By Pastor Roger Anghis



October 16, 2022

The subject of abortion has been a very volatile subject for quite some time. Liberals demand that it be made available up to and including after birth. The election of Donald Trump assured the voters that he would appoint jurists that would adhere to the Constitution and not read something into it as the 1973 Supreme Court did.

The liberals call it ‘reproductive healthcare’ when it is nothing more than after-the-fact birth control. Even when using contraceptives about half of the women become pregnant. In 2014, about half (51%) of abortion patients in the United States reported that they had used a contraceptive method in the month they became pregnant, according to a new analysis by Guttmacher researcher Rachel Jones. This proportion represents a slight decrease from 54% of abortion patients in 2000, the last time these data were examined. The methods most commonly used by abortion patients in 2014 were condoms (24% of patients) and the pill (13%).[1] You play adult games, and you win adult prizes. What we are seeing is people refusing to accept the responsibility for their actions and the life of an innocent child is thrown away for the convenience of its parents. I’m sorry, that isn’t ‘reproductive healthcare’, it is nothing short of premeditated murder. But to hear liberals they want you to believe that every woman that wants an abortion, not needs but wants one, will die if they don’t get one.

Democrats are not satisfied with just aborting American babies they demand that the American taxpayer foots the bill for abortions around the world. On pages 82 and 83 of the Democrat platform, we see this: Democrats will always protect sexual and redproductive health and rights. We believe that comprehensive health services, including access to reproductive care and abortion services, are vital to the empowerment of women and girls. We will support the repeal of the global gag rule (also known as the Mexico City Policy) and measures like the Helms Amendment, which limit safe access to abortion. We will also restore and expand American contributions to the United Nations Population Fund to help guarantee access to health care for women and children around the world and eliminate child, early, and forced marriage.[2] It is more than obvious that the Democrat Party is bound and determined to kill as many babies as they can.

In looking at the Republican Party Platform we see an entirely different outlook towards the unborn. On pages 13-14 in the platform it states: The Constitution’s guarantee that no one can “be deprived of life, liberty or property” deliberately echoes the Declaration of Independence’s proclamation that “all” are “endowed by their Creator” with the inalienable right to life. Accordingly, we assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed. We support a human life amendment to the Constitution and legislation to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to children before birth. We oppose the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion or to fund organizations, like Planned Parenthood, so long as they provide or refer for elective abortions or sell fetal body parts rather than provide healthcare. We urge all states and Congress to make it a crime to acquire, transfer, or sell fetal tissues from elective abortions for research, and we call on Congress to enact a ban on any sale of fetal body parts. In the meantime, we call on Congress to ban the practice of misleading women on so-called fetal harvesting consent forms, a fact revealed by a 2015 investigation. We will not fund or subsidize healthcare that includes abortion coverage. We support the appointment of judges who respect traditional family values and the sanctity of innocent human life. We oppose the non-consensual withholding or withdrawal of care or treatment, including food and water, from individuals with disabilities, newborns, the elderly, or the infirm, just as we oppose euthanasia and assisted suicide. We affirm our moral obligation to assist, rather than penalize, women who face an unplanned pregnancy.[3]

Without a doubt, even though not perfect, the Republican Party stands for the life of both the unborn and the living. We don’t have a culture of death like the liberals do. There are more differences between the two parties than I can cover in a couple of columns. But the differences are stark. Democrats have exhibited the demand to control all we do, the jabs, mask mandates, lockdowns, and now demanding that we all drive electric vehicles and then tell us we can’t charge them like they just did in California. The Republicans believe that the Tenth Amendment should govern what the federal government can and cannot do. On pages 15-16 the Republican platform states: Federalism is a cornerstone of our constitutional system. Every violation of state sovereignty by federal officials is not merely a transgression of one unit of government against another; it is an assault on the liberties of individual Americans. Hence the promise of the Tenth Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The Constitution gives the federal government very few powers, and they are specifically enumerated; the states and the people retain authority over all unenumerated powers. In obedience to that principle, we condemn the current Administration’s unconstitutional expansion into areas beyond those specifically enumerated, including bullying of state and local governments in matters ranging from voter identification (ID) laws to immigration, from healthcare programs to land use decisions, and from forced education curricula to school restroom policies. We pledge to restore the proper balance and vertical separation of powers between the federal government and state governments — the governments closest to, and most reflective of, the American people.[4]

This election will decide if we stay free or continue down the road to socialism. Remember that you can vote your way into socialism but you have to shoot your way out. I think we just vote to stay out of socialism and that means we have to show up in droves to outvote the cheating that will be done by the liberals.

I may get a lot of mail on this but the most uninformed thing I have ever heard from the mouth of a Christian voter is: “I’m not going to vote for the lesser of two evils.” I’ve made a few of them mad by asking them when was the last time Jesus ran for public office. Of course, they have to answer He never did, my response then is: “You’ve never had anything but the lesser of two evils to vote for.” God expects us to put the least ’evil’ in office and to not vote is to vote for the worst of the two. Wake up and know we can’t play that game anymore. It is now or never that we have to take action to save the republic.

Wake up the other lions, we don’t have time to wake the sheep up.

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes