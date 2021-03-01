By J.W. Bryan

Actually, this is an account of much more than the façade of the fraud. When we analyze all aspects of it, we have to conclude that the Covid plandemic is up there with the biggest lies of all time. It is even bigger than the plan to tear down the Great Wall of China which resulted in the Boxer Rebellion that claimed thousands of lives.

Currently, of all the lies resulting in the Kangaroo Court attempting to impeach former President Trump, the biggest one of all is the one about President Trump inciting the riot at the capitol on Jan. 6th. Nevertheless, the perennial lie that just keeps ballooning as it continues – is the COVID-19 fraud.

According to Jon Rappoport’s January 29tharticle in the peoplesvoice.org, he is explaining that there is no Covid pandemic, but then he asks why are people dying? He does a great job of explaining it and I am in complete agreement with his contention. He points out that the whole notion that Covid-19 is one health condition is a lie. COVID is not one thing.

He states that this is both the most difficult and yet the simplest point to accept and understand and that we shouldn’t reject the existence of the virus and then say, “So what is the cause of people dying?” There is no ONE CAUSE. There is no one illness. There is no “it.”

Jon goes on to tell us that the biggest sources of illnesses we are dealing with are lung conditions: various kinds of pneumonia: flu and flu-like disease, TB, and other unnamed lung/respiratory problems all of which are being relabeled as Covid. It’s a repackaging scheme. People are dying for those traditional reasons, and their deaths are being called “COVID.” The old is artificially made new, but it is still old.

In this wide-ranging group of people who have traditional lung conditions, by far the largest component are the elderly and frail.

They are dying in nursing homes, in hospitals, in their own homes and apartments. In addition to their lung problems, they have been suffering from a whole host of other conditions and they’ve been treated with toxic drugs. They’re terrified that they might receive a diagnosis of “COVID,” and if they’re given that diagnosis, they’re isolated and cut off from friends and family. They give up and die basically of loneliness.

This is forced premature death.

My wife’s niece was recently diagnosed with COVID and her doctor didn’t send her to the hospital. He told her that they would just kill her there; so, she stayed home and a relative carried her to the doctor’s office a number of times for treatment. I am now happy to report that she is successfully overcoming whatever she had. The fact that people were dying in hospitals, regardless of whether it was from COVID or not, it was labeled Covid which allowed the hospital to receive a huge payment from the government for each death.

America’s hospitals were given a vested interest, not only in people dying, but perhaps in allowing them to die when ventilators were use. And evidently, according to what is being reported, this practice is being implemented all over the country.

The article continues…

Rappoport states that none of the “COVID deaths” in the entire world requires the existence of a new virus.For instance, in Wuhan, where the whole business began, the first “COVID” cases of pneumonia occurred in a city whose air is heavily polluted. In China, every year, roughly 300,000 people die from pneumonia. That means millions of cases. None of these deaths need to be explained by invoking a new virus.

Add to this the fact that the PCR test for the virus is irreparably flawed and useless (for a variety of reasons I have explained in other articles). The test spits out false-positives like a fire hose. Thus, the high case numbers. The authorities have to go to such extremes to paint a picture of a spreading viral epidemic…in order to plant fear and thus compliance in the citizenry. However, there is no evidence that an actual germ is traveling around the world felling people. The “evidence” is invented.

The “pandemic” is invented.

The fraud is promoted.

If you think there are other major reasons to explain “why all these people are dying,” keep in mind that “lung” conditions are an expanded category worldwide. For instance, there are about one billion cases of flu-like illness every year on planet earth. Repackaging/relabeling just a small percentage of those cases alone would account for all official COVID death numbers.

What’s new about COVID is the story. That’s what is being sold: a story about a virus.

Not only are these lies resulting in a huge amount of fraud but also in the fact that hundreds, maybe even thousands, are being allowed to die who very possibly could have overcome whatever their illnesses were. They were deprived of several more years of life, especially if they were only in their seventies, or maybe even their early eighties.

I’m looking forward to my 94th birthday. And since I really don’t have much wrong with me, I think I can avoid hospitals for several years; maybe even forever. I have arthritis, but who doesn’t at my age. I manage to keep it tolerable with the use of apple cider vinegar and honey. This also keeps my immune system up to par. I haven’t had a cold or any kind of a virus for 60 plus years. The only time I had the flu was when I took a flu shot and that was 63 years ago. I haven’t taken anymore flu shots, and I don’t intend to ever take another.

According to the research done over a hundred years ago by Dr. D.C. Jarvis of Vermont, the excess acid which enters the bloodstream is kicked out and distributed throughout the remainder of the body to form a bed of immunity against viruses and a host of other illnesses. In Jarvis’s book on arthritis, he states that viruses and other common illnesses cannot live in a body with an acid medium.

If God continues to bless me as He has all of my life, I expect to continue writing these articles for maybe six or seven more years. My proof reader recently told me that if I reached the point that I couldn’t remember all the words for writing an article to just send her the skeleton and she would put the meat on it and I believe her.

Back to what this façade of a plandemic, this contrived, concocted illness and what it is all about.

It’s at the root of aiding and bringing to fruition the one hundred plus year old conspiracy to bring in the New World Order, i.e., a socialist/communist global government.

Perhaps I shouldn’t have used the word “conspiracy,” since it appears most people have a problem wrapping their minds around it, or even to discern a smidgen of how it operates, but this is their “agenda.” Some folks are able to understand how it incrementally, over periods of time, can successfully arrive at the goal of a totalitarian dictatorship running the entire planet. It truly is a conspiracy.

The few people who notice we’re on a slippery slope only occasionally catch a glimpse of something that seems dark and dangerous…but they forget it as few of them have had academic history lessons for the last 100 years.

Nevertheless, the fake pandemic was the key to the globalists’ agenda, i.e., the conspirators’ strategy in deploying the plan to first steal the 2020 Presidential election.

Covid provided the excuse, “necessity” for the so-called authority for mail in ballots. The plan worked perfectly and despite all the documented evidence of fraud, the judicial system in America is as connected to the Deep State as is the DOJ. According to reported cases of evidence, tons of fake ballots were delivered to various districts aiding in the duplicitous election results. In many precincts, there were far more mail-in ballots than there were registered voters.

Numerous reports now claim that speaking truthfully about the stolen election could result in being labeled as terrorist activity and those who engage in same could possibly face legal consequences.

Natural News has rightfully stated, “We must now conclude that both political parties (Dems and the GOP) are pro-vaccine, pro-death and anti-humanity. Big Pharma and the global genocide industry have captured all the political leaders everywhere (with bribes and campaign donations), and no prominent political party will dare tell the truth about how vaccines are being used to help rid the world of what globalists consider to be “excess population.”

“A group of Utah doctors have discovered something terrifying in recent mammogram screenings taken at the Breast Care Centre in Salt Lake City, Utah. Women who were recently injected with experimental COVID vaccines suffer from abnormal inflammation of the lymph nodes in their breasts. According to the Intermountain Health Care doctors, women who take the covid-19 vaccines are showing symptoms of breast cancer.” Here is the full report.”

When all aspects of the COVID “crises” are viewed analytically and truthfully, we have to conclude that from the very outset the Covid-19 vaccine was concocted and contrived to produce perceived crises of fear among the people.Like lemmings, they have gone along with the façade of fraud resulting in the globalist totalitarians completely destroying the liberty and freedoms of America. Their intention is to bring our country down to the level of third world nations.

Many believers understand the end times, the rapture of the church, and the anti-Christ’s reign, but believers in other nations who have experienced the slavery and destitution of communism had hoped the Lord would come for them. We don’t know the time when we will be caught up to forever be with Him. Only God knows. Until then we must work to save our nation, we must trust in the Lord’s plans for all his people in our Judeo-Christian society. Hard times often bring new believers in the Lord, and as those of us who believe in the one true God, we must be ready to help those who need to know Him.

Should we be approaching the end times spoken of in Daniel, Thessalonians and Revelation, let me encourage all of those who do not know Jesus to make every effort possible to accept Him as your personal Savior, thereby avoiding being left behind to go through the many terrors during the seven years of anti-Christ’s reign.

I agonize when thinking about the many who have neglected taking care of this most important thing. I think of the many parents who have not exposed their precious children to the saving knowledge of Messiah and leading them to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

Whatever happens in America, the Lord God has it all in His Hands.

