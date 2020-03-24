By Amil Imani

Introduction

Since the tragic events of 9-11-2001, tens of thousands of books and articles have been written about this enigmatic ideology: Islam.

There have been too many definitions by Islamic scholars of exactly what Islam means.

Islam is a theocratic political ideology that hides behind the mask of religion to accomplish its mission of a worldwide caliphate. What most Americans don’t understand is that it is a totalitarian “theo-political” belief system and a social dogma based on the Quran, Sirah and Hadith that encompasses the life of a Muslim from the moment he is born until the day he dies.

The ultimate objective of Islam is the rule of the entire world under the Islamic Ummah – never mind that these life-in-hand soldiers of Allah disagree with one another regarding the Ummah itself and who is to reign over it. That’s a “family dispute” that they will resolve by their usual favorite method: Jihad.

What’s problematic is, too few Americans are aware of it and organizations like CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood are taking full advantage of our naiveté. Moreover, Islam stands in stark contrast to the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and what the First Amendment was designed to protect—our God-given unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

War on Terror

On Sept. 20, 2001: “In a speech addressing Congress and the nation, former President George W. Bush announces the War on Terror, saying, “Our war on terror begins with al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”

America’s Recent War

In the not too long ago past, American soldiers bravely fought and defeated Nazism and Fascism in Europe and Imperialism in the Far East. Before the nation could have a respite, however, the flame of international communism raged, consumed many parts of the world in its wake, and posed a great threat of scorching our land. Yet, Americans did not waiver, did not appease, and did not surrender. We stood and fought the scourge of communism on multiple fronts. Once again, the forces of freedom succeeded in reducing the communist menace to little more than a nuisance.

Islam

And now we are faced with the insidious, multifaceted, and most deadly threat of jihadism. Once again, we went to war, this time with an ideological enemy and called it the “war on terror.” More than eighteen years have come and gone since those dreadful attacks of 9/11 which killed close to 3000 people.

Homeland Security

The U.S. government took many steps in an attempt to make the country safer, including strengthened security at airports and in public buildings. A new cabinet-level department—the Department of Homeland Security – was created. The DHS’s original intent was to protect the United States from terrorism, but in fact that has never happened. During Obama’s presidency, he directly ordered all the materials collected related to Islamic terrorism to be expunged, according to the late whistleblower Philip B. Haney, one of the founding members of the Department of Homeland Security, a former customs and border protection officer, and co-author of “See Something, Say Nothing.”

This American hero who worked day and night to educate Americans of the danger of Islamic groups to our nation and had a photographic memory, was found dead on February 2020 with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was my friend and loved America very much. Are we ever going to find out who murdered this man?

Appeasement

From President George W. Bush who wastefully used nearly $2 trillion in the Iraq war to Barack Obama’s apology tour, we failed miserably in the “war on terror.” This time around not only did we fail to obliterate the enemy, but we created more terrorists and committed an unforgivable sin, we started to bring Muslims inside the continental USA as refugees and redistribute them around the country. We hired them at our airports, inside our Law Enforcement Agencies, the FBI, CIA, NSA and even the White House.

The next question is why we failed? We failed in the war on terror because we were fixated on the perpetrators, the terrorists and their worldwide network and ignored the cause that produces jihadists: Islam. Islam is a powerful magnet for the masses that are unable to deal with the uncertainties of life and death on their own. It is from this population, many already thoroughly indoctrinated from birth, that most diehard jihadists emerge.

It is the bargain the jihadist makes. He surrenders totally to the religion of surrender in exchange for blanket security. Islam gives him all the answers he really seeks for dealing with this world and promises him a most lush and eternal paradise of Allah once he leaves it. And leaving this world in perfect submission as the foot-soldier of the paradise’s creator gives the faithful unimaginably glorious sensual eternal reward in his next life.

In Short

To get to the point, we need to remove some disinformation and myths about the “war on terror”:

America cannot afford to continue down this current path of appeasement, hoping Islamic terror will simply go away by itself.

It is not “fanatical”, “radical,” or “extreme” Islam that we are fighting, but normal, orthodox, canonical, typical, accepted, conventional Islam, straight from the mouth of Muhammad. Islam is violent in direct proportion to its mission and scripture.

Why Did We Lose the War on Terror?

The reason we lost the war on terror is because Islam is an ideology. You cannot defeat an ideology. We went after the terrorists but not what makes them commit acts of terror. There is no such thing as “peace” in Islam. Its theology and practices make it inherently evil and dangerous to all of mankind.

It has already spread and infected the world like a Coronavirus except a million times more dangerous, like cancer. How do you nuke it out of existence? You can’t. George Bush couldn’t do it, so he joined them and then eight years of Obama solidified it and President Trump sold $110 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia. The same country that brought down the world Trade Center, the same nation that just two months ago, whose military cadets, in a training center at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida killed three Americans in an act of jihad. When do we wake up?

Yes, America has already lost the war on terror. Other than being a deadly political ideology that pretends to be a religion, Islam has been embedded with an invisible psychological code that controls everything a Muslim does from the moment he is born to the day he dies.

This doctrine has been intentionally formulated with perpetual fear so that their subjects will never have the courage to leave it.

“Those who blasphemed and back away from the ways of Allah and die as blasphemers, Allah shall not forgive them.” [Qur’an 4:4]

“Kill whoever changes his religion.” Sahih al-Bukhari 9:84:57

Conclusion

The US is a great country, faced by numerous challenges. Its people can ill afford to become complacent or disheartened. Our elected officials are non-factors and don’t care. But, if we band together in a common cause with devotion to our nation’s principles, values and the Constitution, we can meet and defeat any threat of any type or magnitude.

