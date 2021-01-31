By Roger Anghis

There has been a coup that the Democrats instigated for total control of America and they are pushing as much through as fast as they can because I believe that they think something might happen to reverse their coup. I still stand with righteousness and will refuse to acknowledge a proven stolen election.

The policies that Biden is shoving down our throat in his executive orders, if you noticed, have ALL been against Americans. I wonder if the morons that voted for the traitor are still impressed with him? Remember during his ‘campaign’ he said he wasn’t for fracking? Even during the debates, he claimed he never said he would ban fracking, but, true to his Democrat roots, he lied.[1] Both he and Harris support the banning of fracking.[2] The people that Biden has nominated for his fake cabinet are anti-fossil fuel. Joe Biden’s nominee for interior secretary Rep. Deb Haaland is a Green New Deal co-sponsoring progressive who wants an immediate and outright ban on fracking in the United States.

If confirmed, Haaland would be responsible for managing all of the nation’s natural resources, including oil, gas, and clean coal, and more than 500 million acres of federal and tribal lands.

She would also be in charge of making good on Biden’s promises to reduce the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels and create more renewable energy sources.

While Biden flip-flopped on fracking during the presidential campaign — claiming he would ban it before backing it to woo blue-collar voters in states like Pennsylvania — Haaland, 60, is unequivocal.

In interviews, the Native American lawmaker has repeatedly called for a ban on fracking and even signed on to the People’s Demands For Climate Justice, a petition which calls for an end to government subsidies for fossil fuels and an “immediate ban on fracking.”[3]

The world is geared for fossil fuels and it just happens to be the most efficient form of energy in the world. To eliminate all fossil fuels, which Biden/Harris want to do by 2050, is irresponsible not to mention foolish, but they are Democrats and they have no concept of reality nor do they have common sense. This is proven by who they nominated for president. Don’t write me any letters about who is president. Trump received 84 million votes and got 410 Electoral College votes but even our Supreme Court, for political reasons, refused to review the proven information. That makes it a stolen election and I refuse to accept the theft as truth.

The Executive Orders that he has signed, 30 in the first three days, are nothing more than a slap in the face to all Americans.[4] His immigration EO allows immigration from hostile Arab countries making it unsafe for Americans, classifying the faux ‘climate change’ as a high priority will not solve any problems and will be massively expensive for the American taxpayer, his elimination of Trumps 1776 Commission take the opportunity of teaching our children the real history of America and promoting patriotism and tossing it to the side in favor of the revisionist historians. As is typical of Democrats, it is estimated that Biden’s so-called energy policies will cost Americans about one million jobs.

Biden’s rejoining the Paris Climate Accord is going to be very costly for the American economy and the American worker. Some have estimated that it could cost us 6.5 million jobs and $3 trillion. Politifact disputes this but they’re not any better than Snopes so the figures are probably very accurate.[5]

Biden is also an opponent of the 2nd Amendment. He does not favor Americans having the ability to protect themselves, especially from the government. Nevertheless, the new boss — who is the same as the old boss, contrary to what many believe — plans to immediately ban the “manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Joe Biden will enact legislation to once again ban assault weapons. This time, the bans will be designed based on lessons learned from the 1994 bans. For example, the ban on assault weapons will be designed to prevent manufacturers from circumventing the law by making minor changes that don’t limit the weapon’s lethality. While working to pass this legislation, Biden will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons.

Biden also plans to force all legal gun owners to register their firearms with the state, or be forced to turn them in, going so far as to issued an ultimatum.

This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.[6]

To ignore the will of the people and to act like we don’t have a Constitution, pass laws that benefit not just foreign countries over Americans but literally give Americans the crumbs, both parties are guilty of that, is proof that America has gone too far down the wrong path. Biden has reinstated the policy for taxpayer-funded abortions not just here but all around the world. If for no other reason the theft of this election should not be allowed to stand it is for the lives of the babies that will be massacred by the abortionist funded by Democrats. In prepared remarks released by the White House on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells the World Health Organization’s executive board that Biden will soon revoke the Mexico City Policy “as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.”[7] Among the promises that President elect-Biden is expected to fulfill immediately upon taking office: lifting a ban that President Trump imposed on U.S. foreign aid dollars related to abortion.

Specifically, the ban prohibits foreign aid funding for privately-run overseas-based groups that “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” for women. Activities that are barred include providing referrals for abortion or offering advice or medical information on the procedure.[8]

We never heard any of the policies that Biden supported but now are seeing just how far into the communist mindset the Democrat party has gone. No one can call the Democrat party moral or even for the American people. So far everything they’ve done is for foreign countries at the cost of the American worker. Even the unions, always strong Democrat supporters are having buyer’s remorse after supporting Biden.[9]

I still am looking for this election to be overturned. Call me foolish but the prophets have said the God will do something that He has never done before. We get to see it.

