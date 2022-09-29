by Lee Duigon

Spain’s Minister of Equality (good night, nurse!) raised a few eyebrows recently when she declared that “children have the right to know that they can love and have sexual relations with anyone they want”. This ought to give you an idea of the kind of people who are governing the world’s nations, these days.

Did I mention she’s a communist?

But maybe things are changing.

Nancy Pelosi, Squeaker of the House of Representatives, dropped in on the Global Citizen Music Festival in New York City last week to treat her fellow leftids to a potboiler speech on Climate Change and how she and her Democrat playmates are gonna show Ol’ Man Climate who’s boss.

And got booed

How could this happen? It’s like losing at poker with four aces in your hand. Count ‘em: an audience of “global citizens” (whatever the dickens they are), a New York City venue, Central Park no less—and she’s as far out on the left as they are. And yet they booed her.

It couldn’t be just because they didn’t appreciate this dindle from San Francisco interrupting their concert for sleazy politics. What don’t these people politicize? You can’t even go to a ballgame anymore without being nagged about “transgender rights” and imaginary Climate Change. They don’t mind! So why boo when Pelosi did it?

Maybe, just maybe, Far Left Crazy is nearing the end of its rope. Maybe they’re just about ready to turn on each other. It’d be a treat to watch.

A recent election in Europe gives us hope. Giorgia Meloni, smeared by the nooze media as “far right”—as if these jidrools even knew anybody to the right of Bernie Sanders—will soon take office as Italy’s first female prime minister. Her Christian Brothers Party clobbered a coalition of left-wing dingbats, 2-1.

Ms. Meloni gave an acceptance speech that deserves to be quoted at some length:

“Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.

“And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as: Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number.

“Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity, or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer.”

Stand up and cheer. This woman has it right.

Hey, World Economic Forum! Hey, Biden! You love to call us fascists, but obviously you don’t know the meaning of the word.

Fascism, as Mussolini invented and practiced it, is when an authoritarian government hops into bed with a few favored corporate nabobs (can you say Mark Zuckerberg? Bill Gates?) and together they enslave a nation. Juan Peron tweaked it by inviting a few favored labor unions to the party. In our country we call that “Obamaism.”

We are on to you, big-time. A few more leaders like Ms. Meloni, and we’ll have you in retreat. Start looking for countries which don’t have extradition treaties with your own.

You’ll need one.

