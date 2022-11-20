By Pastor Roger Anghis



November 20, 2022

The one thing that we need to be aware of is the devil will not peaceably give up any ground he has taken. The United States was founded by men and women of God, and I believe that God was on our side during the Revolutionary War. I stated the many instances where God intervened on our behalf during that conflict and allowed us to either be victorious or saved us from utter defeat in my book Defining America’s Exceptionalism. Our Founders depended on God’s intervention daily to help us win that war. This is verified by a quote from George Washington: “When I contemplate the interposition of Providence, as it was visibly manifested, in guiding us through the Revolution, in preparing us for the reception of a general government, and in conciliating the good will of the People of America towards one”

I fully understand that our success or failure will depend on whether we continue to depend on His assistance to withstand the attack that are presently under. The very existence of this great nation depends on how we rely on His guidance and His favor, Does God need the whole nation to stand with Him. It would be nice, but He can work with one person if that’s all He has to work with. There are many times in scripture where God used one man to defeat hundreds. Shama defended his lentil patch and single handedly killed over 600 men, Adino the Eznite: he lifted up his spear against eight hundred, whom he slew at one time. I’m not advocating violence but simply showing that God can use one person to defeat an enemy.

God led us through the Revolutionary War and many times He saved the Continental Army from defeat. Washington was always seeking God’s face on what to do and that is what we must do as well. It is going to take His guidance to get us through this. The United States produces over 90% of the gospel that is take out to the four corners of the world and God is not about to let a handful of liberal hacks take this nation from Him. He isn’t done with us and He will defend us until the time comes for the church to be taken out. He has told many modern-day prophets that He isn’t done with us and that America will be saved. Have we gone in the wrong direction? San Francisco is the modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. We have allowed 60 million babies to be murdered in the womb. We’ve take God out of the school and even many churches be He offends some people but we are still the worlds source of the gospel.

The numbers for this election have not been tabulated yet but the largest voting bloc, the evangelicals, either didn’t show up or did not vote with the biblical values we are supposed to vote with. I don’t know the number but there shouldn’t be one person who calls themselves a Christian that voted for anyone on the Democrat ticket. That party embraces everything that God is against. Homosexuality, same-sex marriage, abortion, and so many other things that it is hard to even list them. Why do so-called Christians embrace this party? Charles Finney told us years ago what to watch out for: “If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the public press lacks moral discernment, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the church is degenerate and worldly, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the world loses its interest in Christianity, the pulpit is responsible for it. If satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it.”

People that refuse to vote for ‘the lesser of two evils’ elect democrats by not voting. They never take into consideration that Jesus has never run for office and never will so all they’ve ever had to vote for is the lesser of two evils and I assure you that He expects you to vote for the lesser of two evils and condemns those that don’t vote at all.

Our political system was designed for the participation of the populace not just by the elite. One party, the democrats, have taken it upon themselves to subvert our system and turn it into a dictatorship. Democrats hate patriotism. They hate the Christian principles that we were founded on. They even hate the prosperity that our free-market capitalism produces because they want everyone to depend on the government. Demanding government handouts is not what the Founders envisioned. The democrats want a government of the government by the government for the government but ours is a government of the people by the people for the people. Our Constitution is not a guideline for telling the people what they can do or cannot do but it tells the government what we allow it to do. Thomas Jefferson stated: “Every government degenerates when trusted to the rulers of the people alone. The people themselves, therefore, are its only safe depositories.” If we don’t get back to this way of thinking, we will allow a handful of elites to govern all we do.

We made a little progress in the midterms in the direction we need to go by getting control of the House back. Now we must keep the pressure on the House to do what they need to do to curb policies of the liberals. Our nation got into the trouble we are in over a long period of time, and we will not turn the ship around in one election. It will take several elections to do so. Thomas Jefferson warned of where we are now politically: “The germ of dissolution of our federal government is in the constitution of the federal Judiciary; an irresponsible body … working like gravity by night and by day, gaining a little today and a little tomorrow, and advancing its noiseless step like a thief, over the field of jurisdiction, until all shall be usurped from the States, and the government of all be consolidated into one.” We have so-called jurists that legislate from the bench. Elana Kagan even stated that they aren’t supposed to, but they do it almost daily. Why was she confirmed when it was known that she said this? Why was she nominated? This happened because of the type of people we have put into office. This is why vetting a candidate is so important.

Our first step towards regaining our nation has begun. It is a small step, but it is a step. Prayer and God’s guidance will be imperative for our success.

