mother Gaia! In other words, lockdowns serve another very important purpose to our Green friends who wish to save Earth even if it kills you!

The handwriting is on the wall and it appears there is nothing obviously available to stop the monster’s advance. It is like a tsunami that gets a bit interrupted here and there by a few puny dams but will eventually wash over them – and us. The irrational fears of climate change and carbon dioxide which we breathe out in prodigious quantities and which are eagerly and naturally consumed by plant life that then returns to us the oxygen required for our survival is the vehicle du jour to keep us in a constant state of fear and anxiety. All the while these things are happening, the world’s economies and the present money systems will be destroyed – that is, digitalized – so that your assets can be wiped out if your social credit score falters or you say and/or believe anything that is unpopular among our elite rulers. Artificial intelligence systems, full technocratic control, and the surveillance state are being (already have been?) set up worldwide. Education camps will be centers of concentrated propaganda. These already exist in Australia for those who resist the medical decrees of the State while “smart” climate lockdowns will be used in many areas as we now see in China. The result of these government programs will be water shortages and food rationing while advanced tracking and tracing systems will follow us everywhere we go until such time as we are conveniently “removed.”

Of course, the present rather low-level genetic manipulations will be upgraded while depopulation by the vaxxes and other various toxins will continue apace. Indeed, even the much disgraced concept of Eugenics will make a comeback, but this time the target will be whites. Trying to fight the system employing physical resistance will only cause a greater clampdown on the victims even if they play no part in that resistance. And, of course, none of this could happen without massive disregard of all legitimate governing processes. Indeed, dictates and mandates – and armed might! – are the only means of instituting these tyrannical conditions while any efforts to stop what is already underway – and has now gained such a full head of steam – seems outside of our ability as free men to defeat, especially given our meagre numbers. Alas, as already stated above, the apathetic majority of any group has always been the bane of freedom movements throughout history.

