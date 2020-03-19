By Cliff Kincaid

After having unleashed the Chinese coronavirus on the United States and the world, China is now attempting to demonstrate that it has a superior system to deal with the crisis – communism. The elites running the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) seem to be impressed.

The intellectual fools at the CFR are promoting the Chinese narrative that China is now trying to save the world from a virus it unleashed.

“As Washington falters” in its response to the coronavirus, say the authors of an article in the CFR journal Foreign Affairs, “Beijing is moving quickly and adeptly to take advantage of the opening created by U.S. mistakes, filling the vacuum to position itself as the global leader in pandemic response. It is working to tout its own system, provide material assistance to other countries, and even organize other governments.”

Its “own system” is communism, supported in the past by naive capitalist powers, led by the kind of people who run the CFR. In calling for years to lessen our dependence on China, President Trump broke with the thinking of the CFR.

One of the authors of the CFR article, not surprisingly, is a former Obama official, and the other is an official of the liberal Brookings Institution. They are trying to use the crisis created by China to attack how the Trump Administration is responding. But this is the time, as Rep. Jim Banks argues, for the U.S. to demand reparations from the Chinese regime. One way to squeeze the money out of Beijing is to hike the existing tariffs on their products.

Let China pay through tariffs for the economic stimulus for the American people being considered by Congress. Call it “The China Coronavirus Victims Relief Act.”

The CFR article, carried under the subtitle, “China Is Maneuvering for International Leadership as the United States Falters,” notes that that China “helped create the very crisis now afflicting much of the world.” This is the key to understanding the problem. It is not Trump’s fault.

As Commander-in-Chief, Trump has used the agencies and powers available to him. Most importantly, he has kept our attention on the source of the problem, China, even while calling the virus an “invisible enemy.” He hasn’t shied way from calling the virus a name incorporating its country of origin. This is basic honesty and accuracy.

The coauthors of the CFR article admit China mishandled the virus. They note, “The virus was first detected in November 2019 in the city of Wuhan, but officials didn’t disclose it for months and even punished the doctors who first reported it, squandering precious time and delaying by at least five weeks measures that would educate the public, halt travel, and enable widespread testing.”

Then, however, they pivot away from holding Beijing accountable for these crimes against humanity to nitpick Trump for saying certain things about the virus. They object to his tone and his Tweets. They seem to think we can still deal with China as if it were a responsible member of the international community.

What they really fear is growing exposure of the role that the elites in the CFR and other high-level organizations played in building up China’s Communist dictatorship.

Bill Gertz’s book, The China Threat, explained how CFR godfather Henry Kissinger “played the key role” in the talks that led President Nixon in 1972 to establish informal ties with China, which ultimately led to formal diplomatic relations in 1979. Kissinger insisted that China had abandoned communism, and was no longer a threat.

Meanwhile, a political and economic analyst by the name of Tom Luongo has written a revealing article, “Putin Unleashes Strategic Hell on the U.S.,” asserting that the war over oil prices involving Russia and Saudi Arabia is really directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the United States. All of a sudden, America’s energy independence is in jeopardy, as our shale oil industries face bankruptcy because of falling oil prices.

The unleashing of the Chinese virus and the Russian attack on oil prices look like a coordinated campaign.

An article in the Beijing Review, “An Evolving Partnership,” notes that China and Russia signed a joint statement on “the foundation for bilateral ties” in 1992, and established a “partnership of strategic coordination” in 1996. In 2001, China and Russia signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. Then, in February 2013, China and Russia signed a joint statement to “deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination,” thereby “bringing bilateral relationship to an unprecedented level.”

This was a surprise to those who accepted the fantasy that the so-called Sino-Soviet split was real. In our 2015 book, The Sword of Revolution and the Communist Apocalypse, a former U.S. intelligence agency official explained how the Sino-Soviet split deceived U.S. policymakers and weakened the Free World. But his perspective was a dissenting view in the CIA and intelligence community bureaucracy.

Unleashing the virus and then claiming to be the world’s savior from it is a prime example of Marxist dialectics.

Chinese Red Army Commander Lin Biao called Marxist dialectics, the communist ideology of struggle and deception, a spiritual atom bomb, far superior to the real thing. Lenin called it the living soul of Marxism.

Fighting back, at least rhetorically, Trump’s National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement that, “The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to expel journalists from China and Hong Kong is yet another step toward depriving the Chinese people and the world of access to true information about China.” That includes information about the origin of the coronavirus. The NSC also said, “The United States calls on China’s leaders to refocus their efforts from expelling journalists and spreading disinformation to joining all nations in stopping the Wuhan coronavirus.”

But the CFR journal seems to want to move in another direction. “Ultimately,” the CFR article declares, “the coronavirus might even serve as a wake-up call, spurring progress on other global challenges requiring U.S.-Chinese cooperation, such as climate change.” Incredibly, as China spreads both the virus and disinformation, America’s elites are calling for MORE U.S.-China cooperation, as if the communists in Beijing can be trusted and believed.

President Trump, meanwhile, has invoked the wartime Defense Production Act and has put the U.S. on a war footing. We know the name of the invisible enemy.

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org