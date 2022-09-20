By Lex Greene

September 20, 2022

Contrary to what most Americans think, there is no such thing as “Constitutional Rights.” The U.S. Constitution has nothing to do with the Natural Rights of U.S. Citizens. The Constitution isn’t even an enumeration of “protections” of all Natural Rights of the People. That document, the “Supreme Law of this Land,” only establishes the structure, duties, and authorities of our Federal Government. Nothing more or less.

Likewise, the Bill of Rights is not an enumeration of the Rights of the People. It’s an enumeration of additional limitations and prohibitions placed on government.

The Rights of the People do not come from any government or governmental body. In fact, the Natural Rights of the People are well beyond the reach of government in the USA, they are “inalienable.” – “All men have certain natural rights which are inalienable.”

In the USA, this foundation for freedom and liberty was established for all U.S. Citizens in the opening of our Declaration of Independence – “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them.”

All of our basic Rights as American Citizens are Natural Rights, “endowed by our Creator,” as established in our Founding Documents, known as our Charters of Freedom. All such Rights are “inalienable” by governmental bodies, any government body.

Our most basic Natural Rights are an inalienable Right to “Life, Liberty and the [individual] pursuit of Happiness.” Fundamentally, any human being who does not have a protected Right to Life itself, has a Right to nothing at all. Our 2nd Amendment, “the Right of the People to keep and bear arms,” exists so that “the People” can protect these most basic Rights, no matter the source of the threat.

Natural Rights are different than Civil Rights. In the USA, Civil Rights have been established by government via Civil Rights Acts, a legislative process. Civil Rights are guarantees of equal social opportunities and equal protection under the law, regardless of race, religion, or other personal characteristics. Civil Liberties are something else yet again. Civil liberties are guarantees and freedoms that governments commit not to abridge, either by constitution, legislation, or judicial interpretation, without due process.

In contrast to Civil Rights and Civil Liberties derived from legislative process, based on man-made statutes, Natural Rights are based upon Natural Law, defined as “those that are not dependent on the laws, customs, or beliefs of any particular culture or government, (and therefore, universal and inalienable) were central to the debates during the Enlightenment on the relationship between the individual and the government.”

In the USA, our country was intentionally founded upon “The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” not man-made statutes. We are designed to be a nation of laws, but those laws are constitutionally required to be consistent with and in furtherance of, our Natural Rights. As a result, our government is regulated by these laws and Rights, and prohibited from infringing upon these Rights for any reason, in any manner whatsoever.

Today, at least 80% of what our federal government and many state and local governmental bodies do, are direct infringements upon our Natural Rights, in direct violation of both federal and state constitutions. But most modern Americans don’t know it, or don’t care.

For the record, the U.S. Constitution is still the “Supreme Law of the Land,” and all State Constitutions are the Supreme Law in each state. Anything and everything a governmental body does that is at odds with those Supreme Laws, are themselves, “unlawful” and “unconstitutional.” Under such conditions, they have no force of law behind them whatsoever. They are NULL & VOID the second they are passed by any governmental body, Executive, Legislative or Judicial.

There is only one single purpose to the U.S. Constitution, and it is to “form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

When any governmental body in the USA acts at odds with this purpose, which they do daily now, they do so in direct violation of the Founding documents which created that government, and which they have all taken an oath of office to serve, protect and defend. They are therefore, engaged in acts of treason against the People, from whom all government powers are derived.

Unfortunately, most of what our federal, state, and local governments have enacted over many years, are unlawful and unconstitutional. The People either didn’t know, didn’t pay attention, or didn’t care as literally hundreds or thousands of infringements crept into our new norm.

Once a government grants itself such power, they will never relinquish that power willingly. They are likely to do whatever it takes, including scorched earth events, to retain the power they have stolen from the People.

The People have only three options in how they can retake the power that rightfully belongs to only them.

Remove the threat to Life and Liberty via elections, which is only possible with a well-informed and active electorate, and only in free, fair, honest election processes. We have neither in the USA right now. Put down the threat via Judicial processes, designed to restrict governments to constitutional boundaries. Constitutional issues are meant to have “original jurisdiction” in Supreme Courts, allowing direct access to prevent the People from taking matters into their own hands. This is only possible with courts that uphold, enforce, and protect the Natural Rights of the People, which we also do not have today. The last resort of the People is founded in our Declaration of Independence. Our Charters of Freedom were designed to forever protect the Natural Rights of the People and direct the People to remain “forever vigilant” against a destructive government and use all of their Rights to protect the future of freedom and liberty for all posterity.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

Over the past 246 years or so, Americans had quite literally thousands of opportunities to “alter” the increasingly destructive nature of their government. But as our Founders so wisely warned…

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

In other words, so long as life seems mostly normal and comfortable, even tolerating a significant level of suffering, the People will be unlikely to ever confront evil in their governments. Only when conditions deteriorate to a broadly intolerable level, are People likely to react.

Because intolerable evils tend to be trust upon the People incrementally over an extended period of time, like a frog dropped into a pot of room temperature water and brought to a boil slowly, most will not notice the changes until they boil.

Those who do notice early in the process, are often labeled “conspiracy theorists” and “tin foil hat” folks. The labels are designed to prevent others from taking notice of events unfolding slowly, most of them unfolding right under their noses and in broad daylight.

When all else fails, return to the basics, stick to the fundamentals. The government approved “experts” are there to confound and confuse, making issues seem much more complicated than they actually are.

If we stick to the basics, we cannot be confounded, confused, or controlled by the government “experts.”

When our government becomes anti-Life, they have become destructive of all Natural Rights.

When government becomes anti-second amendment, they have become destructive of all Natural Rights.

It’s not the People, but rather government “experts,” responsible for driving every Citizen to trillions in national debt. The proven lies surrounding COVID19 over the past two years all came from government approved “experts.” Those responsible for the mass illegal invasion of our country are national security and legal “experts.”

As we have witnessed, only certain “experts” are recognized as such, specifically, those who carry water for the government, against the People.

Our Natural Rights, under the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God are the foundation for every Right on earth. Fail to protect and defend those Rights, and you will have no other.

