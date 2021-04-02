By Ron Edwards

Recently, leftist Illinois Senator Dick Durbin who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee started deliberations on the Equality Act. The Equality Act as it is, literally threatens our religious liberty, the safety of women, boys and girls, and the unborn. Despite those realities, the main focus of the start of debates was a propaganda video that chronicled, in my opinion, exaggerated the struggles of those choosing to participate in the LGBTQ lifestyle. The video harped upon the supposed need of special legislation to end so-called injustice against LGBTQ people. I find that both hilarious and maddening, because LGBTQ people have special rights all to themselves. In fact, like their Antifa and Black Lives Matter foot soldier allies of destruction, they are allowed to attack others who do not have the hots for their lifestyle. But if those they molest, dare to retaliate, then there is hell to pay for daring to fight back.

Unfortunately, the equality Act passed the liberal house on February 25th. Democrats vote dunanimously for the measure and were joined by three liberal/rino Republicans. God help us, if it passes the Senate and is signed into law. Among the many horrors, it will force females to allow men into their shelters and bathrooms. Also, boys and men to weak to compete with their stronger male contemporaries will be allowed to join and participate in girls and women’s sports. Christian charities will then be forced to hand children over to LGBTQ couples. At the same time, Christian couples would likely be banned from taking children from non-Christian organizations. Both Christian and Catholic hospitals could be compelled to perform abortions and sex changes, or shut down. Unfortunately, this madness is only the beginning of the deep dark goals enumerated in the so-called Equality Act.

Of course, the twin headed monster of deception, the LGBTQ lobby and their media help meets say that the above concerns are overblown, or right-wing fearmongering. Despite the efforts to water down the concerns of many logical Americans, the Equality Act does indeed represent a deadly blow aimed at United States institutions and the very heart of American society.

Let us consider Religious Freedom

The evil Equality Act would dramatically change the wording of the public Accommodations Section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Section 3 (1) “All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods and services, … and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, sex, (including sexual orientation and gender identity) or national origin.” Public accommodation would now apply, not only to public spaces and private businesses, but also to any establishment that provides a good service, or program. It would include service or care centers, shelters, funeral parlors, or establishment that provide health care, accounting, or legal services, and to any “establishment that provides…public gathering.”

Everyone knows that churches provide public gatherings, or they are expected to. But the major purpose of church going is to learn about God and His principles, not suggestions. The United States was founded upon and blessed as she adhered to Judeo/Christian ethics. The United States for the most part eradicated hostile discrimination against all individuals via legal edicts and legislation. Others simply have chosen to simply abide by the Bill of Rights and the U. S. constitution for guidance regarding such matters. But in recent years, America’s moral compass has been cracked and no longer utilized for the straight and narrow path we should travel. In many cases, words such as discrimination are being used to discriminate, because our moral foundation is no longer stable. So now, if the so-called Equality Act ever becomes law, simply exercising your Christian beliefs, or even understanding true science could land you in big trouble. We are increasingly being forcibly discouraged from understanding and properly discriminating between right and wrong.

God formed man and created woman. But the Equality Act provides the legal power for government and special interest groups to come after any church with fangs gaping, if the members don’t embrace and promote the 57 varieties of sexes, transgender, or question mark folks now seeking to stop your right to be an authentic follower of Christ. There are many more harmful facets of the Equality Act that I will be discussing in upcoming columns. I will also be addressing this and other important issues via The Ron Edwards American Experience talk show,every Sunday through Friday via Mojo50.com. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God.

