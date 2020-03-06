Ron Edwards

America the beautiful used to have the best primary education on earth. It did not matter where little Johnny or Jane attended class, it was guaranteed that if a student attended school they learned. From the suburban campuses, country one room school houses, to inner city schools, everybody learned. Unfortunately, the stupid and wasteful effort to supposedly integrate schools racially was actually one of the first large scale efforts to lower the overall quality of education. What made it so insulting, was how it happened in plain sight of everyone, parents, teachers, ministers, politicians, etc. Of course, many leftist politicians, judges and teachers were in on that evil scam that literally wasted hundreds of billions of dollars that should have been used to maintain school buildings and pay for teaching supplies like books and many other needed items.Almost every single year, government school boards across our republic seek to convince gullible voters to hand over more and more and more of their tax dollars. All that money is used with the approval of both gullible and approving leftist oriented so-called parents.They literally support the destruction of our republic from within more than the education and moral well being of their own children.

If it were not so, I would not say such a thing. The LGBT unnatural sexual practitioners are not some benign gaggle of misfits trying to fit in and overcome discrimination. Those people are participating in an orchestrated all-inclusive leftist overthrow of every single standard, principle and rule of law that contributed to the overall greatness of our republic. For example, Senate minority leader Chuckie Schumer recently threatened President Trump appointed Supreme court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch at a rally in support of the wholesale murder of both unborn and newborn babies. He loudly declared “You have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price”. “You won’t know what hit you, if you if you go forward with those awful decisions.” All because the Justices may rule on behalf of those who cannot fend for themselves. YIKES! Chief John Robert responded to the mad man Schumer’s threat. “…threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.” At least he spoke up a little bit about Chuckie’s threat. I swear, someone should directly call out Chuckie for making his threat. Let us not forget the mayhem that was started after the facially challenged Maxine Waters encouraged people to publicly get in the faces of Trump supporters.

LGBT practitioners are getting big time support from leftist politicians like Rep. Rachel Hood (D) Michigan has introduced 2020 House Bill 5499. It mandates “gender identity and “sexual orientation” training in government school sex education classes to address issues related to sexual orientation, and gender expression and gender identity,” must explore the harm of negative gender stereotypes, and more.” The bill would explicitly prohibit “instruction or materials that teach or promote Christian doctrine.” This mad, mad, mad world bill was introduced on February 19,2020.

The socialist leftist goons are now recruiting little school children and are positioning themselves to have more rights, while working feverishly to destroy the God given rights of parents. It was parents, not self appointed demigods who are instructed by the word of God to train up their children in the way they should go so that they will not permanently depart from righteousness. The leftist educators with the backing of many politicians and government school boards discreetly pass off their gender bending indoctrination as education and the cost associated with it. Maryland is trying to push HR 1628, a bill to start taxing professional services to raise money for schools. The United States spends more money on its dens of indoctrination than any other nation on earth, with abysmal results. Parents please beware! The ghoulish leftists are moving fast to gain control of America’s sons and daughters in order to more easily destroy our republic from within.

Friend, the time is now for “We the People” in masse to physically approach those in government who sware or affirm to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law. We must demand they do so, or face being tossed out of office. If in the private sector an employee who does not perform their duties in a manner that benefits the company he or she works for, they are given a box for their belongings and fired. If our political employees are not governing in a way that benefits our republic in a good way according to Constitutional mandates and the rule of law, they should be professionally terminated NOW. The continuation of the United States as a great nation literally depends on it. God bless you, God Bless America and may America bless God.

