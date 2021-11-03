By Bradlee Dean

“Whenever the people need a hero, we shall supply him.” -33 degree Mason, Albert Pike

Is anyone paying attention to the fact that with all of the said grillings taking place by the conservative talking heads of the day that nothing more than grilling is brought forth, just empty threats (Proverbs 25:14).

Apparently, these do not understand wounding what it is that they do not kill when it comes to justice (Amos 5:24).

The importance of this is that justice guards our liberties, which is on the back of the Supreme Court building under Moses holding the two tablets of God’s moral law (Exodus 20), and yet, justice is what is never brought forth. These appeasers just talk a big game.

An appeaser is one who feeds the crocodile in hopes that it will eat him last.

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

Why just the big talk? It’s because it is designed to appease the American people and put them to sleep (Ephesians 5:14) by what is called “controlled opposition.” In other words, they are put there in hopes that you will let them take care of the problems that they deceive you into believing that they are bringing resolve towards.

[Rumble Video]

Friends, these appeasers are not a threat to what Americans complain about when it comes to that of the establishment. They are there fueling the narrative to prop it up.

Let me ask you, why is Michelle Malkin (Net worth 25 Million) bringing no resolve? Why is Candace Owens (Net worth 3 million) called up to testify in Congress? What of anti-Christ (1 John 2:22-23) Ben Shapiro (Net worth 20-25 million)?

Again, they are not a threat to that establishment. They are appointed to keep it erect in its design, advertently or inadvertently.

What of Senator Ted Cruz (Net worth 4 million) when grilling big tech for their illegal censorship? Ted is already in a position of incumbency to fight the illegalities of what it is that he pretends to fight against. Keep in mind that his salary is $174,000 a year.

Senator Rand Paul (Net worth 2.5 million) caught Anthony Fauci in lie after lie (John 8:44) and what happened? Rand Paul also receives a $174,000 annual salary.

Where is the justice, guys?

“When thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.” -Isaiah 26:9

Is justice that guards our liberties prevailing with these? Not at all, just the opposite.

“The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted.” -Psalm 12:8

What of Representative Thomas Massie (Net Worth $6 Million) who warned of more gun control? His salary is $174,000 yearly.

What of Trey Gowdy grilling Hillary Clinton?

Then there is Jim Jordan dropping the bomb on treasonous Joe Biden administration and yet, no justice can be found, just more injustice!

By the way, there is not one individual in government that has drawn up the articles of impeachment and prosecution of treasonous Joe Biden (Article II, Section 4; Article I, Section 3, Clause 7).

Tom Cotton, Dan Crenshaw, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Daryl Issa, Jason Chaffetz, etc. are other appeasers.

The law is on our side. The people are unified under that law and 330 million people save 1.7 % and yet, no justice.

These that have been named are doing nothing more than magnifying the crimes against the law (Isaiah 59:14), never bringing in resolve. Yet, they are always selling lawlessness and fear-mongering to do another fund raiser in capitalizing off the ones for whom they claim to be fighting, and that is the people that they are fleecing. Wake-up friends.

As the wicked and evil Albert Pike stated: “Whenever the people need a hero, we shall supply him.”

[Rumble Video]

