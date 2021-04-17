By Dr. John Ure

I decided recently from my study that I am a targeted individual, known as a TI. Just what is a TI you are asking? Well, it is someone such as myself who is intelligent, knowledgeable, truth seeking, and willing to either speak the truth about atrocities, or at least not write scripts for medications I felt were harmful. Where has this gotten me? Under attack by the system.

I have been a licensed physician for 40 years and know I have been a positive influence on untold numbers of lives. Some were saved in the ER, and I believe had it not been for my actions and the nurses working with me, patients would have died. I am not in the ER or clinic at this time and do not know if I will have the privilege of going back into that setting. What I do know is that I would not want to be there having to deal with all the rules and regulations that have been put into place by the powers that be who have knee jerk reactions. You know all of the things I am referring to because we all have been impacted by them. The following are titles I could have used for this article and I hope those of you who take the time to read it are able to come away understanding just why you do not want to take the JAB.

Why You Must Refuse the Vaccine

It Is Not What You Think

They Are Lying To You

It Will Kill You

The reason this article is called the JAB is because it is not a vaccine. The definition of a vaccine is a molecule injected into your body to allow your system to manufacture an antibody to a disease process. What is being called a vaccine is in no way, shape or form a vaccine. It is a product designed to achieve a specific outcome. Bottom line is that in the lab they took a few pieces of genetic material they say codes for the spike protein and wrapped it in a lipid envelope and then injected it into the individual. We do not know what the code is calling for exactly but they tell us that it is for the genetic material of the virus that calls for the spike protein of any of the corona viruses.

One can visualize this as if it were a recipe for a food dish with the MRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) taking the code and entering the cell and telling the ribosome (the site of protein synthesis) just what protein to make. All of the RNA and DNA background can be seen in greater detail in my earlier articles. Here is the big deal, we have no idea really what they have coded for. Do you really trust the government or big Pharma to tell you the truth? Those JABS are going to take between 4 and 14 months to prove to be deadly.

Two experts, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a doctor with the same credentials as mine, and Judy Mikovits an expert in virology have said the same thing. They both agree that around 50 million people will die because of the JAB. AT 30 days into the so-called vaccine program there were 40,000 adverse events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAER). As Dr. Tenpenny stated, we are at a critical juncture of time. We can no longer pussyfoot around trying to be sensitive to the snowflakes or whatever group you can think of. Those with intelligence, knowledge and wisdom need to stand firm and speak out about what the government is doing is DEAD wrong.

There have been 3,100 cases of anaphylactic shock. What is really shocking is that it is estimated that only 10% of adverse reactions or death are being reported. Can you imagine the true number of adverse incidents? Right now, there are paid actors stating why you should take the vaccine. We have nurses and doctors dancing around and shouting “I got the vaccine; I got the vaccine.” They are not going to be dancing when the ill effects begin to unfold. Bell’s Palsy, neuropathies, and cardiac arrhythmias could be expected to develop.

When people get an autoimmune reaction, and die of a blood disorder like the doctor in Florida who developed thrombocytopenia and suffered a hemorrhagic stroke following a JAB, we have to take notice. It is sad that his widow said that she believed he did the right thing taking the JAB, she is obviously in denial.

Check out the large numbers of post JAB deaths that are outlined on the site of Dana Ashlie. It is unbelievable, and yet they are clamoring for the JAB everywhere. You will not see pictures or read articles of the unfortunate victims of this evil agenda because mainstream media is owned by the individuals behind this Machiavellian attack.

It was reported to me by my office manager that a lady she knows had a 28-year-old daughter. She took the first jab and was ok. When she took the follow up second jab, she died two days later. Reinette Senum reported that a male friend of hers was in the ER of a local hospital. He noticed a female nurse being pushed in a wheel chair and thought they were test driving a new wheel chair. He realized something was wrong when they put her on a bed beside his. The curtain was pulled around her but when the doctor came in, he had no trouble overhearing the conversation. The doctor asked her what was wrong and she said that her throat was swelling and she could not swallow.

He then said, “I took the vaccine and my arm was paralyzed for 36 hours.” What is wrong with these people? There is no need for me to list the numbers of people, their ages and situations that have died as a direct result of the JAB.

These deaths are found in lists all over the internet. Just yesterday a neighbor was visiting with me and she proudly stated that she had taken her vaccination. I asked her what type, and again she proudly stated it was Astra Zeneca the best. She has no idea that she has sealed her fate and I estimate that she will be dead in less than two years.

At this point I am shifting gears just a bit because there are so many strands in this evil web and they are all interconnected. I have already written about 5G and just how horrible it is and how it is being used as a weapon. Get out of the cities and learn how to make a Faraday cage around your rooms to prevent the microwave 5G, 60 Ghz radiation.

I know this was sounding the alarm for the JAB but I wanted to reinforce just what is going on with the 5G further. When I was a science teacher I taught about electrons and the spin of the electrons and the various orbits. I already had suspected that the absorption of oxygen was being interfered with but had not come across the following.

5G is adversely affecting the spin of the electrons interfering with the way that they are supposed to bind to hemoglobin. In short, I firmly believe there may not be a virus at all and it is all the effect of the radiation. If you have not read my previous article regarding 5G, please do so. This is the reason people were dying. Simple oxygen starvation because the molecules of oxygen in the air had been modified. Also, I have found the way the radiation adversely effects the animals and the insects.

Studies have shown that ants will align their antennae to the radiation and when a cell phone was turned on then they went around in a circle around the phone. I challenge you to go out in your yard and try to find a honey bee. They are really rare and many other insects are not to be found. This in turn is affecting all of our plants and animals with trees dying everywhere.

On top of that, all of the chem spraying in the sky t has placed on us toxic heavy metals such as aluminum which cause many disease processes, and also acts as an accelerant to fires. Once again see my previous article on the fake forest fires, which were the result of directed energy weapons.

I know it sounds as though I’m crazy but I believe our sun is being covered by some technology that I am not aware of. I had noticed that the color from the sun is not right. It is a much whiter light than in the past. The colors of the grass and trees is more like it was being illuminated by a LED type of light. It was always a bright yellow and you could look at it for a few seconds before feeling discomfort. Now if you look at the sun it is so bright that it is painful to continue looking at it.

I do not know what the agenda here is but it probably upsets a balance of sorts. We are being attacked on so many sides with additives in our food, fluoride in the toothpaste and water, food without the nutrients it once had and all of the radiation, as mentioned above with the adverse effects on life in general.

As people die from the 5G, a fake virus is brought out with a test that gives false positives. Then we have the masks with some type of worm or parasite or manufactured particles in them. Throw in the swabs that I had suspected were actually inoculations which seems to be the case. Now we have the vaccines that are designed to kill.

People are scared to death. The end game is population reduction any way it can be achieved. I do not have an answer. I wish I did, but I can tell you some things that may help. Try to stay as far away from the wireless technology as you can. Put covers over the smart meters. Put a blocker over the wifi transmitter. The signal is much stronger than it needs to be. I think the most important thing to do is get out of the cities, and stop going into the metropolitan areas. Grow your own heirloom food. Shop at stores who sell organic foods; even though the grass-fed beef may be more expensive it is better for you. In fact, I am convinced a vegetarian diet is the best.

In conclusion, I saw a comment on a video that I am adopting. “It is time to stop trying to wake up the Sheeple, but wake up the LIONS and let’s start to fight.”

Comments by email are appreciated. The following is from Sherri Tenpenny’s work and is very important information.

POSTED BY: VAXXTERADMIN2 12/27/2020 by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, VAERS report of injuries as of Feb. 4, 2021: 563 deaths – 12,697 injuries

VAERS report of injuries, as of Feb. 18, 2021: 1095 deaths – 19,907 injuries

In December 2020, the first vaccines for coronavirus disease were granted an EUA – Emergency Use Authorization – by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Vaccine administration began immediately.

Were you first in line? I hope you were not, and I hope no one you care about ran to get this injection either. This is not “just another vaccine” and this is not “just like getting a flu shot.” The ingredients are experimental and the mRNA is coded to produce a protein that CAN modify your genes.

What We Know About the COVID Vaccines According to the Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, as of Dec. 26, 2020, 83 vaccines are in Phase 1, 2 or 3 human and animal clinical trials, with 18 approaching the final stages of testing. Never before have so many companies tested so many different vaccines at the same time, against a virus that has not been isolated. Of those in the trials, five vaccines are now early use, with three vaccines approved for clinical use… Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Here’s what we have been told so far: Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) Pfizer’s vaccine – given the tentative name Comirnaty – has been approved for persons 16 years of age and older. The mRNA vaccine consists of two doses (30mcg solution in 0.3cc) given intramuscularly 21 days apart. The vaccine must be stored at -94F (-70C). mRNA is an unstable molecule, which is why it needs to be wrapped in lipid nanoparticles for storage and transportation. But the lipid nanoparticle is exquisitely sensitive to temperature; hence the reason that the vaccine must be stored and transported at extraordinarily low temperatures.

The ingredients found in Pfizer’s vaccine include the following: ▪ nucleoside-modified mRNA encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 ▪ Lipid: (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1- diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ▪ Lipid: 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine. [DSPC] ▪ Lipid: 2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N, N-ditetradecylacetamide ▪ Lipid: cholesterol ▪ potassium chloride ▪ potassium dihydrogen phosphate ▪ sodium chloride ▪ disodium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate ▪ sucrose.

Note that none of the ingredients are listed with milligrams dosage. Look at the first three excipients. Not one of these has ever been used in a previously approved vaccine. Have they been tested for synergistic toxicity? Has there been stability testing for the breakdown of each ingredient when warmed to room temperature? And what about all those allergic reactions being reported? Have ANY of these chemicals been tested for allergic responses, in humans or even in animals?

Pfizer gives explicit instructions on how to mix and administer this injection. While Pfizer and the FDA have no idea if this vaccine will prevent infection or even if the antibodies will persist long term, Pfizer expects to manufacture over 1.3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021.

Moderna (mRNA-1273) Like Pfizer’s vaccine, also uses mRNA as its vehicle for inducing antibody responses to the spike protein. Approved for those 18 years of age and older, the vaccine is given in two doses, (100 mcg in 0.5 cc intramuscular injection) with the second dose given one month (28 days) later, or as close to the recommended interval as possible.

This vaccine can be stored for up to six months at -4F (-20C) temperatures. The ingredients in the Moderna vaccine have now been listed on the Moderna Fact Sheet for providers: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a white to off-white suspension for intramuscular injection to be injected 28 days apart. Each 0.5 mL dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains: ▪ Messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the pre-fusion stabilized Spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2 virus, 100 mcg ▪ IMPORTANT: The Moderna patent states that another mRNA may be present that encodes for the protein, flagellin, an unapproved vaccine adjuvant used to stimulate the proinflammatory Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) ▪ Lipid: (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis (hexane-6,1- diyl) bis (2-hexyldecanoate) ▪ Lipid: 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine. [DSPC] ▪ Lipid: 2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide ▪ Lipid: cholesterol ▪ tromethamine, 31 mg – this is a prescription medication used to treat metabolic acidosis ▪ tromethamine hydrochloride, 18 mg acetic acid, 0.42 mg ▪ sodium acetate, 0.12 mg ▪ sucrose, 43.5 mg

Are you willing to be injected with something unknown and never tested before in humans? Buried deep inside the Moderna patent is a section that has been ignored by the media and is not mentioned on the Moderna provider fact sheet.

The mRNA in the Moderna vaccine has been coded to transcribe a protein, flagellin, that is used to enhance the cytokine response of the macrophages. Either of the currently authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can be used when indicated; ACIP does not state a product preference. However, these two vaccines are not interchangeable and both doses of the series should be completed with the same product. However, if two doses of different mRNA COVID-19 vaccine products are inadvertently administered, no worries! Additional doses of either product are not recommended.

Remember that both vaccines are completely protected from all liability by the 2005 PREP Act. So, if the nurse gives you the wrong shot, and you have a serious reaction, even death, there will be no repercussions for the nurse and no compensation for you.

One more candidate: AstraZeneca (AZD1222) (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 coronavirus vaccine candidate, formerly known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus, hence its original name. While it can cause infection in chimpanzees, the virus was genetically changed so it cannot reproduce/ replicate in humans. The manufacturer released only a cursory list of ingredients, without including the microgram or milligram amount of each chemical. One 0.5cc injecting includes: ▪ COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S* recombinant) 5 Ч 10^10 viral particles (vp) ▪ *This product contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs) ▪ Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS CoV 2 Spike (S) glycoprotein ▪ Genetically modified human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cell ▪ List of excipients – unknown amounts: ▪ L-Histidine ▪ L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate ▪ Magnesium chloride hexahydrate ▪ Polysorbate 80 ▪ Ethanol ▪ Sucrose ▪ Sodium chloride ▪ Disodium edetate dihydrate ▪ Water for injections.

This vaccine candidate is of interest because the clinical studies, done in collaboration with the University of Oxford, were widely publicized as the first and most promising vaccine. However, in May 2020, it was reported that all the vaccinated monkeys treated with the Oxford vaccine became infected when challenged. Then, why did the company press forward with the renamed, AZD1222 vaccine candidate? Because even though the vaccine did not protect the animals from infection, it did moderate the disease. Watch for this type of logic as the 80+ COVID vaccines try to make their way into the multi-trillion-dollar vaccine market. But not to let all that research and money go to waste, researchers now believe the shot will be effective against a new viral variant emerging in Britain.

Please pray fervently that we may be delivered from the evil that is falling upon us!

