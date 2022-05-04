Frosty Wooldridge

May 5, 2022

(Special note: this journalist will weigh-in on the Roe vs Wade Supreme Court decision with the next column. It’s important for all Americans to understand the ironies, the stupidities, the tyrannies and obsessions of humans around the world as to sex and abortion. We are a foolish species.)

Equity versus Equality in America

First of all, Black America enjoys more advantages than any and all Africans or other people of color anywhere around the world. Blacks enjoy the highest standard of living, billionaires, housing, jobs, sports, entertainment dominance and SO many other areas. It’s a privilege to be Black in America. There’s not one single Black person who would choose to move back to Africa to enjoy starvation, an outhouse, living in a hut or hunting for food where you could get killed by other predators.

Yet, we’ve instituted “affirmative action” to give equal job opportunity only because of the color of one’s skin…not the content of one’s education or character. It proved to be a handout. It didn’t work.

Today, Joe Biden nominated a woman of color for the Supreme Court for no other qualification other than she was a female and person of color. That’s affirmative action at the highest level.

In schools, we see everyone trying to bring equity by calling math “racist” and no more grading systems to measure intellectual abilities or attainment. Doesn’t it sound like a topsy-turvy, mixed up world?

In the end, every single person MUST get off his or her duff, do their homework, put in the time to become educationally intelligent or vocationally trained, and then, work toward their goals. No amount of “equity training” for the rest of us will change that. It gets down to “equality of opportunity” which every American of every stripe enjoys via the Constitution. You either do the work or you suffer a life of tenuous poverty whether it’s having a child out of wedlock, or you fail to do your homework, or you’ve gotten into drugs and gangs or you simply give excuses for your condition.

You either use birth control or common sense, or you become an out of wedlock father or a single mother on welfare. Those are stupid choices by minorities and other low educational achievers who made really poor choices. Let’s face it, when you look at the crime rates in Chicago or any of those big cities where crime runs rampant, you cannot help understand the end point of all this equity push.

In the end, you can only “equalize” down. You can not “equity” up when those that are down possess no interest in moving up. They simply lack the intellectual horsepower…and therefore, don’t study, don’t give effort and descend into poverty, gangs, inner city turmoil. You see all of THAT in third world countries. That’s why they cannot advance.

In the end, “equity” cannot survive in a free market, free education, free society for those who give little to no effort. You can throw money at them, you can give all the free scholarships, you can give them no grades to give them a free academic “diploma” that has no substance or merit.

Adrian Rogers aptly stated it: 1) You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. 2) What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. 3) The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. 4) You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it. 5) When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the working half is going to take care of them, and when the working half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end for any nation.

“For every action, there is an unequal and opposite overreaction.”

— Newton’s Law of the Internet

I’ll see you at the top of the mountain, but you’ve got to do the climbing yourself. I can’t carry you. Frosty Wooldridge standing on 14,200 foot North Eolus, Colorado.

