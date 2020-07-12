Rob Pue

In case you don’t know, America is at war, and it’s a war for the very survival of our nation, our freedom and our entire way of life. More than that, it’s a war for all of Western civilization. This is our last — our FINAL — chance. If we lose this war, life, as we know it, will be gone forever; indeed, it’s very likely it already is. And I hate to say it, but after what we’ve allowed, as professing Christ-followers, to take place over the last several decades here in our country, perhaps that is God’s will. It certainly seems as if His righteous judgment has begun. Do you SEE what’s happening? Do you understand the seriousness of what is taking place RIGHT NOW? (Lord God, I pray they do).

There are a lot of fists flying lately. So much anger and hatred — and brutal violence that has gone unchecked as police officers have been ordered by governors and mayors across this country to “stand down,” and let the rioters burn, attack, kill and destroy at will.

Maybe the war has not yet reached your own front door, but make no mistake, it’s coming. Maybe you’ve had the luxury of being able to just sit back and shake your head as many historical monuments honoring our American history and heritage have been vandalized and destroyed — or taken down purposely, by our own government officials, so that the enemies bent on our destruction are not “offended.” Indeed, even the American flag itself is considered an “offense” to many AMERICANS now. We have lost our way… because we’ve lost our moral compass, long ago.

Maybe you’ve had the luxury of living in a place where you can still walk the streets in relative safety, without fear of being beaten or even killed. Maybe you’ve been blessed to live somewhere where there are no angry mobs blocking streets or interstate highways, jumping on your car, smashing your windows, pulling you out and beating you up. And maybe you feel safe and secure, because the mobs have not yet come to YOUR small town, suburban or rural neighborhood, intent on burning your house to the ground — with you in it, if possible.

So many remain apathetic about what’s going on RIGHT NOW all across this nation. Worse yet, so many sympathize with groups like “Black Lives Matter” and “ANTIFA” because of years of steady, intense indoctrination by our public schools and colleges, as well as our news media, Hollywood, and even our own government officials. And so because of these brainwashed sympathizers, with no concept or knowledge of our history, our Constitution, and most importantly, the TRUE WORD OF GOD, we’re now fighting on two fronts: both foreign AND domestic. We’re fighting the foreign enemies, with a foreign mindset and philosophy; and we’re also now fighting the enemies within — and many times, they’re our own children. Indeed, the foreign enemies have brainwashed a majority of our young people and they’re now using them as “useful idiots” to further their cause. We’ve been quietly invaded, while nobody was paying attention — or intentionally looking the other way, too self-absorbed to bother to care — and now our own people are aiding and abetting the invaders. This should concern you.

The image of the “clenched fist” is everywhere now. It’s spray painted among the graffiti that now covers much of our communities, businesses, parks, and state capitol buildings. The “clenched fist” is coming, and it’s coming for all of us who still believe in the traditional values of Christianity, the natural family, and America, “land of the free and home of the brave.” But the “clenched fist” isn’t just “coming.” It’s been here a while.

The fist is a symbol of rebellion, resistance, anarchy and revolution. It’s been used as a symbol of communist takeover for centuries. It reappeared here in the United States in the 1960s within the “Students for a Democratic Society,” a precursor to the “Democratic Socialist” movement we see today. It was used by the Black Panthers. It’s been used by feminists and advocates of abortion, in the Women’s marches, in “pride” parades, it’s been used by Islam, and now it’s being used by “Black Lives Matter” and ANTIFA. The fist is intent on SMASHING everything — include US — so if you haven’t paid attention before, you’d better listen up.

Are you aware of the Communist Rules for Revolution ? There are 8 basic points that have been emphasized for decades. Here are the points, or better stated, “the eight levels of control that must be obtained before you are able to create a socialist state.”

Let’s read through them and see how successful our enemies have been so far: 1). Control healthcare and you control the people. 2). Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you’re providing everything for them to live. 3). Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you’re able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty. 4). Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way, you create a Police State. 5). Take control of every aspect of their lives: food, housing and income. 6). Take control of what people read and listen to. Take control of what children learn in school. 7). Remove the belief in God from the Government and schools. 8). Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.

Does it not seem like those in OUR OWN GOVERNMENT, even those who claim to be “conservatives” have wholeheartedly embraced ALL of these goals? Indeed, both Republicans and Democrats seem to have followed this list purposely in my lifetime as a means to an end… and it seems we’re now coming to the end, which is, of course, socialism, which is but a brief stepping-stone to full Communism.

I’m sad to see so many professing “Christians” embracing the “Black Lives Matter” movement. They don’t understand that even the organizers themselves have plainly stated they’re “steeped in Marxism,” experts at Communism and they’ve declared that is their ultimate goal. They also don’t understand that “Black Lives Matter” is a product of Islam. Those who created “Black Lives Matter” have no concern whatsoever about black people or civil rights. “Racial division” and hatred is simply a tool they use to further divide and conquer; and by “framing” it as a matter of civil rights and “social justice,” they’ve been able to build a massive army here in America, more than willing to destroy their own neighborhoods, cities and the nation. Without a doubt, when you UNMASK “Black Lives Matter,” you’ll find Islam, the Muslim Brotherhood and radical jihad behind that mask.

If you have any doubt that a One-World Government (a COMMUNIST One World Government or New World Order) is the ultimate goal of our enemies, allow me to present some more evidence. In 1963, a Florida member of the House of Representatives presented to Congress “45 Points of the Communist Manifesto.” Let’s see if we took the bait… I’ll just list a few of those points here:

1). Promote the UN as the only hope for mankind. If it’s charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a One-World government with it’s own independent armed forces. 2). Do away with all loyalty oaths. 3). Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. 4). Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights. 5). Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control the teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. 6). Use student riots to foment public protests. 7). Infiltrate the press. Get control of editorial writing, policy-making positions. 8). Gain control of key positions in radio, TV and motion pictures. 9). Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them ‘censorship’ and a violation of free speech and free press. 10). Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio and TV.

11). Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal,” “natural,” and “healthy.” 12). Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a “religious crutch.” 13). Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.” 14). Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a world-wide basis. 15). Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.” 16). Transfer the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. 17). Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. 18). Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political or social problems.

I’d say the plans of our enemies have worked out pretty well. First they infiltrated our institutions and destroyed our moral infrastructure. Each US president since the 1960s has pushed this agenda along a little further toward the goal. And today, our cities are burning, our citizens are under strong delusion, we’ve murdered more than 60 MILLION of our own unborn babies and our consciences are seared. We’ve accepted, embraced and celebrated sexual perversion, to the point where we now have parents taking their little ones to the local library to sit on a pedophiles lap and hear a story about little boys who can be girls if they choose, little girls who can be boys if they choose — and in kindergarten, they’re encouraged and taught how to sexually gratify themselves.

Most Evangelical pastors actually SUPPORT the efforts of “Black Lives Matter” because they, too, have been led astray by the false “social justice gospel.” And of course, because all the evils that prey upon our children — and all of us — are now considered by pastors to be “too political,” 99% of our pastors will never speak a single word about any of this to their congregations. And so the “sheep” are led astray, left to fend for themselves in a world filled with lies, deception and the brainwashing of the enemy…

But God’s Word warns us to not be ignorant of Satan’s devices. That’s why I’m sharing all of this with you now. Chances are pretty good that your pastor will never teach on any of these things… and we are like sheep among wolves. We can’t trust our own government, our institutions of higher learning, our news media, our health experts, and certainly not our Hollywood and sports Heroes… and sadly, no longer are we able to trust most of our pastors. Even as we tear down historical monuments and statues of our Founding Fathers, we replace them with statues of Baphomet and monuments to Baal. In Lake Worth City, Florida recently, the City Council there began it’s meeting with a prayer to Satan and Allah. I AM NOT KIDDING. Welcome to the “new normal.” Is it any wonder our nation is in a state of turmoil and confusion — struggling to find a “needle of truth” in a barn-full of lies?

Moses warned his people what would happen if they did not remember God and follow His commands, but rather CHOSE to abandon Him. The warnings of Moses fell on deaf ears then — and I suspect that most today will continue to ignore them as well, until it’s too late… What we’re seeing in America right now is eerily similar. Here are a few points from Deuteronomy, chapter 28: “The Lord will send against you curses, confusion and rebuke in everything you do until you are destroyed and quickly perish, because of the wickedness of your actions in abandoning Me. The Lord will make pestilence cling to you…The Lord will cause you to be defeated before your enemies…You will only be oppressed and robbed continually and no one will help you. Your sons and daughters will be given to another people, while your eyes grow weary looking for them every day, but you will be powerless to do anything…You will be driven mad by what you see… the foreign resident living among you will rise higher and higher above you, while you sink lower and lower.”

It gets worse, folks. I encourage you to read Deuteronomy 28. In fact, read the whole book. Those were some of Moses’ last words, which he spoke shortly before his death — these were warnings and words of wisdom of the utmost importance that he wanted to impart to the people, knowing his days would soon be over.

We so dearly loved our “freedom of choice” — and now our nation is under the judgment of Almighty God. We ignored multiple warnings. I’ve been warning people and exhorting them to repent and get right with God for more than two decades in full time ministry, and all the while I was shunned by the religious leaders, the pastors and the professing good “church-goers.” I was called “too harsh,” “too radical,” “too intense.” I did my best to TRY to wake people up and motivate the “Church” to action. To STAND for righteousness, unashamedly; but few would listen.

I don’t claim to know what the rest of this year is going to hold, but I can tell you, it’s already been worse than even I could have imagined just a few months ago. Here in America, our foundations have been destroyed… so what can the righteous do? Things are happening so quickly now. NOW, will you listen? NOW will you seek the Lord? NOW will you repent? NOW will you ACT? If all you do is hear what I’m saying and agree with me but do nothing, stand for nothing, never open your mouth to speak truth… if you FAIL to OCCUPY until the Lord returns, then you have indeed, failed. The time is now; the hour is late. The enemy is at the gates. I advise you to take this warning seriously. It may the the last one you get.

