By Frosty Wooldridge

The year 2020, just about done and gone, doesn’t excite anyone for the birth of 2021. We’ve really got multiple messes in our country. Worse than that, I’m not sure there’s anyone who can repair our problems.

There might be some kind of salvation in the newly released vaccines being distributed to cure Covid, but how do we cure the anger of our youth toward their own country? How do you change a teenager from stomping on Old Glory? How do we assuage Black Lives Matter as they march, burn, riot and loot at the drop of a hat? What do we do to cure our young Antifa anarchists? How do we cure a $26 trillion national debt? How do we solve joblessness, hunger, illiteracy in our inner cities, and over 100,000 homeless Americans living in tents in the streets of major cities like LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Miami and New York City?

If Trump couldn’t solve them, how will a man suffering from senility and dementia solve them?

How do we stop those two “forever wars” when the Military Industrial Complex perpetrates them by bribing or cajoling 535 Congressional Critters to keep funding the mayhem in Afghanistan and Iraq? Do any of us taxpayers possess a prayer to stop those useless, meaningless and pointless wars?

What about our political divide? How do the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump all of a sudden support Biden who has insulted half the country with his vitriolic statements? What happens when half our elected officials despise the other half—and then work against each other? They get paid enormous salaries, yet get nothing done to solve any of our problems.

Have you noticed that such national leaders as Pelosi, Schumer, Rubio, McConnell, Maxine Waters, Sheila Jackson, AOC, Somalian Omar, Palestinian Rashida Tlaib and all the rest have not solved anything in the last two to 40 years they’ve served in Congress?

Do you realize that they will NOT solve all our problems because none of them works to solve those problems? They kick the can down the road, attend gala parties and pretend they lead us toward a better day. Does that about sum it up?

Why haven’t we, the American people, demanded “Term Limits” of a maximum of 10 years for any elected official? And, why, for the love of common sense, do voters in those districts re-elect such corruption and criminal activity for up to four decades? Don’t we understand that the good old boy network manages its criminal activities because we keep voting them back into office? They party and we pay.

Did anyone who voted for a 47-year career, corrupt, and criminal U.S. Senator who has accomplished absolutely nothing in his ‘forever’ career, think his senility and dementia will improve rather than degrade?

Was that the plan all along? Didn’t anyone understand that Biden at 78 years of age wouldn’t last six months in that exhaustive job in the White House, and that Harris, the second “Post American President” would take over? If he doesn’t drop from a heart attack or cancer, he most definitely won’t be able to speak a clear sentence as his age suffers overwhelming stress by an overwhelming job.

Did anyone on the left understand they were electing a living anachronism? His brain suffers such fog that he doesn’t possess a clue as to what’s happening in average America.

If Trump had been re-elected, the anarchists would have burned our cities. Instead, Biden will watch them decay, degrade and disintegrate. Have you driven through south side Chicago, Baltimore, Miami, LA, Detroit and other cities where crime, slums, poverty and illiteracy dominate? I drove through them in this past year. It’s pretty pathetic. It’s so bad, and the problems SO deep, they can’t be solved.

As a former teacher, I wonder how do inner-city teachers survive a week in the projects where guns, shootings, drugs, violence, gangs and poverty dominate? How do you change that? If any of those leaders possessed the solutions, it would already be solved. Instead, it’s worse.

In 2021, we might beat the Covid virus, but another one will generate out of the slums of Asia, and begin its scourge across the world. We humans created “Monster Cities” where hope runs thin and despair runs thick, while reality runs over us like the Titanic.

What can you do? Answer: just try to do your work. Honor America because it’s the only country we’ve got. Support your family. Engage your community. Volunteer to help other Americans. Take care of your kids. Give them love, security and hugs.

While the politicians around you continue to lie, cheat, steal and B.S. you about how they are going to improve your life, keep your own even-keel and move forward. As Mark Twain said, “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress…ah, but I repeat myself.” As true today as it was back in the 1800’s.

As for this American, I mourn the loss of our culture, our ethos, our language, our American way of life, our cohesiveness, and our cities. And, as I have hammered for 30 years, I mourn the fact that we’ve allowed the entire world to invade our shores via legal immigration at a horrible cost to our national identity. We let our DC criminals do it to us, and they will keep doing it to us.

I am going to speak up, keep writing, and keep exposing what we face. My latest book will publish in February 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge. It spells out what we face, how bad it’s going to get, and how to change course. It should be read by every American and all 535 of those scoundrels in Washington DC. We need to change course like the Titanic should have changed course.

Happy New Year and God bless America.

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com