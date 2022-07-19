By Kelleigh Nelson

July 19, 2022

Politicians are more or less so warped by party feeling, by selfishness, or prejudices, that their minds are not altogether balanced. They are the most difficult to cure of all insane people. —Robert E. Lee, from his personal journal, circa 1860

A decline in courage may be the most striking feature that an outside observer notices in the West today. The Western world has lost its civic courage. Such a decline in courage is particularly noticeable among the ruling and intellectual elite, causing an impression of a loss of courage by the entire society. —Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn

Sick cultures show a complex of symptoms such as you have named…but a dying culture invariably exhibits personal rudeness. Bad manners. Lack of consideration for others in minor matters. A loss of politeness, of gentle manners, is more significant than is a riot. —Robert A. Heinlein, in his book Friday

For us in Russia, communism is a dead dog, while, for many people in the West, it is still a living lion. —Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

As a youngster, my church and my family educated me as to what was coming in the future, Biblically and politically. I knew about communism, but back then I didn’t know it had been around since the early 19th century. President Kennedy was shot and killed when I was a junior in high school. Then came the murders of Martin Luther King and two months later, Bobby Kennedy. Tanks rolled down the streets of Chicago in April and August of 1968, and a 10 p.m. curfew was declared for the entire city. Apartment buildings were boarded in case of attacks by rioters. Chicago was on fire, looting and burning was everywhere after King’s death. Mayor Richard J. Daley told the police, shoot to injure if they are stealing, shoot to kill if they’re starting fires.

Fires were dotted across the South Side and the Near North Side. Six hundred fires burned destroying 28 blocks on Chicago’s West Side. Daley, looking down from a police helicopter, broke into tears. He asked, “What did they do to my city?” That was 1968.

I don’t believe I fully realized the enormous consequences of what had happened back then, and it wasn’t the beginning; it was just another piece of the slow destruction of our beloved nation.

Murders on the world stage, every one of them for an evil purpose.

In 2020, the assassinations were aimed at the “Rule of Law” and our culture. Antifa, BLM and smaller communist groups joined together to riot and destroy public property and to set fire to anything that would burn, all allegedly because of George Floyd’s death. Police were injured and some killed, often outnumbered, or told to stand down while cities and towns were set ablaze. Monetary damages reached two billion.

Instead of mayors telling the police to halt the violence by shooting those who set fire, they encouraged the riots. Kamala Harris promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund that bailed out a twice-convicted rapist accused of sexual assault, an alleged murderer and a woman accused of shooting at police. And no one can forget Maxine Waters urging rioters to attack people when they see them in restaurants, at gas stations, etc. She actually asked Minnesota rioters to get more “confrontational.”

Our once courteous and well-bred culture has been purposely eviscerated.

Now we face an even worse threat. Alex Berenson reports that official Canadian data show vaccines now RAISE the risk of death from Covid. It’s much the same in Britain and worldwide. We all know it, but Big Pharma, WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH all continue.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, made it clear when he said, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world.”

There’s only one conclusion, they want us dead. Those who survive will be enslaved.

Control of food production will guarantee massive genocide.

Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street

In August of 2021, Jim O’Neill wrote a stunning expose of Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street entitled Monolithic Monopoly. Take a gander at it. Jim has listed the large companies of which Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street are top shareholders. His article first alerted me to Blackrock’s Chairman and CEO, Larry Fink.

In March of 2022, Investopedia reported, “BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is by some measures the biggest investment management company across the globe, with more than $10.0 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of Dec. 31, 2021. [1] As a major publicly traded company with a market capitalization of about $112.3 billion, Black Rock provides investment and technology services to both institutional and retail clients around the world.”

According to a May 1, 2022 Newstarget article, Blackrock and Vanguard have taken over centralized food production technologies and will have near-total control over the future food supply in America. It’s been under the radar for the majority of America, and it certainly doesn’t bode well for the future. Remember Kissinger’s famous quote, “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.”

The USDA and FDA have already approved lab grown meat, genetically modified cattle, and are funding the globalists to research and develop cellular agriculture as well as indoor growers and genetics companies, while they slack on regulations for gene-edited produce.

Union Pacific is mandating railroad shipping reductions by 20%, impacting CF Industries Holdings, the world’s largest fertilizer company. Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street happen to be the top shareholders of Union Pacific, and BlackRock and Vanguard are in the top 3 shareholders of CF Industries Holdings.

Only 10 companies control almost every food and beverage brand in the world. Vanguard and Blackrock are the top shareholders in most of these companies. Their plans include owning all the seeds, produce and meat. Everything will be grown inside secured facilities after a gene splice or inside a petri dish, and farmland will become dormant due to overreaching regulations, lack of supplies, and manufactured inflation.

No more farmer’s markets.

If you missed Kathleen Marquardt’s latest article, Being BlackRocked = Being Cancelled by a Global Public Private Partnership, dig into it because it’s all about our taxpayer dollars going into these global public/private partnerships which is a network of the world’s stakeholders!

Think we’re kidding?! Over 100 food processing plants have caught fire and been destroyed. Conspiracy theory? Hardly!

Vertical Farming

Bill Gates owns tons of our farmland, 242,000 acres, but insists that all foods will eventually be grown in huge indoor vertical farming and will be in urban areas where people will migrate to, more like forced into. Who gets to sit at the table with healthy produce served up by Gates while the rest of the population eats gene-edited produce from locked-down facilities, delivered to their local grocery store, and accessed only through a digital ID? Check out the 11-minute video of one of these farms in Wyoming.

But guess what else Gates owns? In an April 27, 2022 article on controlled food systems, we read, “The Consultative Group of International Agriculture Research (CGIAR) holds the world’s largest private seed banks consisting of 10% of the worldwide germplasm across the globe, which is controlled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, and World Bank, managing 768,576 accessions of hijacked farmers seeds.” How lovely! Total control by total evil!

In one of Dr. Joseph Mercola’s articles, he stated the following:

“In August 2020, Monsanto/Bayer helped found a startup called Unfold, which develops new vegetable seed varieties specifically geared for vertical farms. According to investigative journalist, Corey Lynn, ‘GMOs already account for 75 to 80% of food Americans consume,’ and once fresh produce is under patent, that percentage will inch closer to 100%.

The University of California is also working on plant-based mRNA vaccines. The idea there is to disseminate vaccines through the conventional food supply, which puts a whole new spin on the old adage to ‘Let thy food be thy medicine.’” (Oh yummy!)

Good old Monsanto/Bayer who has allegedly poisoned the planet with Roundup’s cancer-causing glyphosate has a long and evil history. Eva Moses Kor and her twin were in Auschwitz. Mrs. Kor sued Bayer and stated, “They were right there with Dr. Joseph Mengele at Auschwitz.” The parties negotiated a settlement establishing the creation of a $5 billion fund for the Foundation Remembrance, Responsibility and Future. I was fortunate to have had a lengthy conversation with Eva in 1997; what an unbelievably amazing woman.

German companies, Bayer and BASF, two of the world’s largest suppliers of seed, are both heavily involved with the vertical farm industry.

It was during the Obama administration in 2014 when congress established the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Act (FFAR) through the Farm Bill, which ultimately created a non-profit organization outside of the government with a $200 million kickoff from taxpayer dollars and additional millions in support from Bill Gates as seen here, and here. Then a 15-member board of directors was appointed which unsurprisingly included deputy director Dr. Robert Horsch of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and high-ranking employees from Cargill and the Aspen Institute, among others.

UN Agenda 21 author and promoter, Maurice Strong, was the Director of the Aspen Institute for some years.

UN Agenda 21/30

In June of 1992, the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development was held in Rio de Janeiro. It is known as the “Earth Summit.” In the book, “Earth Summit, Agenda 21, The United Nations Programme of Action from Rio,” the foreword is written by Maurice Strong, who was at the time, the Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.

He starts out telling us that humanity is in the midst of a profound civilization change and we can see the signs everywhere and that all the people who attended the Rio summit and all the people of the world, there are exhilarating and uplifting signs.

He states, “While it is still too early to provide a precisely calibrated measure of the ultimate success of the Earth Summit, I believe it has ignited a wildfire of interest and support at every level of society in every corner of the planet.” He goes on to tell us that since the Summit, “There has been a profusion of conferences, seminars, symposia and other organized colloquies of major sectoral groups. Industrialists, economists, financiers, engineers, scientists – those who, in truth, hold the levers of economic power and change –have joined the constituency of earnest environmentalists in a commitment to the fulfillment of the hopes and aspirations engendered by Rio.”

Strong continues, “In short, the movement to turn the world from its self-consumptive course to one of renewal and sustenance has unmistakably spread from the grass roots to the brass roots. The Declaration of Rio and its Agenda 21 action programme are now, it seems clear, on everyone’s agenda.”

United Nations Agenda 21/30 is now called the “Great Reset.” All of this was planned long ago and it is fast coming to fruition.

Conclusion

Fifty-nine years ago, President Kennedy was murdered in Dallas. Five years later, Martin Luther King was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee. On April 4th, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy, who just announced his presidential candidacy, delivered the news to a predominantly black neighborhood in Indianapolis that King had died. That night, amid one of the most chaotic years in American history, the country burned. Riots broke out in more than 100 cities, including Washington, where at least a dozen people died. Two months later, Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. The country reeled in shock, horror, and disbelief.

In March of 2020, America was locked down due to COVID. We lost many of our unalienable rights, especially those of the first amendment. That summer, Antifa and Black Lives Matter looted and torched the entire country.

America was set ablaze, but the Insurrection Act was never used. There were no Mayors like Richard J. Daley.

Communism isn’t on its way, it’s already here.

Klaus Schwab wants to “reflect, reimagine and reset our world.”

Yes, a reset to totalitarian control. The world population and all its resources will be run by governments empowered to “fairly” distribute goods and services to the people.

Food production is the number one target of control by the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. The key to genocide is food control and a totalitarian slave system.

As Americans, we must make Schwab’s “rare but narrow window” an impossibility.

© 2022 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net