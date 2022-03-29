By JB Williams

March 29, 2022

It’s glaringly obvious to every living being that our American society is more deeply divided against itself than ever before in history. The unity that once gave birth to the greatest free people ever known to mankind some 246-years ago, is quite clearly gone for now. It’s also well-known, though not well considered today, that a “house divided against itself, cannot stand.”

But everything on earth has a beginning, a genesis, and an end, including these many divisions in society. It’s a fundamental law of nature that what goes up, will eventually come down. It’s also true that the bigger they are, the harder they fall…and the higher you fly, the more brutal the impact upon landing. Our country is no exception…

Before our many divisions destroy us all entirely, along with any hope for freedom and liberty in the future, I want to discuss the sources of those divisions, the genesis or root cause of those divisions, and what each of us can and must do about that in order to become One Nation Under God once again, while we still have this opportunity.

Contrary to what you may think, prosperity, wealth and long-standing freedom do not cause unity, though they most certainly should. If true history passed from generation to generation, they most certainly would, because “liberty once lost, is lost forever.” For liberty to exist, tyranny cannot.

Instead, long-standing freedom and liberty will tend to cause abundance, followed by selfishness, complacency and eventually, total apathy. Of course, an apathetic society will soon fall into dependence upon their government, followed by a total collapse back into bondage, as proven again and again throughout all recorded human history.

18th Century Scottish historian Alexander Fraser Tytler was most famous for his accounting of history regarding the repeated fall of democracies, usually within 200-years from their birth. Of course, this is in part why the USA was never intended to be a “democracy,” as all democracies fail, due to the factor discussed by Tytler almost 300-years ago.

“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.” ―Alexander Fraser Tytler

The U.S. Constitution guarantees every State of the Union and every Citizen, a “Republican form of government.” That’s because our founders knew something that most Americans don’t know today.

Despite being indoctrinated into believing the USA is merely a “democracy” over many years, doomed to fail, the reality is the Constitution establishes a “Republican form of government” and the Constitution makes it possible for the American people to enforce this, if they understand how critical it is to their future.

At the birth of our nation, our founding generations were united on one fundamental cornerstone belief…that freedom and liberty are of utmost importance, and they are non-negotiable. It’s the one thing everyone agreed upon back then. Such is the case at the genesis of freedom and liberty, for all those escaping tyranny and bondage.

But 246-years later, most Americans have never experienced the kinds of tyranny, squaller, and bondage that most around the world live in every day. This makes it very hard for them to place a proper value on the freedom and liberty they have always known, which most take for granted every day of their lives.

Without a firm focus and reverence for freedom and liberty, it’s easy to become divided over a plethora of issues far less important. When our own government works around the clock to create and promote those divisions, it’s almost impossible to imagine how the country could ever be united again. Yet, sooner or later, one way or another, it will be. Everything on earth has a beginning and an end…

There is no shortage of people to blame for our current deep divisions. But two groups in particular are most responsible for all of those divisions…our government, and the government controlled mass media, be it news, entertainment, or social media, especially now that all three are leading a “cancel culture.”

Most people believe whatever they are told to believe, by their government, mass media, and social media. After all, no one can know what they don’t know. All we know is what we are allowed to know, and that depends upon which sources of information we choose to pay attention to.

In this regard, it’s important to understand that information comes in only three forms… Truth, half-truth, and whole lies. Every division in our country today is created and controlled by mass media mechanisms, almost entirely controlled by our Federal government today. In other words, what we see on TV and hear on the radio, or on social media, controls public perceptions.

Just as darkness is nothing more than the absence of light, lies and half-truths are the absence of whole truth.

EXAMPLE: You have most likely been told your entire life that the USA is a “democracy.” That my dear friends, is a “whole lie.” But it is often sold as a half-truth, in the sense that those who make that claim often refer to a “republican form of government” as merely a form of “democracy.” Only if you know the critical difference between a “democracy” and a “republican form of government,” can you see that the two are not at all synonymous. Similarities between the two ends at step one…they are both allegedly “of, by, and for the people.”

However, the question is, what people? In essence, a “republican form of government” is not for any class or race of people, but rather every individual person, regardless of gender, race, creed, or color. It’s based upon equal protections for each individual, rather than any partisan group. No group has the right to run over any other group, just because they might be a larger or more powerful group.

In stark contrast, Karl Marx said it best when he said, “democracy is the road to socialism,” which is why our government wants you to believe that we are a democracy. They are on their way to global socialism and so are we if we allow them to lead us there by way of corrupted democratic process.

In a democracy, a simple majority group can reign over all other minority groups by basic democratic processes.

EXAMPLE: In a democracy, the people vote on all major governmental policies by referendum. As of 2021 government figures, Whites make up 60.1% of the U.S. population, a simple majority. Hispanics are 18.5%, Blacks are 12.2%, bi-racial Americans are 8%, Asians are 5.6%, Native Americans .7%.

In a democracy, whites that make up 60.1% of the U.S. population could simply rule over everyone else if they simply voted in unison. But in a Representative Constitutional Republican form of government, they cannot. Rights belong to each individual, not to any specific class, race, creed, color, or majority voting bloc.

The importance of this critical distinction is this…

Only in a “democracy” can the government buy the votes with gifts from the treasury, necessary for the government to gain total control over the people. This is why modern democrat (socialist) politicians seek to end constitutional protections like the Electoral College. Only in a “democracy” can Citizens be divided and pitted against one another, for the empowerment of government.

Once convinced that we are a “democracy” instead of the “republican form of government” we are guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, Citizens can be purchased with gifts from the treasury, used to vote themselves and everyone else back into bondage.

Our divisions are entirely based upon our sources of information.

EXAMPLE: Despite hard proof that masking, social distancing, self-imposed isolation, and all related vaccines have done nothing to stop COVID infection, transmission, illness, and death, those who rely only upon approved narratives in the mainstream media for their information, still believe in these things, even though all of these things have failed miserably.

But people who instead rely upon their life experiences, fact-based research, historical data, daily results, common sense, real science, and their innate survival instincts, never bought the approved narrative in the media and instead, used common sense life measures to protect themselves and their loved ones. The result is that today, it’s almost exclusively the “vaxxed” who are sick, dying, or dead.

The deep divisions over COVID measures continue to be caused by opposing sources of information. Those who believe their government and media, continue to follow their directives, despite all of the available information to the contrary. Those who know better than to trust those sources, remain committed to ignoring the false narratives as a fundamental method of self-preservation, along with all unlawful and unconstitutional so-called “mandates.”

EXAMPLE: It’s no secret that human beings are born into one of only two natural genders, male or female, any physical birth defects aside. Genetically, every human being is either male or female at birth. But those who rely upon public sentiments and opinions for their facts, believe that there are more than a dozen different genders today. They stick to the sources of information that support that view and reject all sources of information to the contrary, even though the subject isn’t even open for honest debate.

In short, people largely believe what they want to believe, truth often not even being part of the equation. The best way to con any person is to simply tell them what they think they want to hear.

People who have gay tendencies only want to accept information from sources that support the gay agenda. Women who want the “right to abort” will only accept information from sources that support abortion rights. People who want to see a hero in Ukraine’s fake (actor) President see one, when our media presents made-for-TV propaganda idolizing the comedian. If you try to tell them any different, they will accuse you of being a communist Putin supporter, even though you don’t care for Putin either.

As long as people will only seek and accept information on the basis of what they hope is true, without any regard for whether or not it is true, there is no way to end our divisions and unite on any issue, including our own survival.

United in the cause of freedom and liberty, the USA can stand against any enemy on earth. One day, sooner or later, one way or another, the USA will be united in the cause of freedom and liberty again. The only open question is whether that day will come before or after we lose it all.

“…all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” – Declaration of Independence

Unfortunately, Americans have become accustomed to many things they never should have, including the many divisions our government and media have created and promoted for years. For freedom and liberty to live, these divisions must cease to exist.

It would be unreasonable and unrealistic for me to expect people to drop their many programmed divisions entirely today. So instead, I will suggest that we all lay them aside for the time being, long enough to unite on freedom and liberty alone, until we resecure both for our future generations. In the end, we won’t have any choice but to do so.

Divided, this house too, shall fall. Every American must decide if any of their pet issues are worth losing everything! And…they must decide right now!

