By Frosty Wooldridge

March 10, 2022

This is an old story that teaches a lesson. Once upon a time, the government had a vast scrap yard in the middle of a desert.

Congress said, “Someone may steal from it at night.” So, they created a night watchman position and hired a person for the job. Then Congress said, “How does the watchman do his job without instruction?”

So, they created a planning department and hired two people, one person to write the instructions, and one person to do time studies.

Then Congress said, “How will we know the night watchman is doing the tasks correctly?”

So, they created a Quality Control department and hired two people. One was to do the studies and one was to write the reports.

Then Congress said, “How are these people going to get paid?” So, they created two positions: a timekeeper and a payroll officer, then hired two people.

Then Congress said, “Who will be accountable for all of these people?” So, they created an administrative section and hired three people, an Administrative Officer, Assistant Administrative Officer, and a Legal Secretary.

Then Congress said, “We have had this command in operation for one year and we are $918,000 over budget, we must cut back.” So, they laid-off the night watchman.

NOW slowly, let it sink in. Quietly, we go like sheep to the slaughter.

Does anybody remember the reason given for the establishment of the DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY during the Carter administration? Anybody? Anything? Anyone? No?

Bottom line is, we’ve spent several hundred billion dollars in support of an agency, the reason for which very few people who read this can remember! Ready?

It was very simple… and at the time, everybody thought it very appropriate.

The Department of Energy was instituted on 8/04/1977, TO LESSEN OUR DEPENDENCE ON FOREIGN OIL.

Hey, pretty efficient, huh?

And now, it’s 2022, 45 years later, and the budget for this “necessary” department stands at $242 billion annually. It employs 16,000 Federal workers and approximately 100,000 contract employees. Have you noticed what a fine job they have done to provide America with reasonable-costing energy?

This is where you slap your forehead and say, “What were they thinking?” Thirty-four years ago, thirty percent of our oil consumption came from imports.

Today 70% of our oil consumption is imported. That’s seven out of ten barrels of oil, daily.

Good old Federal bureaucracy. Now, we have turned over the banking system, health care and more over to the US Government!

Anybody Home?

Signed… The Night Watchman

Biden killed the Keystone Pipeline…the single dumbest act of his tenure in the White House. He invited 2,000,000 illegal migrants to jump our borders at taxpayer expense. He commanded the greatest military blunder in US history while incompetently withdrawing from Afghanistan. He possessed no idea of what he was doing or what was transpiring. He promised to stop Covid, but in fact, watched helplessly, more deaths in 2021 than in 2020. He’s overseen a crisis a month during his tenure. We are being led by a doddering, senile and incompetent old political blowhard. My prediction? Our nation, for the next three years, will break down and fall apart, much like our 79-year-old, worn out, exhausted and totally inept president.

Is everybody out to lunch?

Signed…This Night Watchman.

While all of the above is quite true, the summation of the DOE leaves out the important fact that during the Trump administration, we were completely independent of foreign oil. And now we once again rely on the Arabs, Russia, Venezuela, Mexico and others, and import a huge percent of our energy needs.

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

